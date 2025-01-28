The Latex Outrage: Karoline Leavitt Reveals US Government is Spending $50 Million on Condoms for Gazans

During her first press conference today, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt demonstrated how DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) is weeding out junk spending. Apparently, our leaders are handing out $50 million a year for Gazans to buy condoms. That’s a lot of latex.

Leavitt tears the wrapper off this scandal here. (WEAR)

🚨Wow: Press Sec reveals an egregious example of waste of taxpayer dollars:



“During this pause, DOGE and OMB found that there was about to be $50 million taxpayer dollars that went out the door to fund condoms in Gaza. That is a preposterous waste of taxpayer money!" pic.twitter.com/Klp8BtAk6N — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 28, 2025

We’re now wondering if Leavitt will make these government spending deep dives a feature at all press conferences.

This is going to be hilarious.



The federal government spends so much money on useless sh**, she'll be able to do this pretty much every day for the next four years... — TwentyYears (@TwentyYears1975) January 28, 2025

How much will the Media talk about this tonight with the American people...? Zero



That's the problem with the media. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) January 28, 2025

That’s why it’s our job 💪 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 28, 2025

Yes, it’s not a stretch to say highlighting this wasteful spending on costly condoms will fall to citizen journalists and posters on X.

South Park really can't come up with some of this sh** that the government spends money on.



$50mil for condoms in Gaza?



W.T.F. — Isaac (@IcedViews) January 28, 2025

It’s going to be glorious having these insane wastes of taxpayer dollars put on display by this administration every day. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 28, 2025

I can’t imagine how many of these there are.



And I can’t wait to see how the media will try to spin that somehow defunding these things is bad. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) January 28, 2025

This is just the tip of the iceberg, the funding our elected officials are green-lighting is going to shock us, no doubt. It’s our money and it’s a given they’re getting a cut. Commenters know what’s up.

Why proposed these contracts? Who was awarded these contracts? That's who we need to take a look at... They're lining their pockets with this BS... — I Will Not Comply (@YouknowTheguy3) January 28, 2025

Who signed off on $50M aid for condoms in Gaza is the real question. — @EastBayGray (@GrayAreaNews) January 28, 2025

How much of that would have made it's way back to the Congress in the form of (illegal) political contributions - (nearly) all aid is just a form of money laundering and fraud — zengolfer99 (@zengolfer99) January 28, 2025

Before the current conflict with Israel, that comes out to about $43 worth of condoms for every male, regardless of age. Of course, this doesn't take into account the huge kickback someone was obviously getting, but... seriously? WTF?? WHY? — Veritas Ad Dextram (@VeritasDextram) January 28, 2025

$50m for condoms?!?! That is clearly a money laundering item. — Pam Murray (@PamMurrayCT) January 28, 2025

The birthrate in Gaza is currently more that three children per mother. We think that stat speaks for itself. Hopefully, President Donald Trump can investigate this so we can learn where our money is really going.