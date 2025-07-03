MAGA Measure: AOC on Verge of Tears Is a Sure Sign the BBB is a Home Run for the American People

PBS and CNN Play Hot Potato with Brian Stelter to Push False Narrative...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:45 PM on July 03, 2025

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was on the verge of bawling Thursday after Republicans passed the Big Beautiful Bill. President Donald Trump is set to sign it on Friday. According to AOC, the BBB passing is one of the saddest days in America’s modern history. We assume that's until Republicans do something she disagrees with next week.

Grab a tissue for AOC. (WATCH)

All that was missing on Capitol Hill was a chain link fence.

Posters say AOC and other Democrats are unintentionally selling the bill by their overreaction to it.

The sadder AOC is, the better the bill is for average Americans is a pretty good rule of thumb.

Commenters say the Democrats' tired messaging of ‘everyone’s gonna die’ no longer resonates with the public.

You’d think their constant survival would wake them up to the fake doom Democrats keep peddling to them.

Posters say they’d love for AOC to serve them a glass of fresh Democrat tears. No tax on her tip either.

Democrats are devastated, and Republicans have their healthy disagreements about what’s in the BBB, but Americans who voted for Trump are not sad. Now on to the rest of Trump’s voter-approved agenda!

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP RECONCILIATION REPUBLICAN PARTY

