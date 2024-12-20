White House Cover-Up: Scott Jennings Asks Will Dems Who Lied for Biden Be...
Joe Biden’s Potential Incompetence Threatens Chaos in Our System (And We Should Embrace...
BREAKING: Car Plows Through Crowd at German Christmas Market, Multiple Casualties Reported
Democrats Panic! Elon Musk's Full Power Activated: D.O.G.E. Shutdown?!
Biden Prepares to Send a Billion to Ecuador While Hurricane Victims STILL Flounder
Anybody Home? Biden Unable to Handle Phone Calls Leading Up to Disastrous Afghan...

Jacqui Heinrich Explains Why KJP Did Not Get 1 Q About WSJ's Report on WH Hiding Biden's Decline

Doug P.  |  7:00 PM on December 20, 2024
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

As you now know, yesterday the Wall Street Journal published a report about what we already knew but that Democrats and media decided to be complicit in: That President Biden's decline became so problematic for the White House that they had to take many measures to help try and hide the reality. Those measures included accusing the Right of putting out "cheap fakes" of Biden that were, in fact, just actual videos of Biden. 

Advertisement

From the WSJ:

To adapt the White House around the needs of a diminished leader, they told visitors to keep meetings focused. Interactions with senior Democratic lawmakers and some cabinet members—including powerful secretaries such as Defense’s Lloyd Austin and Treasury’s Janet Yellen—were infrequent or grew less frequent. Some legislative leaders had a hard time getting the president’s ear at key moments, including ahead of the U.S.’s disastrous pullout from Afghanistan.

Senior advisers were often put into roles that some administration officials and lawmakers thought Biden should occupy, with people such as National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, senior counselor Steve Ricchetti and National Economic Council head Lael Brainard and her predecessor frequently in the position of being go-betweens for the president. 

Press aides who compiled packages of news clips for Biden were told by senior staff to exclude negative stories about the president. The president wasn’t talking to his own pollsters as surveys showed him trailing in the 2024 race. 

That last part might help explain why Biden seemed to think that most Americans thought he was actually doing a great job.

But guess what subject didn't even arise at today's White House briefing: 

Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich helped explain why that question wasn't asked:

We're sure that Jean-Pierre would have had some sort of absolute lie ready to go just in case. 

Maybe KJP's getting tired of defending the indefensible. But it's amazing that none of the other reporters thought the WSJ story was worth bringing up.

