The Official 'Democrats' Account Tried to Own Trump, but Twitter Absolutely Dragged Them

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:40 PM on December 20, 2024
Twitchy

The latest messaging obsession of 'The Democrats' is to pretend Elon Musk is in control and telling President Trump what to do. Obviously, that's nonsense, but they posted a meme saying as much.

That did not go so well for them.

At their heart, they are massive weirdos and they can't be normal.

Elon must be worse than Hitler, apparently. They do love his Teslas though.

Said no one ever. 

They are taking it so so bad.

Their brains are broken.

They're grasping at straws. 

An important reminder.

They're really owning Elon on the platform he owns or something.

It's fine if it's the right billionaire.

A more accurate meme.

That's more like it.

A picture tells a thousand words.

They never stop.

Both of those two can barely walk these days.

