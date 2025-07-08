VIP
The No-Longer-Rhetorical Question of Democrat Violence
Trump Doesn’t Care That Returning Haitians Home Would Be a ‘Death Sentence’
Mayor Karen Bass Says the Problems at MacArthur Park Can't Be Solved Overnight
Rep. Jamie Raskin: MAGA’s Assault on Planned Parenthood Is Unconstitutional
Eric Swalwell Wants to Waste Time and Money in Futile Attempt to Blame...
But He's TOTES Not a Commie! Zohran Mamdani Wants to Seize Investment Property...
Border Patrol Chief: CA Trio Arrested and Face Felony Charges for Puncturing Tires...
Daily Beast EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ted 'Cancun' Cruz Was on Vacation When Flash Flood...
CNN Estimates Elon Musk’s America Party Has 4 Percent Support
SOFT ON CRIME: Minnesota Man Set Free After 2022 Mall of America Shooting...
FBI Launching Criminal Investigation Into John Brennan and James Comey
Bacon as a Spice? Kamala Harris Interview with Muslim Host Buried for Fear...
VIP
TikToker Hopes Parents of Drowned Children Regret Every Day Voting for Trump
Karen Bass Left Her Cake Out In the Rain: Video Disproves 'Kids' Were...

NBC News: Liberia Faces Unplanned Pregnancies Because of US Aid Cuts

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on July 08, 2025
AP Photo/Jerome Delay

As we reported last month, "prestigious" journal The Lancet published a study that claimed 14 million people would die due to U.S. cuts to foreign aid. Back at the end of May, U2 vocalist Bono told Joe Rogan that 300,000 people had already died due to USAID cuts.

Advertisement

NBC News is still on the doom and gloom beat and is taking a look at Liberia, where nearly 3 percent of the gross national income is U.S. aid. Is it just us, or does that sound like a lot? How about U.S. aid making up a whopping 48 percent of Liberia's health system budget?

NBC News reports:

Five months ago, Roseline Phay, a 32-year-old farmer from the West African nation of Liberia, set off on a quest to find contraceptives.

Phay and her partner have two daughters, and they barely make ends meet. Determined not to have more children, she went to a health worker in her village, but contraception pills, implants and condoms had run out. Phay trekked for hours on red clay roads to the nearest clinic, but they had no contraceptives either.

She did not know it, but her mission was doomed from the beginning. Just weeks before, U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly suspended most foreign aid through the U.S. Agency for International Development, which paid for medications in Liberia’s public clinics.

Tenacious and outspoken, Phay repeated the trip four times. Then she got pregnant.

“I’m suffering,” she said, with daughter Pauline crying in her arms. “I have this little child on my back, and the other child in my stomach is suffering.” She must continue farming throughout her pregnancy, she said, or “I will not eat.”

Recommended

Trump Doesn’t Care That Returning Haitians Home Would Be a ‘Death Sentence’
Brett T.
Advertisement

Determined not to have more children, Roseline Phay and her partner got pregnant. NBC News doesn't go into the details of how that happened when they were so determined.

Vice President J.D. Vance recently said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio estimated that 12 cents of every dollar of humanitarian aid was actually making it to the intended recipients. Rubio said that 88 cents of every dollar was actually being collected by middlemen, such as NGOs.

It's time to hold another massive "Live Aid" concert for Liberia.

Advertisement

If the U.S. has been sending Liberia who knows how many millions of dollars worth of contraceptives, why is there an overpopulation problem? Back in January, White House Press Secretary said that DOGE had found that $50 million in taxpayer dollars went to fund condoms in Gaza. We're paying the Third World not to reproduce, and the money's obviously being wasted.

***

Tags:

HEALTHCARE USAID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Doesn’t Care That Returning Haitians Home Would Be a ‘Death Sentence’
Brett T.
Rep. Jamie Raskin: MAGA’s Assault on Planned Parenthood Is Unconstitutional
Brett T.
Mayor Karen Bass Says the Problems at MacArthur Park Can't Be Solved Overnight
Brett T.
But He's TOTES Not a Commie! Zohran Mamdani Wants to Seize Investment Property for the Homeless
Amy Curtis
Karen Bass Left Her Cake Out In the Rain: Video Disproves 'Kids' Were In MacArthur Park During ICE Raid
Amy Curtis
Bacon as a Spice? Kamala Harris Interview with Muslim Host Buried for Fear It Would Cost Her the Election
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Doesn’t Care That Returning Haitians Home Would Be a ‘Death Sentence’ Brett T.
Advertisement