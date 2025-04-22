I Asked The White House About That 'Maryland Man' Hoax
There's ALWAYS a Post! Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen Once Sang a VERY...
Nancy Mace Smacks Down Trans Dude's Apology Demand, Saves Stage Plant from Sticky...
The Democrats Cosplay The Great Easter Egg Famine of 2025
There's Been a Delicious Murder: Chris Rufo DEI-MOLISHES Former Dean of Harvard Medical...
'Appalling'! Maryland Sheriff NUKES Sen. Van Hollen and Dems' Priorities (AND MS-13 Denial...
Dem Rep’s El Salvador Tantrum for Kilmar Abrego Garcia: Say Hola to Her...
Sen. John Kennedy Obliterates Dems' 'No Due Process' Talking Point About Abrego Garcia
Al Gore 'Bravely' Rehashes Nazi Insult at Trump, Like Every Democrat Since Forever
Standing Up Against Anti-Semitism
Dem Trips to El Salvador Are Backfiring So Badly the NRCC's Offering to...
NPR Clings to Hegseth Hit Piece While Real Journalists Call It Hot Garbage
Bill Melugin Reminds Us How Interested Dems Were In Vetting Not That Long...
Who Wants to Tell Him? Elie 'Professor Klump' Mystal Won't Follow Laws of...

Rosie O'Donnell Bolts with Non-Binary Kid, Claims 'Project 2025' Is Trump's Evil Plot to Ruin Their Lives

justmindy
justmindy | 2:15 PM on April 22, 2025
Evan Agostini

Rosie O'Donnell made a big deal about fleeing America. Apparently, she did not get the attention she was seeking, so now, she is going on about why she left. Of course, Trump is the boogeyman. That comes as no surprise. Also, she is 'terrified' of Project 2025 and she had to protect her non-binary child. So funny how all the lunatic middle aged liberal white women have a 'non-binary' child. It's almost like they pass on their mental illness to their kids (whisper: they do). 

Advertisement

Rosie has another kid who hates her and never speaks to her and really can you blame the kid?

Temu Ben Franklin! 

Of course she does!

They will interview anyone who will say anything bad about President Trump and Republicans. 

When a parent is a weirdo and labels them as such. 

Recommended

There's Been a Delicious Murder: Chris Rufo DEI-MOLISHES Former Dean of Harvard Medical School
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Heck, Americans would have started a gofundme.

Rich people privilege. 

We can only wish.

She'll have a stroke.

Advertisement

Her children are pawns in her political games. She is not a loving mother. Period.

Not one tear has been shed.

Tags: IRELAND ROSIE ROSIE O'DONNELL LGBTQ NON-BINARY NONBINARY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's Been a Delicious Murder: Chris Rufo DEI-MOLISHES Former Dean of Harvard Medical School
Grateful Calvin
Nancy Mace Smacks Down Trans Dude's Apology Demand, Saves Stage Plant from Sticky Fingers
justmindy
There's ALWAYS a Post! Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen Once Sang a VERY Different Tune About MS-13
Amy Curtis
The Democrats Cosplay The Great Easter Egg Famine of 2025
Gordon K
Dem Rep’s El Salvador Tantrum for Kilmar Abrego Garcia: Say Hola to Her New Home
justmindy
Sen. John Kennedy Obliterates Dems' 'No Due Process' Talking Point About Abrego Garcia
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
There's Been a Delicious Murder: Chris Rufo DEI-MOLISHES Former Dean of Harvard Medical School Grateful Calvin
Advertisement