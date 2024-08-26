Who Is Running the Country? Biden Has an EMPTY SCHEDULE, Hops From Vacay...
OH THE FRAGILE WHITE IRONY: Anti-Racist Robin DiAngelo Plagiarized Minority Scholars in 2004 Dissertation

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on August 26, 2024
Disney

This writer has a theory. The more anti-racist a person claims to be, the more actually racist they really are.

Twitchy has written about Robin DiAngelo before. She's the 'anti-racist' knob and author of 'White Fragility' who thinks the Sistine Chapel is not an example of amazing artwork and architecture, but of white supremacy. She also white-splains to Black scholars who dare not toe the woke line.

In short, she's a real peach and probably a blast at parties.

So it's not really a surprise that she's now being accused of plagiarizing minority scholars in her 2004 dissertation. She's anti-racist, after all, so she probably felt entitled to using their work without proper citation: 

Here's more from The Free Beacon:

Robin DiAngelo, the best-selling author of White Fragility, is a big believer in citing minorities.

In an "accountability" statement on her website, which makes repeated reference to her Ph.D., DiAngelo, 67, tells "fellow white people" that they should "always cite and give credit to the work of BIPOC people who have informed your thinking."

It doesn't matter if their contribution is just a few words. "When you use a phrase or idea you got from a BIPOC person," DiAngelo says, referring to black, indigenous, and other people of color, "credit them."

But the white diversity trainer has not always taken her own advice. According to a complaint filed last week with the University of Washington, where DiAngelo received her Ph.D. in multicultural education, she plagiarized several scholars—including two minorities—in her doctoral thesis.

The 2004 dissertation, "Whiteness in Racial Dialogue: A Discourse Analysis," lifts two paragraphs from an Asian-American professor, Northeastern University's Thomas Nakayama, and his coauthor, Robert Krizek, without proper attribution, omitting quotation marks and in-text citations.

We'd bet you good money DiAngelo will argue Asian-Americans are 'white adjacent' and -- therefore -- not really minorities. Because when the 'anti-racist' Left gets held to their own standards, they move the goalposts.

Here's a really damning thread:

Yeesh.

Like all Leftists, DiAngelo prescribes to the 'rules for thee, but not for me' mentality.

The screenshots don't lie.

As we said, we'd bet money DiAngelo doesn't consider Asian-Americans minorities.

Seriously -- read the whole thing.

No lies detected.

The self-proclaimed 'anti-racists' are always the worst offenders.

It's all projection.

You really can't make it up.

She sure is.

Ours too.

Stupidity and arrogance.

Also, racism.

Always. Because she is.

The least shocking news we'll read all week, probably.

Heh. Well played.

