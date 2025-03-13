Ben & Jerry’s Latest SICK Scoop: Serving Up Abortion Support with a Cherry on Top

Can't they just stick to making ice cream?

Today is National Abortion Provider Appreciation Day! ⚕️ We stand with abortion providers today and every day.



Learn more and take action now: https://t.co/80tNYpdunQ pic.twitter.com/tcPvQ327o4 — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) March 10, 2025

Monday, March 10 is National Abortion Provider Appreciation Day(Opens in new window), created to honor Dr. David Gunn, who was murdered by a white supremacist anti-abortion extremist on March 10, 1993. From this tragedy sprang an annual commemoration, where we celebrate the compassionate, courageous abortion care providers around the country who are fighting for reproductive freedom. But while we celebrate their care, it’s important to recognize that providers’ work is now harder than ever. From increasing legal attacks to even physical violence, abortion care providers are being targeted across the country—and they need our support.

Following that absurd introduction, the text lists five reasons why 'abortion providers' are supposedly 'under attack' in the United States. Oddly enough, the only people who were imprisoned—until Trump pardoned them—were peaceful protesters outside clinics. That sounds more like an actual 'attack'.

When you already know you're going to hell but wanna make sure you're on the express train..... https://t.co/uYJFty6I0o — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) March 13, 2025

Just a major ice cream company cheerleading for those who make a living killing preborn babies.

Nothing to see here… https://t.co/tnEfUqWqKy — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) March 13, 2025

It's sickening.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall in that meeting.

Bye bye, Ben & Jerrys! 👋A sad day for pregnant women everywhere who crave your Chubby Hubby and Americone Dream. The irony of you, common pregnancy craving, endorsing abortion... gross.



Tillamook is better, anyway. https://t.co/hsL8rs9c5a — Alison H.Centofante (@AlisonHowardC) March 11, 2025

Blue Bell is also a great choice.

Remind me never to touch their ice cream ever again. https://t.co/94UF3uGMhz — Fr Mark Elliott Smith (@MarkElliottSmi1) March 11, 2025

That's an excellent decision.

If you're looking for a company to boycott, @benandjerrys is an excellent candidate. The company celebrates and promotes the brutal killing of innocent children in the womb. https://t.co/GbZVDh1yCc — Samuel Green (@ProLifeSamuel) March 11, 2025

Feel free to buy whatever ice cream you want, but as for me and my house it’ll never be this brand… https://t.co/MyDwN6by6u — Janet Parshall (@parshalltalk) March 12, 2025

That's the beauty of the American grocery store. The brands abound.





Unsurprising, they promote most anything that gets slapped with the progressive label. Haven't bought their ice cream in years, and don't see any reason to change that habit. Blue Bell is better anyhow. https://t.co/ShANg2nUEJ — Keith Bowman (@PastorBowman) March 11, 2025

Truer words have not been spoken. There is no reason to support a company in direct opposition to the American way of life.