MAGA Measure: AOC on Verge of Tears Is a Sure Sign the BBB is a Home Run for the American People

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was on the verge of bawling Thursday after Republicans passed the Big Beautiful Bill. President Donald Trump is set to sign it on Friday. According to AOC, the BBB passing is one of the saddest days in America’s modern history. We assume that's until Republicans do something she disagrees with next week.

Grab a tissue for AOC. (WATCH)

AOC practically on the verge of tears, calling the passing of the Big Beautiful Bill "one of the saddest days in modern American history."pic.twitter.com/zuqFueUQML — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 3, 2025

This is all I need to know to understand that this bill is a great thing — Lou Anderson💰 (@SHBCLOU) July 3, 2025

When you go to visit the BBB signing... pic.twitter.com/71iPAEJLXf — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) July 3, 2025

All that was missing on Capitol Hill was a chain link fence.

Posters say AOC and other Democrats are unintentionally selling the bill by their overreaction to it.

I was skeptical on BBB, but this video convinced me. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 3, 2025

It's far from perfect but that's ok. Perfect is the enemy of the good.



The huge funding increase for ICE alone convinced me. — LegioInvictus (@LegioInvictus24) July 3, 2025

AOC struggling for words tells you everything. Lying badly in real time. — TheVeryVery (@TheVeryYeah) July 3, 2025

When AOC is on the verge of a total meltdown, it’s probably a pretty good sign 🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 3, 2025

The sadder AOC is, the better the bill is for average Americans is a pretty good rule of thumb.

Commenters say the Democrats' tired messaging of ‘everyone’s gonna die’ no longer resonates with the public.

Literally throughout this entire reconciliation process, the only message they’ve been able to coalesce around is “everybody is going to die.” It’s just not a serious party anymore. Genuinely not good for our country because we need a strong two party system, but this isn’t it. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) July 3, 2025

If you disagree with the marxists you are either racist islamaphobic or killing everyone. That is their cry every single time. You would think their useful idiots would wake up. They dont. — Hadenough2 (@Hadenough23) July 3, 2025

You’d think their constant survival would wake them up to the fake doom Democrats keep peddling to them.

Posters say they’d love for AOC to serve them a glass of fresh Democrat tears. No tax on her tip either.

Her anger feeds and nourishes me. That's for 4 years of trying to jail Trump. You're welcome. — 𝐉𝐂 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐯𝐚 (@VascoDG2) July 3, 2025

She should go back to bartending. — Jessie (@tram2022) July 3, 2025

More tears for my beer! pic.twitter.com/d1aaX9giKB — ⚓️ Sailor Jim 🔱 (@JimHendley4NC) July 3, 2025

One of the saddest days in modern history AOC?? Really?? Give me a break chica!



America won today 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 — BombsOverHeyYah (@bombsoverheyyah) July 3, 2025

Democrats are devastated, and Republicans have their healthy disagreements about what’s in the BBB, but Americans who voted for Trump are not sad. Now on to the rest of Trump’s voter-approved agenda!