The Democrats Cosplay The Great Easter Egg Famine of 2025

Elderly Hippies Protest Trump With Folk Songs in Their Easter Finery

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on April 22, 2025
ImgFlip

On Easter weekend, liberal across the country participated in “50501” demonstrations – short for 50 protests, 50 states, one movement. According to CNN, they were reportedly protesting "Trump’s executive overreach, including deportations without due process, the dismantling of federal agencies, and threats to higher education."

We guess there was some sort of coordinated effort for female protesters to wear their Easter bonnets. Either that, or elderly hippies just like to wear floral hats. Matt Wan Swol posted some video from Greensboro, North Carolina.

Where are all of the Gen Z liberal "men" egged on by influencers like Harry Sisson and David Hogg?

This is MSNBC's demographic.

I'm picking up more of a scent of mothballs with some cat piss mixed in.

We see plenty of old white liberal women, some of whom have husbands who caved and joined in the Easter parade.

Are these the ones threatening a civil war with conservatives?

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP NORTH CAROLINA OLD PROTEST

