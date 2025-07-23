Um, Everyone? Salon Asks Who Can Joke About Presidents If Stephen Colbert Can't
YOU Did It, Joe! Biden-Harris Admin Safety Hotline for Unaccompanied Minors Missed 65K Calls

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on July 23, 2025
Harris screenshot meme

There are tens -- possibly hundreds -- of thousands of children in America as 'unaccompanied minors.' They crossed the border and many were trafficked, made to work on the pot farm of a Gavin Newsom donor, or sent to live with 'sponsors.'

The Biden Administration set up a hotline for those children and teens to report issues with those sponsors.

But it was all a facade.

Watch:

Incredible.

And upsetting.

But the government 'cares' about us, y'all.

There are none.

It's a national embarrassment.

As the government always does.

They. Don't. Care.

And most of them are Leftists.

Incompetent liars.

Just wow.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

