Robin DiAngelo Whitesplains What Black People Think in Response to Centrist Black Academic

Coucy
Coucy  |  2:00 PM on December 28, 2023
Disney

Robin DiAngelo has popped up again in the news again. The author, best known for her book that attempts to explain to White People how pretty much everything that they ever do is racist against some minority group (but primarily against Black people) in her book 'White Fragility', has popped back up to lob bombs at people she doesn't agree with... but this time it's a black man.

DiAngelo it seems has a bone to pick with Columbia University Linguistics Professor John McWhorter, apparently over a 2020 article McWhorter wrote for The Atlantic that accused DiAngelo and her book of talking down to Black people and being actively counter productive to racial understanding. As one might expect DiAngelo is not happy with McWhorter and went on something called the 'Pan-African Podcast' to let her feelings be known.

Saying that John McWhorter is a 'Conservative' and claiming that politically he's 'with Ben Carson and Clarence Thomas' is just an incredible stretch, particularly coming from a very, very, very White lady like DiAngelo. McWhorter has in the past been described as being a 'radical centrist', but he himself has long been a member of the Democratic Party and seems to see himself as trying to find a way to talk his own party down from the Social Justice obsessed ledge upon which it's perched itself more so than as a 'conservative Republican', which both Clarence Thomas and Ben Carson clearly believe themselves to be.

But Robin DiAngelo can apparently see into the heats of Black people to find out their inner thoughts and opinions just as well as she believes she's capable of looking into the hearts of White folk to see the hidden racism that motivates all of their actions. Why she hasn't used her clairvoyance to win and at lottery and retire to Bermuda or something we'll never understand.

DiAngelo has made her career out of telling White people all about what they actually feel in their deepest hearts so transitioning to attempting to be some sort of vox populi the Black people of America and how they 'feel' about their life experiences seems like a logical transition, right?

DiAngelo clearly sees herself as some sort of Lorax, except instead of speaking for the Truffula Trees while not technically being one she's speaking for Black people while not actually being one.

McWhorter himself noticed DiAngelo's thoughts on him going around, and as one might expect he was none too pleased by her words.

Ouch.

This is very much reminiscent of Joe Biden's 'if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black' moment back in 2020, an absurd ham handed attempt to speak for a group of people that you have no right speaking for... assuming that anyone can truly be said to be worthy of acting as a Metatron for an entire racial group. The fact that she keeps getting trotted out as an expert on anything is always astounding, although given the relative obscurity of the venue she seems to have been sermonizing on here it's clear that, thankfully, DiAngelo's star may have fallen in the liberal media sphere. Let's hope her 'celebrity' stays down at the level it seems to be at here or, better yet, snuffs out altogether.

***

