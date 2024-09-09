TROLL KING: Matt Walsh Tricks Anti-Racist Loon Robin DiAngelo Into Paying Reparations to His Producer

About a month ago, we told you how Matt Walsh really triggered the Left while filming his 'Am I Racist?' documentary by attending one of their weird anti-racist group therapy sessions. They were so unhinged, one attendee told police she considered throwing a chair through a window to escape.

Advertisement

To escape Matt Walsh.

Pardon us while we laugh.

Okay, now that we got that out of our system, here's another hilarious troll by Walsh and his crew:

‘White Fragility’ author Robin DiAngelo gets tricked into paying reparations to Matt Walsh’s producer in ‘Am I Racist?’ documentary https://t.co/sjIuxL3UMO pic.twitter.com/K5gnzs7bUP — New York Post (@nypost) September 8, 2024

LMAO.

More from The New York Post:

“White Fragility” author Robin DiAngelo was hoodwinked into dipping into her own pocketbook to pay reparations to a black producer in podcaster Matt Walsh’s upcoming documentary “Am I Racist?” An undercover, man-bun-wearing Walsh, 38, goaded DiAngelo into ponying up cash to his producer, Ben, to compensate for the sins of the past by first coughing up the money himself. Walsh, who had been conducting an interview with DiAngelo for a documentary project while feigning anti-racist sentiments and posing as an activist, summoned Ben after finishing up most of his questions. “This is Ben, a producer on the film. I thought it would be a powerful opportunity to speak directly to a person of color and confront our racism and also, apologize for the white supremacist systems that oppress Ben,” Walsh began.

DiAngelo isn't the brightest crayon in the box.

I like to troll people, but I have to give credit where credit is due. Walsh is a master at it. He is at the peak of the mountain looking down on all of us novices. — Ed Hansberry - MVP (@ehansalytics) September 8, 2024

He sure is.

DiAngelo PAID Walsh's producer to be a star in Walsh's film?



Brilliant, @MattWalshBlog — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 8, 2024

It really is brilliant.

Hilarious! She had a really tough time with understanding that she had to pay reparations. She wants to spend other people's money. — Mave McGillicuty (@MMcgillicuty) September 9, 2024

She sure does.

Even though she makes bank pedaling her anti-racist woke nonsense.

It saddens me that some white people are able to be manipulated by DiAngelo. She's a DEI grifter, stop feeling guilty for existing in white skin.



People like DiAngelo are so arrogant, so stuck in their bubble that Matt Walsh was able to go undercover. — Sky (@evo4g63t) September 8, 2024

In the religion of woke, DiAngelo is selling indulgences.

I thought the sins of our father's don't pass down through the generations?



Your grandfather murdered someone & now YOU are responsible for it 80 years later? Get that sh-t out of here! No one owes reparations.



We all need to work together to build a better future for our kids. — Bad 'BK' Kobold 🥃 🍺 (@badkobold) September 9, 2024

We don't disagree.

But these are DiAngelo's rules. She needs to abide by them.

Ok I’m seeing this movie https://t.co/ejLKxkS8Lb — Leor Sapir (@LeorSapir) September 9, 2024

This certainly makes it a draw.

Robin DiAngelo has not apologized or taken responsibility for her plagiarism of POC authors.



She has, however, paid $30 in reparations to a Black man. And that is one small step toward justice, healing, and accountability. https://t.co/6qlNNxm9iG — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) September 9, 2024

The fact it was $30 is hysterical.

Advertisement

She must be having quite a birthday https://t.co/vYcaKzxGh4 pic.twitter.com/fVJh3T2MlS — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) September 9, 2024

Bwahahahahahahahaha!

I support woke grifters paying black people reparations directly from their own pockets. https://t.co/2ZWtRMFe7I — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) September 9, 2024

So do we.

It's important to remember people can be both incredibly stupid and extremely dangerous https://t.co/kASqddGLlr — Block II Respecter (@JonT_H_I_C_C) September 8, 2024

They sure can be.

I'm assuming part of the joke is that this is barely even a disguise and people fell for it anyway lol https://t.co/ytn06zXcaj — Reply Ry (@ref513) September 9, 2024

Of course. Which is so darned funny.

I can neither confirm nor deny that I persuaded Robin DiAngelo to pay reparations to my black producer on camera. You will have to watch the film and see for yourself. And trust me: you’re going to want to see this for yourself. Get your tickets here: https://t.co/iJv1cNRoWV https://t.co/JloTOLLuTp — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 9, 2024

We guess we will.