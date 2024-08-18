The Goofy 'Defund the Police' Contingent REALLY Wanted Police When They Encountered 'Scary' Matt Walsh

Oh, how the tables, they always turn. The 'defund the police' crew calling the police to protect them from Matt Walsh is just 'chef's kiss'.

BREAKING: Police report from when Matt Walsh went undercover for his “Am I Racist” movie. The anti-racists called the police on him when they realized who he was.



One of them told police she considered using a chair to break a window and escape because she felt unsafe in his… pic.twitter.com/oMsoIzOrYk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 18, 2024

I love when the defund the police club calls the police on me https://t.co/ZL6fdGaSi9 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 18, 2024

Apparently, Matt Walsh is a big, bad dangerous figure. So bad, they considered jumping out the window. Heh.

For those still wondering whether the movie is real, well here you go — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 18, 2024

This movie is going to be a must watch.

And the best part is the cop turned out to be a fan 😂 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 18, 2024

It was the cherry on top.

The liberals who want criminals to walk free are the same people who call the police on conservatives when they are even in the same room as them. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) August 18, 2024

Calling the cops because someone has a different opinion 🤣 — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) August 18, 2024

It's the Leftist way.

Hilarious! So many weak people, just your presence there and they wanted to jump out a window 😂 — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) August 18, 2024

But whatever happened to "Defund the Police"?



These people don't have a clue, I'm not voting for Trump to save me, I'm voting for Trump to save THEM.



Have a blessed weekend Matt 🙏✝️🇺🇲 — Ygg Odinson 🍊✝️⚔️🇺🇲MAGA/MMA🇺🇲⚔️✝️🍊 (@FlGrownPatriot) August 18, 2024

This is so profound. They are the actual ones in need of saving. They are so deluded, they need someone like Trump to be President to protect them from themselves.

Liberal snowflakes needing protection from free speech is crazy. Its akin to wearing covid masks alone in their cars. Dems have destroyed the ability of a large portion of their base to engage in society. — Ron (@super_dilly) August 18, 2024

They love to accuse the right of being lawless while they push policies to defund the police.



Good to know the party of hypocrisy is still intact! — Cheesecake (@Cheesecake848) August 18, 2024

They are always what they accuse others of.

This is hilarious :)



I’d love to hear what the cops were actually saying to each other on this call. https://t.co/kjsxpC4FJm — The Yootopian (@TheYootopian) August 18, 2024

Oh, to be a fly on the wall of those conversations.

She wanted to break out of the room because Matt Walsh was in the room…?



That’s a lot of insecurity. Maybe she shouldn’t be attending classes that teach white ppl they don’t deserve to cry, due to their privilege. I don’t think that helps. https://t.co/A2JvU90pjm — Calluna (@Calluna1007) August 18, 2024

These people are not confident in defending themselves Physically, intellectually or emotionally that is why they want a strong State to do that for them. https://t.co/3KqsuSeL3u — Yehudah Zemel (@YehudahZemel) August 18, 2024

Since they are unable to protect themselves, and they want only criminals to have guns, they should be much nicer to police.