Karen Bass Left Her Cake Out In the Rain: Video Disproves 'Kids' Were In MacArthur Park During ICE Raid

Yesterday, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass took time away from not issuing permits to residents trying to rebuild their burned-down homes to whine about ICE being in her city, rounding up the illegal alien criminals Democrats love so much.

She had the temerity to pretend MacArthur Park was some wonderful haven for kids to play at, and that ICE's presence was disturbing the tranquility of the community.

You'll be (not) shocked to learn, dear readers, that she was lying.

MacArthur Park is a den of crime, homelessness, and drug activity.

Karen Bass wants you to believe kid’s were playing in MethArthur Parkpic.twitter.com/SgSq1MgdIZ https://t.co/yNhmTL3O2a — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 7, 2025

Heh. MethArthur Park.

It’s a crack den. Has been for a long time. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 7, 2025

And Bass has done nothing to clean it up.

MacArthur Park is swarmed daily with drug addicts, dealers, homeless, etc.



I know. My mentally ill, homeless little brother died in that park May 29, 2021.



Karen Bass is a liar who has chosen sides. She’s chosen the criminals. — Greg Scott (@GScottSays) July 8, 2025

That's awful.

I’m sorry, but kids don’t play in MacArthur Park. You can get a gun there for 50 bucks or fake papers or pretty much hire a hitman there but you don’t really see children playing at MacArthur Park. And that was in 2009. — Metal Nana (@Inadvertantview) July 7, 2025

So it's been a long-standing problem.

Almost every single park in Southern California is a junkie hangout.



Especially throughout Los Angeles.@KarenBassLA is a dumba**. — Michael (@MacroMicroNMike) July 8, 2025

Yes, she is.

This is right in line with Karen Bass calling the LA riots, peaceful protests. https://t.co/JptL4x2jYJ — Right Side And Free (@rightsidefreee) July 7, 2025

All she does is lie.

I've lived in the Rampart (90s) area of LA and we didn't play in that park ever. This "mayor" is trying to fool the unaware populace. https://t.co/7B3lbsfTaZ — Vanessa Castro (@vynx) July 8, 2025

Thank goodness for the Internet, or she might just get away with it.

Have you contacted social services to try to find the parents of these cracked out kids in your park? https://t.co/aivlMOn6Wl — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) July 7, 2025

Heh.

If the Mayor spent less time bed wetting over Trump or ICE and directed her police chief to clean up that gang/crime infested park, decent citizens would be able to enjoy going there. https://t.co/omJTbti3Om — Steve B 744 (@SteveBellow) July 8, 2025

That would be racist or something.

Bass is worried about losing the addict vote? https://t.co/SaHu7mEhgm — Llewellyn Jones (@llewhinkes) July 7, 2025

She's worried about losing the vote of white Leftists who think letting drug addicts invade the park is 'compassionate.'

This is real. For almost 40 years full of drug dealers druggies. Selling driver licenses and social security cards. You name it. https://t.co/XUiGraPLwX — Corina Trejo (@TrejoCorina) July 8, 2025

KIDS WERE PLAYING THERE.

I lived by MacArthur Park for a year in 1989. It was filled with drug addicts, gangs of five or so men from Honduras, Guatemala, etc., fighting with each other. Never families or kids playing. https://t.co/WkBlBHAkGG — Eric Falkenstein (@egfalken) July 8, 2025

So for almost 40 years that area has been trouble.

But ICE is the problem.

Not.

