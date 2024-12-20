Depressed Mode: Fashion-Forward or Step Backward? Reactions to Ella Emhoff’s Prada Pics
White House Cover-Up: Scott Jennings Asks Will Dems Who Lied for Biden Be...
The Third Spending Bill Passed the House Avoiding a Government Shutdown
Jacqui Heinrich Explains Why KJP Did Not Get 1 Q About WSJ's Report...
The Official 'Democrats' Account Tried to Own Trump, but Twitter Absolutely Dragged Them
Music Industry Tools, Rage Against The Machine Discovers The Joy of Selling Out...
Democrat Caught Lying about Residency Flips Minnesota House Back to GOP
'The Vehicles Are at It Again!' Driver Plowed Through a Christmas Market and...
Shocker: The 'Impossible' Thing Dems Said Would Never Happen, Totally Happened Again
Here's a Flashback to Just 1 Reason Nicolle Wallace Is a 'Media Propagandist...
VIP
Joe Biden’s Potential Incompetence Threatens Chaos in Our System (And We Should Embrace...
VIP Membership Christmas SALE: 60% Off!
BREAKING: Car Plows Through Crowd at German Christmas Market, Multiple Casualties Reported
Democrats Panic! Elon Musk's Full Power Activated: D.O.G.E. Shutdown?!

Mike Johnson Criticized As The CR Heads to The Senate: Brit Hume Asks, Is Anyone Blaming Chuck Schumer

Eric V.  |  10:15 PM on December 20, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

The third time's the charm for Mike Johnson's efforts to get a CR bill through the House of Representatives and avoid a government shutdown at midnight tonight.

It's been quite the whirlwind in the House over the last few days. The initial 1500-page monstrosity of a bill that included farm aid, disaster relief, and a big fat pay raise for Congress was defeated. The second attempt was cut to 116 pages but included a suspension of the debt ceiling, which caused the bill to lose the support of many Republicans. The second bill also removed congressional pay raises and only received 2 votes from Democrats. 

Advertisement

The third construal removed the suspension of the debt ceiling and returned a smaller congressional pay raise to the bill. Disaster relief and farm aid, which were initially going to be voted on in separate bills, were also included.

The third version of the CR passed easily.

The Senate is expected to pass the bill and send it to President Biden's desk for a signature, which will prevent a government shutdown.

Here is a link to the bill's text if you're interested in reading it.

It seems that every year, the House descends into chaos as it struggles to fund the government with a last-minute CR and Speaker Mike Johnson has been taking a lot of criticism for this year's debacle.

Recommended

Depressed Mode: Fashion-Forward or Step Backward? Reactions to Ella Emhoff’s Prada Pics
Warren Squire
Advertisement

As he often does, Brit Hume made a very astute observation about the budgetary blame game.

Why is Schumer above the fray? Bills that would avoid all the last-minute havoc pass in the House and are sent to the Senate to die.

It's not just appropriations bills. Democrats were beside themselves when funding for pediatric cancer research was removed from the original 1500-page CR, which the House had passed back in March. Schumer buried that bill, and it was never voted on in the Senate.

The same fate befell HR1, the House border security bill.

Advertisement

The House passes bills, Schumer kills the bills and then blames Republicans.

Republicans have the support they need. They just won an electoral trifecta. They do need to improve their messaging.

They say if you can't say something nice, then don't say anything at all. The best we can come up with for Schumer is that at least he won't be the majority leader in January.

Tags: BRIT HUME BUDGET CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Depressed Mode: Fashion-Forward or Step Backward? Reactions to Ella Emhoff’s Prada Pics
Warren Squire
The Official 'Democrats' Account Tried to Own Trump, but Twitter Absolutely Dragged Them
justmindy
White House Cover-Up: Scott Jennings Asks Will Dems Who Lied for Biden Be Held Accountable?
Warren Squire
Music Industry Tools, Rage Against The Machine Discovers The Joy of Selling Out in Heartwarming Ratio
Gordon K
Shocker: The 'Impossible' Thing Dems Said Would Never Happen, Totally Happened Again
justmindy
Democrat Caught Lying about Residency Flips Minnesota House Back to GOP
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Depressed Mode: Fashion-Forward or Step Backward? Reactions to Ella Emhoff’s Prada Pics Warren Squire
Advertisement