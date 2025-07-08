NBC News: Liberia Faces Unplanned Pregnancies Because of US Aid Cuts

As we reported last month, "prestigious" journal The Lancet published a study that claimed 14 million people would die due to U.S. cuts to foreign aid. Back at the end of May, U2 vocalist Bono told Joe Rogan that 300,000 people had already died due to USAID cuts.

NBC News is still on the doom and gloom beat and is taking a look at Liberia, where nearly 3 percent of the gross national income is U.S. aid. Is it just us, or does that sound like a lot? How about U.S. aid making up a whopping 48 percent of Liberia's health system budget?

Millions across Africa have seen their lives upended after the U.S. aid cuts.



In Liberia, the American support made up almost 2.6% of the gross national income, the highest anywhere in the world, according to the Center for Global Development. https://t.co/NciIX4qhu3 — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 8, 2025

NBC News reports:

Five months ago, Roseline Phay, a 32-year-old farmer from the West African nation of Liberia, set off on a quest to find contraceptives. Phay and her partner have two daughters, and they barely make ends meet. Determined not to have more children, she went to a health worker in her village, but contraception pills, implants and condoms had run out. Phay trekked for hours on red clay roads to the nearest clinic, but they had no contraceptives either. She did not know it, but her mission was doomed from the beginning. Just weeks before, U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly suspended most foreign aid through the U.S. Agency for International Development, which paid for medications in Liberia’s public clinics. Tenacious and outspoken, Phay repeated the trip four times. Then she got pregnant. “I’m suffering,” she said, with daughter Pauline crying in her arms. “I have this little child on my back, and the other child in my stomach is suffering.” She must continue farming throughout her pregnancy, she said, or “I will not eat.”

Determined not to have more children, Roseline Phay and her partner got pregnant. NBC News doesn't go into the details of how that happened when they were so determined.

It's tragic that the world has become accustomed to being subsidized by the US. There will be a period of adjusting to the absence of the slush, and then after a course correction, everything will be fine. — Adyana (@adyanalistens) July 8, 2025

Vice President J.D. Vance recently said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio estimated that 12 cents of every dollar of humanitarian aid was actually making it to the intended recipients. Rubio said that 88 cents of every dollar was actually being collected by middlemen, such as NGOs.

Aid to Africa has been one of the worst uses of resources maybe ever. Virtually nothing has changed in these countries outside of a few exceptions where a particular "great man" has taken charge like Rwanda.



Everywhere else we've just created more Africans that need to be fed. — Cesare Borgia (@SirCesareBorgia) July 8, 2025

It's time to hold another massive "Live Aid" concert for Liberia.

This makes me unreasonably angry and for none of the reasons it makes NBC angry. https://t.co/j8TRt0tZu4 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 8, 2025

48% of their Healthcare budget paid by US taxpayers. pic.twitter.com/MDpUWJ6HLx — Patriotic Penguin 🐧 (@ElectPenguin) July 8, 2025

Goes to show you how normalized they've made sending America's fortunes abroad for so long.



They've gotten so used to this systemic graft, they've become dependent upon it. — War_Hamster Brady (@War_Hamster1776) July 8, 2025

We've been expected to support and feed these people for decades up until the point of bankruptcy. We should have never given aid to foreign nations. — Karl Bennett (@realKarlBennett) July 8, 2025

A country named "Liberia" relying on the U.S. for a substantial amount of their subsistence is kinda hilarious and peak African-state irony. — Chris, Temu Army Guy (@ChrisChief85) July 8, 2025

If the U.S. has been sending Liberia who knows how many millions of dollars worth of contraceptives, why is there an overpopulation problem? Back in January, White House Press Secretary said that DOGE had found that $50 million in taxpayer dollars went to fund condoms in Gaza. We're paying the Third World not to reproduce, and the money's obviously being wasted.

***