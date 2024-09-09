TROLL KING: Matt Walsh Tricks Anti-Racist Loon Robin DiAngelo Into Paying Reparations to His Producer

WATCH: Idiot Cabinet Member Says Kamala Harris Can't Answer Questions 'Cause of Her...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on September 09, 2024
Twitchy

About a month ago, we told you how Matt Walsh really triggered the Left while filming his 'Am I Racist?' documentary by attending one of their weird anti-racist group therapy sessions. They were so unhinged, one attendee told police she considered throwing a chair through a window to escape.

Advertisement

To escape Matt Walsh.

Pardon us while we laugh.

Okay, now that we got that out of our system, here's another hilarious troll by Walsh and his crew:

LMAO.

More from The New York Post:

“White Fragility” author Robin DiAngelo was hoodwinked into dipping into her own pocketbook to pay reparations to a black producer in podcaster Matt Walsh’s upcoming documentary “Am I Racist?”

An undercover, man-bun-wearing Walsh, 38, goaded DiAngelo into ponying up cash to his producer, Ben, to compensate for the sins of the past by first coughing up the money himself.

Walsh, who had been conducting an interview with DiAngelo for a documentary project while feigning anti-racist sentiments and posing as an activist, summoned Ben after finishing up most of his questions.

“This is Ben, a producer on the film. I thought it would be a powerful opportunity to speak directly to a person of color and confront our racism and also, apologize for the white supremacist systems that oppress Ben,” Walsh began.

DiAngelo isn't the brightest crayon in the box.

He sure is.

It really is brilliant.

She sure does.

Even though she makes bank pedaling her anti-racist woke nonsense.

In the religion of woke, DiAngelo is selling indulgences.

We don't disagree.

But these are DiAngelo's rules. She needs to abide by them.

This certainly makes it a draw.

The fact it was $30 is hysterical.

Bwahahahahahahahaha!

So do we.

They sure can be.

Of course. Which is so darned funny.

We guess we will.

