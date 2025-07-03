Ben & Jerry's Just Got Served a GIANT SCOOP of Economic Reality As Parent Company Unilever Cuts Off Funds

We've all known for years that a couple of Left-wing loons run Ben & Jerry's. From supporting abortion to loving Hamas to disrupting government hearings, they're bat-guano nuts.

Now Unilever, Ben & Jerry's parent company, is pulling funding to the ice cream shop.

Unilever cuts off millions in funding to Ben & Jerry’s charity over donations to pro-Palestinian groups: report https://t.co/LpbwcNjmdr pic.twitter.com/Ei5ZYmwUjw — New York Post (@nypost) July 3, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

Unilever is reportedly cutting off millions of dollars in funding to the Ben & Jerry’s charitable foundation after it refused to provide audit documents about donations to pro-Palestinian groups, escalating an internal dispute between a corporate parent and its left-leaning subsidiary. Peter ter Kulve, head of Unilever’s ice cream division, informed Ben & Jerry’s executives via email that the foundation’s trustees “have continued to resist basic oversight” and are not cooperating with requests from corporate auditors, according to the news site Semafor. 'It represents a marked departure from the norms of charitable organizations, for whom transparency is typically a bedrock operating principle,' ter Kulve wrote in the email, which was obtained by Semafor.

Will Ben & Jerry's survive without corporate assistance from Unilever?

Time will tell.

Good — 8675309 (@EnoughUp) July 3, 2025

Very good.

Oy to the vey! ☘️ — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) July 3, 2025

Oy vey indeed.

Nice gesture but @Unilever has owned this brand for almost a decade.



Who knows what radical initiatives they’ve been directly funding. — Mike Salters (@mikesalters1) July 3, 2025

Far too many, that's for sure.

Now there's an outcome those guys did



(•_•)

( •_•)>⌐■-■

(⌐■_■)



NAZI https://t.co/YqBbJwNbtc — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 3, 2025

Heh.

Yes. More of this please. https://t.co/cQKvhF9Lee — Barry T (@BarryT315) July 3, 2025

More of this, please.

BREAKING: Unilever is cutting off millions in funding to Ben & Jerry’s, after it was revealed that the subsidiary was quietly funding radical pro-Hamas groups. pic.twitter.com/nkVQjQvrRO — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 3, 2025

You love to see it.

To this day, I still refuse to buy Ben & Jerry's. I don't care how enticing it looks. I'll pick the generic brand stuff over commie ice cream. — Stig the Orange (@StigTheWhite) July 3, 2025

This is the way.

Since Ben and Jerry support BDS, they should welcome a global boycott against their ice cream. — Dr. Henry Silverman (@PropagandaBuff) July 3, 2025

We have a sneaking suspicion they won't be thrilled with this.

I VOTED FOR THIS ! https://t.co/oiEa5WdhYe — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) July 3, 2025

We sure did.

Unilever decided to target the market segment that doesn’t plan on blowing themselves up https://t.co/kIB4BBohZ4 — Arynne Wexler (@ArynneWexler) July 3, 2025

A smart business play.

Very nice.

This writer predicts that Ben & Jerry's will sue Unilever over this, resulting in a lengthy and drawn-out court battle. But -- for now -- we'll take the W.

