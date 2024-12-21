Life in Prison? Biden Reportedly Mulling Erasing Death Sentences for Several Inmates
Joe Biden's Potential Incompetence Threatens Chaos in Our System (And We Should Embrace...
Trope Trounced: Van Jones Foolishly Plays the 'Unelected Billionaire' Card on Scott Jennings

Warren Squire  |  12:25 AM on December 21, 2024
Twitchy

The memo to refer to Elon Musk as an ‘unelected billionaire’ was quickly received and adopted by ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats during the recent spending bill fight. But, there’s a problem. The ‘unelected billionaire’ trope was launched right when reports came out detailing how Biden hasn’t been in charge at the White House. Oopsie doodle! Let’s fast-forward to Van Jones unwisely pulling out the phrase against Scott Jennings on CNN.

You’ve got to see this! (WATCH)

Unelected millionaire Van Jones didn’t know what hit him! Of course, ‘unelected billionaires’ have been influencing the Democrat Party for years.

For the record, Kamala Harris had the support of 83 ‘unelected billionaires’ for her recent presidential campaign, Trump had 52. Looks like the Dems are winning the ‘oligarchy’ competition.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that several White House insiders have told them Biden hasn’t been able to carry out basic presidential duties since he took office. So, who’s running the government? You can bet they were not elected whomever they are.

Posters are on top of this.

The real fear that Van Jones and other Democrats have is an informed electorate actively involved in what’s going down on Capitol Hill.

Musk did a great job carrying out his DOGE duties as delegated by President-Elect Donald Trump. Musk shared his findings and Americans on X responded by putting pressure on their elected officials to kill the original bill. Get used to it Van, it’s going to be happening a lot over the next four years.

