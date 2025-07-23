YOU Did It, Joe! Biden-Harris Admin Safety Hotline for Unaccompanied Minors Missed 65K Calls

There are tens -- possibly hundreds -- of thousands of children in America as 'unaccompanied minors.' They crossed the border and many were trafficked, made to work on the pot farm of a Gavin Newsom donor, or sent to live with 'sponsors.'

Advertisement

The Biden Administration set up a hotline for those children and teens to report issues with those sponsors.

But it was all a facade.

Watch:

HOLY SHLIT. The Biden administration set up a hotline for unaccompanied migrant children to report safety issues with sponsors.



65,000 calls went UNANSWERED.



Only ONE person was reportedly assigned to take the calls. pic.twitter.com/QzJ0d0MCjl — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 23, 2025

Incredible.

And upsetting.

I'M SORRY....ONE?!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



PEOPLE NEED TO START GOING TO PRISON OVER THIS STUFF!!!!!!!!!



65,000 PEOPLE WERE CALLING ABOUT ABUSED KIDS AND ONE PERSON WAS STAFFED WITH ANSWERING THE PHONES???!!!!!!



WTF?!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) July 23, 2025

But the government 'cares' about us, y'all.

I saw this yesterday. Yes just horrific. Can you imagine being one of those children in desperate need to be rescued and no one answered! There are no words. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) July 23, 2025

There are none.

Thanks to them, the United States became biggest sponsor of child /human trafficking — Mrs B (@attackdogX) July 23, 2025

It's a national embarrassment.

On paper they can claim they're addressing the issue. — CueroConservador (@carlos76delgado) July 23, 2025

As the government always does.

A single staffer handling 65,000 calls is government negligence on a MASSIVE scale.

Total failure — Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) July 23, 2025

They. Don't. Care.

This is evil. Performative good to set up a hotline, and pure evil to never answer the phone.



World deserves better. So may people just pretending to be good, to virtue signal. https://t.co/FH0WxAjQH2 — Grummz (@Grummz) July 23, 2025

And most of them are Leftists.

No surprise here. Everything his administration did was a complete disaster and joke. Democrats are the party of gaslighting, talk and no actions, and criminality. They should never be in charge of any local, state, or federal government again. They've proven to be complete liars https://t.co/jVM69hO59K — Ted Flint (@TedFlintJr) July 23, 2025

Incompetent liars.

65,000 UNANSWERED CALLS from vulnerable kids.



So not only did the Biden Administration lose over 300,000 illegal immigrant children, but they also IGNORED the safety concerns of those they knew about.



Wow. https://t.co/XknYBDZKgQ — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) July 23, 2025

Just wow.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.