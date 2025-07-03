PBS and CNN Play Hot Potato with Brian Stelter to Push False Narrative...
Dem Robert Garcia Melts Down Over BBB Supercharging ICE to Deport His Party’s...
Hello, Ratio! Chris Cillizza Gets DRAGGED for Playing the 'Both Sides' Card to...
New Report: John Brennan Rushed the Russian Interference Intelligence Assessment
MORE Winning! SCOTUS Torpedoes ANOTHER Activist Federal Judge's Deportation Ruling

Ben & Jerry's Just Got Served a GIANT SCOOP of Economic Reality As Parent Company Unilever Cuts Off Funds

Amy Curtis
July 03, 2025
Courtesy of Ben & Jerry's via AP

We've all known for years that a couple of Left-wing loons run Ben & Jerry's. From supporting abortion to loving Hamas to disrupting government hearings, they're bat-guano nuts.

Now Unilever, Ben & Jerry's parent company, is pulling funding to the ice cream shop.

Here's more from the New York Post:

Unilever is reportedly cutting off millions of dollars in funding to the Ben & Jerry’s charitable foundation after it refused to provide audit documents about donations to pro-Palestinian groups, escalating an internal dispute between a corporate parent and its left-leaning subsidiary.

Peter ter Kulve, head of Unilever’s ice cream division, informed Ben & Jerry’s executives via email that the foundation’s trustees “have continued to resist basic oversight” and are not cooperating with requests from corporate auditors, according to the news site Semafor.

'It represents a marked departure from the norms of charitable organizations, for whom transparency is typically a bedrock operating principle,' ter Kulve wrote in the email, which was obtained by Semafor.

Will Ben & Jerry's survive without corporate assistance from Unilever?

Time will tell.

Very good.

Oy vey indeed.

Far too many, that's for sure.

Heh.

More of this, please.

You love to see it.

This is the way.

We have a sneaking suspicion they won't be thrilled with this.

We sure did.

A smart business play.

Very nice.

This writer predicts that Ben & Jerry's will sue Unilever over this, resulting in a lengthy and drawn-out court battle. But -- for now -- we'll take the W.

