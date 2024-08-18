The Goofy 'Defund the Police' Contingent REALLY Wanted Police When They Encountered 'Scary' Matt Walsh

The End of America Will Quickly Ensue: Alarming Post Shows What'll Happen With...
justmindy
justmindy  |  12:45 PM on August 18, 2024
Twitchy

Oh, how the tables, they always turn. The 'defund the police' crew calling the police to protect them from Matt Walsh is just 'chef's kiss'. 

Apparently, Matt Walsh is a big, bad dangerous figure. So bad, they considered jumping out the window. Heh.

This movie is going to be a must watch.

It was the cherry on top.

It's the Leftist way.

