NBC News: White House Considering Executive Action to Deter Illegal Immigration
Biden Simp Victor Shi Says Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson 'Is So Good at...
'Absolutely Breathtaking': Check Out Elizabeth Warren's Take on Conditions for Israel
Obama Bro Tommy Vietor Calls Special Counsel's Report on Biden a 'Right-Wing Hit...
Horrifying: ‘Transwoman’ Child Abuser Who Molested a BABY Gets Plea Deal With Zero...
Harvard Students With a "Blank Space' in Their Schedule Can Take an 'Enchanted'...
WH Lawyers Sent Special Counsel This Letter Asking Him to Revise the 'Biden's...
Here We Go Again: NBC News Tries Blaming Libs of TikTok for 'Inciting'...
Drew Holden Offers a Throwback Thread to the Early Days of the 'Biden...
Is the GOP Finally Ready to Get Rid of Mitch McConnell? We Can...
Justice Department Found Biden to Have Too Weak a Memory to Have Committed...
South African EFF Party Leader Calls for Genocide of Whites; Could Be Nation's...
The CDC Is BIG Mad at Their Own Scientists for Proving Masks (Even...
SCOTUS Showdown, Disney Cuts Captain Jack, Tucker Triggers Hillary

Robin D'Angelo Doesn't Know Who's in the Painting, but She's Sure Sistine Chapel Is 'White Supremacy'

Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on February 08, 2024
Ryan Long and Danny Polishchuk

We've written about Robin D'Angelo in the past; she's the author of 'White Fragility', and an 'anti-racist', who is actually pretty darned racist. She's also not the brightest bulb.

Advertisement

Case in point: she's certain the artwork of the Sistine Chapel is 'peak white supremacy', but watch and see if you can spot the mistake:

The Sistine Chapel is one of the pinnacles of human achievement -- the architecture and the artwork.

So of course insufferable white leftists like D'Angelo hate it.

By the way, did you catch her mistake?

The painting doesn't feature David. That's Adam.

So sure is D'Angelo that this painting is racist, she doesn't even know who it depicts.

It's literally the woke-racist meme.

The Left is always racist.

It's white supremacy because she says so.

She used to be Catholic as if that counts for something.

Recommended

'Absolutely Breathtaking': Check Out Elizabeth Warren's Take on Conditions for Israel
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It really is the chef's kiss, no?

Hard to keep up with the changing facts.

No, you don't.

D'Angelo should be shunned from polite society.

Yes, she is.

But she's our moral and intellectual superior. Or something.

It's as certain as the sun rising in the east.

Yeah, what else can you say?

She is the queen bee of white supremacy.

Advertisement

Far from over.

A quick Google search would show that, yes, most cultures with Christian iconography depict Jesus, Mary, the saints, and other biblical figures in that culture -- African, Asian, Middle Eastern, European.

But it's only a problem when Europeans do it. For some reason.

No, she didn't. Not for even half a second.

The fact she makes money spouting this nonsense -- good money -- is maddening.

Advertisement

It's like that episode of South Park with the smug.

She's not liberal, she's a leftist. And this is how the Left acts and thinks.

It's the cherry on top, no?

So, so tiring.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CATHOLIC CATHOLICISM RACISM WHITE SUPREMACY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Absolutely Breathtaking': Check Out Elizabeth Warren's Take on Conditions for Israel
Amy Curtis
Obama Bro Tommy Vietor Calls Special Counsel's Report on Biden a 'Right-Wing Hit Job'
Brett T.
The CDC Is BIG Mad at Their Own Scientists for Proving Masks (Even N95) Don't Work
justmindy
WH Lawyers Sent Special Counsel This Letter Asking Him to Revise the 'Biden's Senile' Section
Doug P.
Horrifying: ‘Transwoman’ Child Abuser Who Molested a BABY Gets Plea Deal With Zero Jail Time
Grateful Calvin
Biden Simp Victor Shi Says Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson 'Is So Good at This It's Amazing'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Absolutely Breathtaking': Check Out Elizabeth Warren's Take on Conditions for Israel Amy Curtis
Advertisement