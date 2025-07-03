Ben & Jerry's Just Got Served a GIANT SCOOP of Economic Reality As Parent Company Unilever Cuts Off Funds

We've all known for years that a couple of Left-wing loons run Ben & Jerry's. From supporting abortion to loving Hamas to disrupting government hearings, they're bat-guano nuts.
Now Unilever, Ben & Jerry's parent company, is pulling funding to the ice cream shop.
Unilever cuts off millions in funding to Ben & Jerry’s charity over donations to pro-Palestinian groups: report https://t.co/LpbwcNjmdr pic.twitter.com/Ei5ZYmwUjw— New York Post (@nypost) July 3, 2025
Here's more from the New York Post:
Unilever is reportedly cutting off millions of dollars in funding to the Ben & Jerry’s charitable foundation after it refused to provide audit documents about donations to pro-Palestinian groups, escalating an internal dispute between a corporate parent and its left-leaning subsidiary.
Peter ter Kulve, head of Unilever’s ice cream division, informed Ben & Jerry’s executives via email that the foundation’s trustees “have continued to resist basic oversight” and are not cooperating with requests from corporate auditors, according to the news site Semafor.
'It represents a marked departure from the norms of charitable organizations, for whom transparency is typically a bedrock operating principle,' ter Kulve wrote in the email, which was obtained by Semafor.
Will Ben & Jerry's survive without corporate assistance from Unilever?
Time will tell.
Good— 8675309 (@EnoughUp) July 3, 2025
Very good.
Oy to the vey! ☘️— David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) July 3, 2025
Oy vey indeed.
Nice gesture but @Unilever has owned this brand for almost a decade.— Mike Salters (@mikesalters1) July 3, 2025
Who knows what radical initiatives they’ve been directly funding.
Far too many, that's for sure.
Now there's an outcome those guys did— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 3, 2025
(•_•)
( •_•)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■)
NAZI https://t.co/YqBbJwNbtc
Heh.
Yes. More of this please. https://t.co/cQKvhF9Lee— Barry T (@BarryT315) July 3, 2025
More of this, please.
BREAKING: Unilever is cutting off millions in funding to Ben & Jerry’s, after it was revealed that the subsidiary was quietly funding radical pro-Hamas groups. pic.twitter.com/nkVQjQvrRO— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 3, 2025
You love to see it.
To this day, I still refuse to buy Ben & Jerry's. I don't care how enticing it looks. I'll pick the generic brand stuff over commie ice cream.— Stig the Orange (@StigTheWhite) July 3, 2025
This is the way.
Since Ben and Jerry support BDS, they should welcome a global boycott against their ice cream.— Dr. Henry Silverman (@PropagandaBuff) July 3, 2025
We have a sneaking suspicion they won't be thrilled with this.
I VOTED FOR THIS ! https://t.co/oiEa5WdhYe— GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) July 3, 2025
We sure did.
Unilever decided to target the market segment that doesn’t plan on blowing themselves up https://t.co/kIB4BBohZ4— Arynne Wexler (@ArynneWexler) July 3, 2025
A smart business play.
Nice. https://t.co/Syf4mL2SvL— The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) July 3, 2025
Very nice.
This writer predicts that Ben & Jerry's will sue Unilever over this, resulting in a lengthy and drawn-out court battle. But -- for now -- we'll take the W.
