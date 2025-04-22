Rosie O'Donnell Bolts with Non-Binary Kid, Claims 'Project 2025' Is Trump's Evil Plot to Ruin Their Lives

Rosie O'Donnell made a big deal about fleeing America. Apparently, she did not get the attention she was seeking, so now, she is going on about why she left. Of course, Trump is the boogeyman. That comes as no surprise. Also, she is 'terrified' of Project 2025 and she had to protect her non-binary child. So funny how all the lunatic middle aged liberal white women have a 'non-binary' child. It's almost like they pass on their mental illness to their kids (whisper: they do).

LOL. Rosie O’Donnell says she has “no regrets” after fleeing the US with her “nonbinary child” because of “Project 2025” and Donald Trump.pic.twitter.com/pzfFeGIKFW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 22, 2025

Rosie has another kid who hates her and never speaks to her and really can you blame the kid?

Rosie O’Donnell who now looks like a Temu Ben Franklin…



says she doesn’t regret leaving the county because of Project 2025 and Trump.

pic.twitter.com/cCBnZOCgc4 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 22, 2025

Temu Ben Franklin!

Keeps her money in a US bank because of lower taxes. https://t.co/sofM8xQ1Zk — MS (@TrophyHusband56) April 22, 2025

Of course she does!

Why do people keep interviewing her. She is so not relevant https://t.co/UzaCDnDV9A — Kris Kelm (@Kris_Kelm1) April 22, 2025

They will interview anyone who will say anything bad about President Trump and Republicans.

How TF is a child “non-binary”???? https://t.co/ozM72PuK5f pic.twitter.com/k1rHOeuELm — Will. Power - Dragon🔥🔥 Truth Bringer (@KIR_bigg50) April 22, 2025

When a parent is a weirdo and labels them as such.

"I knew after reading Project 2025 that if Trump got in, it was time for me and my non binary child to leave the country." ......Actually, you should have left years ago... https://t.co/qbZONqmM4v — High Sticking (@lovepayingtaxes) April 22, 2025

Heck, Americans would have started a gofundme.

Thank God You left. https://t.co/iJ0wyn92Wz — DB CyberSpy (@Dbiggs19) April 22, 2025

I noticed she didn't denounce her citizenship and is only on an extended vacation. https://t.co/iV30scrWjm — BridgetteLucy (@BridgetteLucy83) April 22, 2025

Rich people privilege.

That's the best broadband Ireland has?

She looks like she's streaming from the moon. https://t.co/F48sZH9RlO — McDonald Trump (@seeaustinnow) April 22, 2025

We can only wish.

Didn't she go to Ireland? Wait til Conor McGregor is elected. https://t.co/yC5YBq4JZO — Michael Richline (@MRRGadsden) April 22, 2025

She'll have a stroke.

America is so awful that this pig is desperate to talk about it incoherently. https://t.co/NhWZ57rT2N — JWF (@JammieWF) April 22, 2025

I cannot imagine being called “my non binary child” by my own mother. Seems so cold and absurd it Rosie, not her child at all. https://t.co/cNcXGKyE5j — 1776 Patriot (@marcir4) April 22, 2025

Her children are pawns in her political games. She is not a loving mother. Period.

"I have no regrets. Not a day has gone by that I thought it was the wrong decision."



Funny because that's the same thing we all thought after you left. Not a day has gone by where anyone cared. https://t.co/jEEW0sQ91I — Keith Gordon (@GordonKeithm) April 22, 2025

Not one tear has been shed.