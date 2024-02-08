Robin D'Angelo Doesn't Know Who's in the Painting, but She's Sure Sistine Chapel Is 'White Supremacy'

We've written about Robin D'Angelo in the past; she's the author of 'White Fragility', and an 'anti-racist', who is actually pretty darned racist. She's also not the brightest bulb.

Case in point: she's certain the artwork of the Sistine Chapel is 'peak white supremacy', but watch and see if you can spot the mistake:

Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel painting is apparently peak white supremacy to Robin D'Angelo.



Funny because I think Robin D'Angelo is peak white supremacy.pic.twitter.com/9ctOjWMDZE — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) February 7, 2024

The Sistine Chapel is one of the pinnacles of human achievement -- the architecture and the artwork.

So of course insufferable white leftists like D'Angelo hate it.

By the way, did you catch her mistake?

The painting doesn't feature David. That's Adam.

So sure is D'Angelo that this painting is racist, she doesn't even know who it depicts.

Have you ever seen the bit Matt Taibbi used to do where he would read quotes and you had to guess if Robin DeAngelo said them or David Duke? 🤣🙈 It always made me laugh how absolutely insanely racist she sounds in the quotes he grabbed of hers. — HappyHippyHousewife (@mama4mito) February 7, 2024

It's literally the woke-racist meme.

The Left is always racist.

How is art white supremacy??



How is black art not black supremacy then if they’re the ones we’re supposedly stealing or appropriating from?? — Rho (@Harpe51585) February 7, 2024

It's white supremacy because she says so.

She used to be Catholic as if that counts for something.

That she doesn't know it's Adam is like a chef's kiss on this nonsense, and tells me everything I need to know about her scholarly takes. — Jim ن (@Jcrotty56) February 7, 2024

It really is the chef's kiss, no?

I thought Black Europeans painted it????? — Michael Woodes (@MichaelWoodes) February 7, 2024

Hard to keep up with the changing facts.

If someone expressing an opinion about Michaelango's "Creation of Man" thinks that the man in question is David - I don't think I need to take their opinion very seriously on really much at all. — Ken Smith (@smithkl42) February 7, 2024

No, you don't.

D'Angelo should be shunned from polite society.

Robin DiAngelo is a white supremacist. A white supremacist with a guilty conscience. https://t.co/4b64jCoN2G — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) February 8, 2024

Yes, she is.

The “grew up Catholic” strikes again! She doesn’t know the man depicted in the Sistine Chapel focal piece is Adam. https://t.co/3cz1pQiTSD — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) February 7, 2024

But she's our moral and intellectual superior. Or something.

Whenever I hear "I was raised Catholic, but..."



Someone is about to unleash the worst take of all time.



I wasn't disappointed. https://t.co/5BgrsAKkrz — Tom Pogasic (@TPogasic) February 7, 2024

It's as certain as the sun rising in the east.

Yeah, what else can you say?

Never was there a moment more peak white supremacy than every time Robin DAngelo opens her mouth. https://t.co/VJiHLDZbiE — Monica Osborne🇮🇱 (@DrMonicaOsborne) February 7, 2024

She is the queen bee of white supremacy.

Sometimes I think to myself, "Maybe I should stop writing about the detriments of critical social justice. Maybe the tide is turning enough for me to do something else." Then I see posts like this and realize my work is far from over. https://t.co/LweYUJTpRm — Erec Smith Likes Rhetoric (@Rhetors_of_York) February 7, 2024

Far from over.

Oh my gosh. This is genuinely incredibly embarrassing. She doesn’t know it’s Adam! She’s surprised that Renaissance Italians paint their characters as white! Wait till she sees Asian and African paintings of biblical scenes…



I am so embarrassed for her. https://t.co/2Suc0l1KV6 — Rachel Ferguson (@LibertyEthics) February 7, 2024

A quick Google search would show that, yes, most cultures with Christian iconography depict Jesus, Mary, the saints, and other biblical figures in that culture -- African, Asian, Middle Eastern, European.

But it's only a problem when Europeans do it. For some reason.

Oh no! Hundreds of years ago an Italian white man painted some white men, so that’s clearly white supremacy. Don’t suppose that she’s stopped to think that people with different skin colours from different parts of the world made art that looked like THEM? No? https://t.co/dvI4Hpkssg — Hmmm... (@ksasyawla) February 7, 2024

No, she didn't. Not for even half a second.

Robin D'Angelo is peak White Supremacy, ignorance and cringe.



And, of course, her books are mandated for so many school administrators, teachers and DEI/HR officers to read and hold up as gospel across the country. https://t.co/wgd8VoiMWP — Based Latinos 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@BasedLatinos) February 7, 2024

The fact she makes money spouting this nonsense -- good money -- is maddening.

Robin DiAngelo doesn't know who God is reaching toward on the top of the Sistine chapel...but she knows that it's the apotheosis of white supremacy.



This level of smug ignorance is peak woke privilege. https://t.co/tr68chAy4G — Nemesis 2024 (@Nemtastic1) February 7, 2024

It's like that episode of South Park with the smug.

I read #WhiteFragility and was astounded at how vapid and unscientific its principles were.

Here we are now - again - seeing the grift at full steam. She doesn’t know anything about the Sistine Chapel but knows it’s white supremacy

FYI this is not liberalism, this is idiocy. https://t.co/9UhKcBNYXJ — Joshua Young (@TotoroVSBatman) February 7, 2024

She's not liberal, she's a leftist. And this is how the Left acts and thinks.

lmaooooooooooooo i love how this brilliant intellectual convo is being shared w some dude in a Philadelphia Eagles jersey https://t.co/6TP43usWQQ — Alex (@Ajsoti) February 7, 2024

It's the cherry on top, no?

This is all so tiring. — NotYngwie (@NotYngwie) February 7, 2024

So, so tiring.

***

