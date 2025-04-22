VIP
My Heart’s with the Bibas Boys’ Father, Not Mahmoud Khalil’s Missed Moment
Oregon Governor Proud to Announce Lesbian Visibility Week
Keir Starmer No Longer Believes Trans Women Are Women Now That the Supreme...
Student Loan Payback Time: ‘They Want Us All Like Broke and in Jail...
Jezebel Wins the Prize for Most Ridiculous Headline About Pope Francis' Death
Another Woman Allegedly Murdered by Illegal 'Maryland Man'
Senator Says Detained Pro-Hamas Student Should Be Released So He Can Become a...
'Just an Idea', Grandpa Joe? Andy Ngo Reports Left-Wing Antifa Looking to Recruit...
Elderly Hippies Protest Trump With Folk Songs in Their Easter Finery
Maryland SAD: Dem Constituents Make It VERY Clear They Don't Want Kilmar Abrego...
E. Jean Carroll's Lawyers Say Justice Department Should Not Be Allowed to Stand...
Martha MacCallum Claps Back at Nasty Randi Weingarten’s ‘Sweetheart’ Snipe with Savage Com...
NICHT SO GUT: NYPost Gets BUSTED for False Narrative About German Tourists Who...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Trump Jacked Up Grocery Prices, Now He's Coming for Your...

Math Is HARD (and Probably Racist): Oakland's New Mayor Thinks $50 Minimum Wage Will Solve Inflation Woes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:00 PM on April 22, 2025
meme

This writer isn't great at math, which is why she majored in English and later got a nursing degree.

But she also has a basic grasp of economics and she knows raising the minimum wage doesn't make things more affordable and it certainly doesn't address inflation.

Advertisement

To the contrary, it makes things more expensive and makes inflation worse.

Yet the new mayor of Oakland thinks a $50 minimum wage is the answer to economic woes:

Good luck, Oakland.

Nothing good comes of this.

Excellent question.

Because it's not sustainable.

Businesses will leave Oakland. People will lose jobs. The real minimum wage will remain fixed at zero.

Every. Single. Time.

Math is racist.

Recommended

Student Loan Payback Time: ‘They Want Us All Like Broke and in Jail or Dead’
Brett T.
Advertisement

You get the government you vote for.

Sometimes good and hard.

They exist, and there are far too many of them.

Exactly.

Pretty soon money will be worthless and bread will cost $1 million.

They'll blame corporate greed, racism, and Donald Trump when Oakland goes belly up.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: BUSINESS CALIFORNIA ECONOMICS ECONOMY INFLATION MATH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Student Loan Payback Time: ‘They Want Us All Like Broke and in Jail or Dead’
Brett T.
There's Been a Delicious Murder: Chris Rufo DEI-MOLISHES Former Dean of Harvard Medical School
Grateful Calvin
Keir Starmer No Longer Believes Trans Women Are Women Now That the Supreme Court Told Him What to Think
Amy Curtis
Maryland SAD: Dem Constituents Make It VERY Clear They Don't Want Kilmar Abrego Garcia Returned to State
Amy Curtis
Jezebel Wins the Prize for Most Ridiculous Headline About Pope Francis' Death
Amy Curtis
Another Woman Allegedly Murdered by Illegal 'Maryland Man'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Student Loan Payback Time: ‘They Want Us All Like Broke and in Jail or Dead’ Brett T.
Advertisement