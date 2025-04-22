Math Is HARD (and Probably Racist): Oakland's New Mayor Thinks $50 Minimum Wage Will Solve Inflation Woes

This writer isn't great at math, which is why she majored in English and later got a nursing degree.

But she also has a basic grasp of economics and she knows raising the minimum wage doesn't make things more affordable and it certainly doesn't address inflation.

To the contrary, it makes things more expensive and makes inflation worse.

Yet the new mayor of Oakland thinks a $50 minimum wage is the answer to economic woes:

Oakland just elected a new mayor who thinks a $50 minimum wage will solve inflation pic.twitter.com/SKz70z8pj8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 22, 2025

Good luck, Oakland.

When your economic plan sounds like it was brainstormed in a college dorm at 2 a.m.—but you're running a city. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) April 22, 2025

Nothing good comes of this.

How do these people survive? — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) April 22, 2025

Excellent question.

She never explained how that would be economically sustainable. That was the question that she completely avoided!! — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) April 22, 2025

Because it's not sustainable.

Businesses will leave Oakland. People will lose jobs. The real minimum wage will remain fixed at zero.

Every. Single. Time.

Wait until Democrats discover math. pic.twitter.com/h9CjP7fRZr — Anti Woke Memes (@AntiWokeMemes) April 22, 2025

Math is racist.

Oakland is screwed in so many ways it’s ridiculous — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 22, 2025

You get the government you vote for.

Sometimes good and hard.

I can not believe people like this still exist today. https://t.co/0c3e43puNQ — Holden (@reallyHoldenW) April 22, 2025

They exist, and there are far too many of them.

Sometimes it feels like California deserves what ever happening to it right now. Coz they keep electing people like this https://t.co/GJdNd0BOCj — Demon Slayer (@pxnkxjs) April 22, 2025

Exactly.

Let’s just raise the minimum wage to $1,000/hour https://t.co/W1lCdsgxXz — Jeb Williams (@JebWilli) April 22, 2025

Pretty soon money will be worthless and bread will cost $1 million.

The morons who voted for her cannot complain when this dumba** ruins what's left of their city's businesses. https://t.co/OKIiPsZKGg — Nicole 🍊 (@literarygeek78) April 22, 2025

They'll blame corporate greed, racism, and Donald Trump when Oakland goes belly up.

