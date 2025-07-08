Daily Beast EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ted 'Cancun' Cruz Was on Vacation When Flash Flood...
Karen Bass Left Her Cake Out In the Rain: Video Disproves 'Kids' Were In MacArthur Park During ICE Raid

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on July 08, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, Pool

Yesterday, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass took time away from not issuing permits to residents trying to rebuild their burned-down homes to whine about ICE being in her city, rounding up the illegal alien criminals Democrats love so much.

She had the temerity to pretend MacArthur Park was some wonderful haven for kids to play at, and that ICE's presence was disturbing the tranquility of the community.

You'll be (not) shocked to learn, dear readers, that she was lying.

MacArthur Park is a den of crime, homelessness, and drug activity.

Heh. MethArthur Park.

And Bass has done nothing to clean it up.

That's awful.

So it's been a long-standing problem.

Yes, she is.

All she does is lie.

Thank goodness for the Internet, or she might just get away with it.

Heh.

That would be racist or something.

She's worried about losing the vote of white Leftists who think letting drug addicts invade the park is 'compassionate.'

KIDS WERE PLAYING THERE.

So for almost 40 years that area has been trouble.

But ICE is the problem.

Not.

