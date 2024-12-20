Shocker: The 'Impossible' Thing Dems Said Would Never Happen, Totally Happened Again

Haven't Democrats been registering dead voters for decades? Some things never change.

BREAKING - A Pennsylvania woman, tied to a Democrat-founded Project, has been charged with registering dead voters to vote in the swing states election.



pic.twitter.com/hRMe6k8z9C — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) December 20, 2024

Thought there was no fraud? https://t.co/05e6RT7Q1x — John DiFuria (@johnnybebusch13) December 20, 2024

It seems there is always fraud for there never being fraud.

Another “far-right conspiracy theory” becomes reality. https://t.co/VIl2pADyiu — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) December 20, 2024

I am shocked -shocked ...to hear that Democrats are registering dead people! https://t.co/tqJjM9iqSD pic.twitter.com/Mh9hLhdlwZ — Real Ben Garrison Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) December 20, 2024

It's actually the least shocking news ever, but whatever.

Remember this is under Governor Josh Shapiro watch

No way can anyone who allowed this to happen hold a state or federal office https://t.co/iJphUDimBc — Bill (@Bill_1312) December 20, 2024

But I was assured that this wasn't happening and that it was a "crazy conspiracy theory" 😂😂😂 https://t.co/GKoTEXrOVy — Mal (@jewpsy418) December 20, 2024

It's always a conspiracy about six months before it is proven true.

Remember when we were told that voter fraud does not exist in any capacity 🤣🤣🤡🤡 https://t.co/nSKIRnmumw — Brandon 〽️⚜️ (@BRGeauxBlue) December 20, 2024

That something that never happens has happened again ya'll. https://t.co/jxFoR7oKcZ — John C. Barry (@ShrinkGov) December 20, 2024

It's so funny how that works.

If I were the judge in this case I’d consider her eagerness to register unqualified voters and send her to prison to register convicted felons for next 20 years. https://t.co/G5cXInbdBT — Unapologetically MAGA 🇺🇸 (@NOApologiesMAGA) December 20, 2024

Tampering with the basis of Democracy, the right of citizens to vote and have their voices heard, should carry stiff penalties.

I was told repeatedly by the Corporate Media, this was not happening and it was a "Conspiracy Theory". https://t.co/bgGAiBkswi pic.twitter.com/osPLVSqaof — Kenny Powers🇺🇸 (@Kenn_Fn_Powers) December 20, 2024

Never believe the corporate media. That's rule one.

I have been informed by reliable sources that this doesn't happen.



Wait...it happens, but it really doesn't make a difference in the overall vote.



Wait...why are you bigoted against the trans-alive wanting to exercise their civil rights? https://t.co/aopkbNxkzk — The Christmas In-Phil-sition (@SinCityFC) December 20, 2024

Has anyone asked them how they identify?

What's new about registering dead people to vote? Only that for the first time someone is being charged, even though Joe Biden Will probably pardon them. https://t.co/irPzCbHTJs — Daniel007_TX (@TxDaniel007) December 20, 2024

Don't give Biden any ideas.

The only surprise here is that she was caught!



What about all the others who weren’t? https://t.co/l5Ye8QO3op — R Spiek (@r_spiek3997) December 20, 2024

That's the most important question.