The Official 'Democrats' Account Tried to Own Trump, but Twitter Absolutely Dragged Them

The latest messaging obsession of 'The Democrats' is to pretend Elon Musk is in control and telling President Trump what to do. Obviously, that's nonsense, but they posted a meme saying as much.
December 20, 2024
That did not go so well for them.
i beg the democrats to just be normal and slightly more funny https://t.co/HhOIgFfY0V— kaitlin (@thefactualprep) December 20, 2024
At their heart, they are massive weirdos and they can't be normal.
I thought Trump was Hitler? Also, where is Biden? He is still the president, supposedly. Dems are going to lose their minds for the next 4 years. https://t.co/ETtHp8JxpC— Clutchomatic (@pastorbrianrobe) December 20, 2024
Elon must be worse than Hitler, apparently. They do love his Teslas though.
I was a hardcore MAGA cultist until I saw this inspiring message by the X Dems account https://t.co/u2gf7ErYaD— Maine Populist (@ME_Populist) December 20, 2024
Said no one ever.
Why are the Democrats posting an AI picture of an Asian Leonardo DiCaprio walking Alec Baldwin? https://t.co/9o6zgghcds— Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) December 20, 2024
You guys lost so, so bad. https://t.co/sew10sD53N— pagemasta (@AdamPage85) December 20, 2024
They are taking it so so bad.
Unserious party https://t.co/n1cIduUkzQ— A 🕯️🕎 (@LBJhater9000) December 20, 2024
resist libs have awoken https://t.co/IdDPMBTbSP— ≛ kara 🎄🦅 (@karatharsis) December 20, 2024
Their brains are broken.
Republicans literally walked you guys like a dog on Nov. 5… and y’all post this? https://t.co/kKy7GaiV2k— Classic Republicans (@gopclassics) December 20, 2024
They're grasping at straws.
If you're sick of all the Grok images, remember the alternative is a Chinese man walking a poorly-photoshopped Alex Baldwin furry. https://t.co/NXSwJ2IBRu— Community Respector (@mylandsinorder) December 20, 2024
Oh man this is really going to show them. https://t.co/8ntcPHSPFa— JJ - Flawless Tweeter (@HuktonnFonix) December 20, 2024
https://t.co/B8mSY8XVFV pic.twitter.com/hpYz1Ybs98— John Seravalli (@John_Seravalli1) December 20, 2024
An important reminder.
The Democrats’ official Twitter account is sticking it to Elon by *checks notes* using Musk’s AI program Grok to create AI slop that doesn’t even resemble the people that are supposed to be represented and then tweeting it on an account with a blue checkmark they pay for. https://t.co/dxkpi9QUw1— Nathan Deal (@NattyD13) December 20, 2024
They're really owning Elon on the platform he owns or something.
Are you okay?— Magills (@magills_) December 20, 2024
Why is Jeremy Piven walking Mickey Rourke— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 20, 2024
December 20, 2024
It's fine if it's the right billionaire.
December 20, 2024
A more accurate meme.
Oh we can both play this game. pic.twitter.com/GT57yseJfY— Stephen with a PH. (@tibblion2) December 20, 2024
That's more like it.
December 20, 2024
A picture tells a thousand words.
Democrats gaslighting again? pic.twitter.com/9CNxgNFm7L— Edgar Friendly ⬛️🟨 (@RealEdFriendly) December 20, 2024
They never stop.
Pic generated by the program Musk wrote. The complete irony of this account can’t be ignored— BTL Brief🎅🎄(Mon and Fri on YT🎙️) (@Project_BTL) December 20, 2024
Funny. I beat you to it. https://t.co/Graeg1chTU— The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) December 20, 2024
Both of those two can barely walk these days.
