OH THE FRAGILE WHITE IRONY: Anti-Racist Robin DiAngelo Plagiarized Minority Scholars in 2004 Dissertation

This writer has a theory. The more anti-racist a person claims to be, the more actually racist they really are.

Twitchy has written about Robin DiAngelo before. She's the 'anti-racist' knob and author of 'White Fragility' who thinks the Sistine Chapel is not an example of amazing artwork and architecture, but of white supremacy. She also white-splains to Black scholars who dare not toe the woke line.

In short, she's a real peach and probably a blast at parties.

So it's not really a surprise that she's now being accused of plagiarizing minority scholars in her 2004 dissertation. She's anti-racist, after all, so she probably felt entitled to using their work without proper citation:

Robin DiAngelo is a plagiarist. Read the latest from ⁦@aaronsibarium⁩ https://t.co/aDzghNIE9k — Eli Lake (@EliLake) August 26, 2024

Here's more from The Free Beacon:

Robin DiAngelo, the best-selling author of White Fragility, is a big believer in citing minorities. In an "accountability" statement on her website, which makes repeated reference to her Ph.D., DiAngelo, 67, tells "fellow white people" that they should "always cite and give credit to the work of BIPOC people who have informed your thinking." It doesn't matter if their contribution is just a few words. "When you use a phrase or idea you got from a BIPOC person," DiAngelo says, referring to black, indigenous, and other people of color, "credit them." But the white diversity trainer has not always taken her own advice. According to a complaint filed last week with the University of Washington, where DiAngelo received her Ph.D. in multicultural education, she plagiarized several scholars—including two minorities—in her doctoral thesis. The 2004 dissertation, "Whiteness in Racial Dialogue: A Discourse Analysis," lifts two paragraphs from an Asian-American professor, Northeastern University's Thomas Nakayama, and his coauthor, Robert Krizek, without proper attribution, omitting quotation marks and in-text citations.

We'd bet you good money DiAngelo will argue Asian-Americans are 'white adjacent' and -- therefore -- not really minorities. Because when the 'anti-racist' Left gets held to their own standards, they move the goalposts.

Here's a really damning thread:

NEW: Robin DiAngelo tells her "fellow white people" that they should "always cite and give credit to the work of BIPOC people who have informed your thinking."



But she appears to have plagiarized numerous scholars—including two minorities—in her doctoral dissertation.🧵 pic.twitter.com/2kS8eNV0lb — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) August 26, 2024

"When you use a phrase or idea you got from a BIPOC person," DiAngelo says, "credit them."



But according to a complaint filed last week with the University of Washington, where DiAngelo received her Ph.D. in multicultural education, she hasn't always taken her own advice. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) August 26, 2024

Like all Leftists, DiAngelo prescribes to the 'rules for thee, but not for me' mentality.

The 2004 dissertation, "Whiteness in Racial Dialogue: A Discourse Analysis," lifts two paragraphs from an Asian-American professor, Northeastern University's Thomas Nakayama, without proper attribution, omitting quotation marks and in-text citations. pic.twitter.com/tFVu9MOljW — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) August 26, 2024

DiAngelo also lifts material from Stacey Lee, an Asian-American professor of education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, in which Lee summarizes the work of a third scholar, David Theo Goldberg. pic.twitter.com/950cH7gRg7 — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) August 26, 2024

As we said, we'd bet money DiAngelo doesn't consider Asian-Americans minorities.

They're plagiarists because this isn't a real area of scholarship, and it's all the same material being passed off as "scholarship." — Andrea E (@AAC0519) August 26, 2024

Racism is probably her worse sin. — Coffee and Chocolate Games (@RealCoffeeChoco) August 26, 2024

The self-proclaimed 'anti-racists' are always the worst offenders.

I recommend this to people that want to understand the mind of the upper/upper middle class "racist anti-racist" white women, and how they project it onto everyone else. — Jared W. Pearce (@jaredwpearce) August 26, 2024

It's all projection.

You can't make this stuff up. It looks like Robin DiAngelo plagiarized minority scholars in her 2004 dissertation. https://t.co/drn8SZRTMG — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 26, 2024

She’s a shameless scam artist through and through. — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) August 26, 2024

My shocked face😬 😂👇🏻 https://t.co/fa6N26cu9i — Resolute Mama, Homeschool Extremist (@ResoluteMama) August 26, 2024

We already knew she wasn’t really intelligent, but here is more evidence of her stupidity: https://t.co/Y2UYvAEJFV — Tom (@tombricker) August 26, 2024

Stupidity and arrogance.

Also, racism.

Is anyone rly surprised. She always gave off snake oil saleswoman vibes https://t.co/si7diABKkp — (((Matt Boxer)))#СлаваУкраїні! 🥥 🌴 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@MattBoxer94) August 26, 2024

Great Moments in White Fragility—> https://t.co/Qh57FGnnSf — Pundit Review (@PunditReview) August 26, 2024

