Robin DiAngelo Whitesplains What Black People Think in Response to Centrist Black Academic

Robin DiAngelo has popped up again in the news again. The author, best known for her book that attempts to explain to White People how pretty much everything that they ever do is racist against some minority group (but primarily against Black people) in her book 'White Fragility', has popped back up to lob bombs at people she doesn't agree with... but this time it's a black man.

Advertisement

DiAngelo it seems has a bone to pick with Columbia University Linguistics Professor John McWhorter, apparently over a 2020 article McWhorter wrote for The Atlantic that accused DiAngelo and her book of talking down to Black people and being actively counter productive to racial understanding. As one might expect DiAngelo is not happy with McWhorter and went on something called the 'Pan-African Podcast' to let her feelings be known.

“I do not believe he speaks for the vast majority of black people.”



Race hustler Robin DiAngelo responds to @JohnHMcWhorter’s Atlantic article calling her out on the ridiculous Woke “white women’s tears” claim. pic.twitter.com/kpKIYMtrkj — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) December 27, 2023

Saying that John McWhorter is a 'Conservative' and claiming that politically he's 'with Ben Carson and Clarence Thomas' is just an incredible stretch, particularly coming from a very, very, very White lady like DiAngelo. McWhorter has in the past been described as being a 'radical centrist', but he himself has long been a member of the Democratic Party and seems to see himself as trying to find a way to talk his own party down from the Social Justice obsessed ledge upon which it's perched itself more so than as a 'conservative Republican', which both Clarence Thomas and Ben Carson clearly believe themselves to be.

But Robin DiAngelo can apparently see into the heats of Black people to find out their inner thoughts and opinions just as well as she believes she's capable of looking into the hearts of White folk to see the hidden racism that motivates all of their actions. Why she hasn't used her clairvoyance to win and at lottery and retire to Bermuda or something we'll never understand.

The pan African experience with... Robin Deangelo 😂😂😂 — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) December 27, 2023

pic.twitter.com/vvSlrD1RC5 — inverse square law of information propagation (@_inverse_square) December 28, 2023

The white lady is here to tell you what black people are saying — eataTREE (@TheREALeataTREE) December 27, 2023

DiAngelo has made her career out of telling White people all about what they actually feel in their deepest hearts so transitioning to attempting to be some sort of vox populi the Black people of America and how they 'feel' about their life experiences seems like a logical transition, right?

White woman claims black man doesn’t speak for majority of black people, yet made her money doing exactly that.



This is what you call a grift. — Derrik Behler (BEE-Ler) (@DPGBehler) December 27, 2023

She’s a racist. — Brent A. Williams, MD (@BrentAWilliams2) December 27, 2023

She prefers to speak for the majority of Black people, don't you know. Typical white savior complex. The word grifter was invented for her. — NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) December 27, 2023

DiAngelo clearly sees herself as some sort of Lorax, except instead of speaking for the Truffula Trees while not technically being one she's speaking for Black people while not actually being one.

But she speaks for not only all white people, but all black people too!

Wow! She is special. /sarc https://t.co/ZmvQBtSbKQ — Owl of Athena (@deb_fillman) December 27, 2023

Advertisement

Robin DiAngelo on @JohnHMcWhorter:



‘His record is very conservative. I would put him with Ben Carson and Clarence Thomas and other folx like that.’



🤯 🤯



McWhorter is center left! He’s kind of a lib! https://t.co/1Lsh7HRTjP — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) December 27, 2023

SILENCE BLACKS, the wealthy white woman is here to tell you how to think https://t.co/aN3J3fwP9A — Jen Monroe (@thatjenmonroe) December 28, 2023

McWhorter himself noticed DiAngelo's thoughts on him going around, and as one might expect he was none too pleased by her words.

I'm "very conservative" like Clarence Thomas and Ben Carson? She has clearly read barely a word of my work. At least when I slammed her book I had read every word, and I maintain that White Fragility is literally the worst book ever written. It's so bad it's an achievement. https://t.co/Jxh0dqsRp4 — John McWhorter (@JohnHMcWhorter) December 27, 2023

Ouch.

This is very much reminiscent of Joe Biden's 'if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black' moment back in 2020, an absurd ham handed attempt to speak for a group of people that you have no right speaking for... assuming that anyone can truly be said to be worthy of acting as a Metatron for an entire racial group. The fact that she keeps getting trotted out as an expert on anything is always astounding, although given the relative obscurity of the venue she seems to have been sermonizing on here it's clear that, thankfully, DiAngelo's star may have fallen in the liberal media sphere. Let's hope her 'celebrity' stays down at the level it seems to be at here or, better yet, snuffs out altogether.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!