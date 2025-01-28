The Atlantic: Elon Musk Making It IMPOSSIBLE to Conduct Free and Fair Elections...
Trump Signs Executive Order to Fast-Track Repair of ALL Roads and Bridges in...
VIP
Heavy Lyft-ing
Don't Go Away Mad, Just Go Away: Trump Offers Buyout For 2 Million...
Joy Reid Compares Trump to Hitler (Yawn) on Holocaust Remembrance Day
'Dear Senators': Caroline Kennedy Throws RFK Jr Under the Bus In Pathetic Attempt...
TICK TOCK! Doomsday Clock Set to 89 Seconds to Midnight
Matt Yglesias Gets Grilled by Charles Cooke in Today's Twitter Comedy Roast
Man Charged With Carrying Molotov Cocktails Into the Capitol
New Yorker Gets DRAGGED for Idiotic Attack on Defenders of Women's Sports
YES! Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth REVOKES Gen. Mark Milley's Security Clearance
Call to Arms: Colorado GOP Warns State Is Poised to Ban MOST Firearms...
AOC Says Trump Is Holding All the Nation’s Hospitals and Vital Services Hostage
'Bunch of Crap': Watch Tom Homan SCHOOL Reporter Who Complained Deportees Aren't Getting...

The Latex Outrage: Karoline Leavitt Reveals US Government is Spending $50 Million on Condoms for Gazans

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:30 PM on January 28, 2025
Screenshot via The White House

During her first press conference today, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt demonstrated how DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) is weeding out junk spending. Apparently, our leaders are handing out $50 million a year for Gazans to buy condoms. That’s a lot of latex.

Advertisement

Leavitt tears the wrapper off this scandal here. (WEAR)

We’re now wondering if Leavitt will make these government spending deep dives a feature at all press conferences.

Yes, it’s not a stretch to say highlighting this wasteful spending on costly condoms will fall to citizen journalists and posters on X.

Recommended

The Atlantic: Elon Musk Making It IMPOSSIBLE to Conduct Free and Fair Elections ANYWHERE
Brett T.
Advertisement

This is just the tip of the iceberg, the funding our elected officials are green-lighting is going to shock us, no doubt. It’s our money and it’s a given they’re getting a cut. Commenters know what’s up.

Advertisement

The birthrate in Gaza is currently more that three children per mother. We think that stat speaks for itself. Hopefully, President Donald Trump can investigate this so we can learn where our money is really going.

Tags: CRAZY GAZA GOVERNMENT JOURNALISTS MONEY PRESS CONFERENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Atlantic: Elon Musk Making It IMPOSSIBLE to Conduct Free and Fair Elections ANYWHERE
Brett T.
Don't Go Away Mad, Just Go Away: Trump Offers Buyout For 2 Million Federal Workers
Eric V.
Trump Signs Executive Order to Fast-Track Repair of ALL Roads and Bridges in Western North Carolina
Warren Squire
'Dear Senators': Caroline Kennedy Throws RFK Jr Under the Bus In Pathetic Attempt to Derail Nomination
Amy
'Bunch of Crap': Watch Tom Homan SCHOOL Reporter Who Complained Deportees Aren't Getting Water on Flights
Amy Curtis
Matt Yglesias Gets Grilled by Charles Cooke in Today's Twitter Comedy Roast
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Atlantic: Elon Musk Making It IMPOSSIBLE to Conduct Free and Fair Elections ANYWHERE Brett T.
Advertisement