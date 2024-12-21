Trope Trounced: Van Jones Foolishly Plays the ‘Unelected Billionaire’ Card on Scott Jennings

The memo to refer to Elon Musk as an ‘unelected billionaire’ was quickly received and adopted by ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats during the recent spending bill fight. But, there’s a problem. The ‘unelected billionaire’ trope was launched right when reports came out detailing how Biden hasn’t been in charge at the White House. Oopsie doodle! Let’s fast-forward to Van Jones unwisely pulling out the phrase against Scott Jennings on CNN.

Advertisement

You’ve got to see this! (WATCH)

VAN JONES: We’re dealing with an oligarchy with Elon Musk here.



SCOTT JENNINGS: If you’re concerned about unelected officials running the government, I invite you to review the last 4 years of Biden.



pic.twitter.com/BiHukhPzAb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 21, 2024

Unelected millionaire Van Jones didn’t know what hit him! Of course, ‘unelected billionaires’ have been influencing the Democrat Party for years.

Van Jones smirk says it all. Jennings nailed it with the unelected aides and beurocrats running the Biden administration. In addition, Bill Gates and Georgie Porgie have been running the (D) party for years. And not for the good of the country. — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) December 21, 2024

Tell them Elon is an Oligarch. Yes Lord Soros. pic.twitter.com/fA6feqcf9l — Joseph A. Boss (@letmebossyou) December 21, 2024

Don't think an "oligarchy" is made up of one person.



The Democratic party bosses are more appropriately described as an oligarchy or better yet agents of the plutocracy.



Rule by the many is a democracy, so said Aristotle. — Diana (@dianaf18f) December 21, 2024

For the record, Kamala Harris had the support of 83 ‘unelected billionaires’ for her recent presidential campaign, Trump had 52. Looks like the Dems are winning the ‘oligarchy’ competition.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that several White House insiders have told them Biden hasn’t been able to carry out basic presidential duties since he took office. So, who’s running the government? You can bet they were not elected whomever they are.

Posters are on top of this.

Tell them Scott! Biden has not been in charge for the past few years, heck, we don't even know if he is conscious most of the time. Someone else, or a group of unelected people are making the decisions and running the country. — Becie (@RadianceBrown) December 21, 2024

so what unelected officials ruined america for in the last 4 years it wasn’t clueless joe — Peter K (@PeterKenne42407) December 21, 2024

The real fear that Van Jones and other Democrats have is an informed electorate actively involved in what’s going down on Capitol Hill.

They were representing the people! That 1st 1500 page bill was something the American people didn’t want!!! We spoke up and it didn’t pass. So much less spending and less pork!! — Joshua Muench (@JoshuaMuench) December 21, 2024

Musk didn’t influence the people did. We saw the truth. We witnessed in real time how corrupt congress is. I called my rep as soon as I saw pay raises and protection from prosecution. We the people spoke mutha f@ckas! — Andrew John Landrum Jr. (@Drew197803) December 21, 2024

Advertisement

Trump: We’re bringing on Elon to run DOGE



America: Votes overwhelmingly for Trump,



I’d say he was elected. — Megaphire (@megaphire) December 21, 2024

Musk did a great job carrying out his DOGE duties as delegated by President-Elect Donald Trump. Musk shared his findings and Americans on X responded by putting pressure on their elected officials to kill the original bill. Get used to it Van, it’s going to be happening a lot over the next four years.