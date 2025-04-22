Elderly Hippies Protest Trump With Folk Songs in Their Easter Finery

On Easter weekend, liberal across the country participated in “50501” demonstrations – short for 50 protests, 50 states, one movement. According to CNN, they were reportedly protesting "Trump’s executive overreach, including deportations without due process, the dismantling of federal agencies, and threats to higher education."

Advertisement

We guess there was some sort of coordinated effort for female protesters to wear their Easter bonnets. Either that, or elderly hippies just like to wear floral hats. Matt Wan Swol posted some video from Greensboro, North Carolina.

This is unedited video footage from the anti-Trump protest in downtown Greensboro NC.



What immediately jumps out at you about this video?



Do you see it? pic.twitter.com/roEKIJxm1Q — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 20, 2025

I see it, and smell it. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 20, 2025

This is an anti-Trump rally now…



Childless, elderly cat ladies.



Take notes.

pic.twitter.com/mCogSD0CiE — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 21, 2025

It's all retirees supplementing their SS income and/or old hippies reliving the late 60s/early 70s protests. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) April 20, 2025

Mostly old white women with a few old white guys. — Callas Lives (@CallasLives) April 21, 2025

Cat piss smell. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) April 20, 2025

Elderly hippies reliving their glory days — Mary Walter (@MaryWalterRadio) April 20, 2025

Where are all of the Gen Z liberal "men" egged on by influencers like Harry Sisson and David Hogg?

Gen X needs to set parental controls on their parents' TVs. — Mrs Denosko🇺🇸 🌝 (@Denosko1) April 20, 2025

This is MSNBC's demographic.

Relivin' the 60's baby! — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) April 20, 2025

Aging hipplies trying to relive the glory days. — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) April 21, 2025

Looks like a couple of busloads from the retirement home. They were promised and afternoon out, free transportation to the event, and a buffet and bingo. — Lonestarmango (@lonestarmango) April 21, 2025

I am an elderly, barren cat lady and I resent this characterization. How about you just say their hats are ugly. — DiHaggis I’m Back and Thank You Elon Musk🚀 (@Dihaggis) April 21, 2025

We could smell the cat piss from here. People were closing their windows. — Bev Cross (@BevCross1) April 21, 2025

I'm picking up more of a scent of mothballs with some cat piss mixed in.

We see plenty of old white liberal women, some of whom have husbands who caved and joined in the Easter parade.

Are these the ones threatening a civil war with conservatives?

***