Ben & Jerry’s Latest SICK Scoop: Serving Up Abortion Support with a Cherry on Top

justmindy
justmindy | 12:00 PM on March 13, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Can't they just stick to making ice cream?

Monday, March 10 is National Abortion Provider Appreciation Day, created to honor Dr. David Gunn, who was murdered by a white supremacist anti-abortion extremist on March 10, 1993. From this tragedy sprang an annual commemoration, where we celebrate the compassionate, courageous abortion care providers around the country who are fighting for reproductive freedom.

But while we celebrate their care, it’s important to recognize that providers’ work is now harder than ever. From increasing legal attacks to even physical violence, abortion care providers are being targeted across the country—and they need our support.

Following that absurd introduction, the text lists five reasons why 'abortion providers' are supposedly 'under attack' in the United States. Oddly enough, the only people who were imprisoned—until Trump pardoned them—were peaceful protesters outside clinics. That sounds more like an actual 'attack'.

It's sickening.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall in that meeting. 

Blue Bell is also a great choice.

That's an excellent decision. 

That's the beauty of the American grocery store. The brands abound. 


Truer words have not been spoken. There is no reason to support a company in direct opposition to the American way of life.

