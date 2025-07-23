YOU Did It, Joe! Biden-Harris Admin Safety Hotline for Unaccompanied Minors Missed 65K Calls

There are tens -- possibly hundreds -- of thousands of children in America as 'unaccompanied minors.' They crossed the border and many were trafficked, made to work on the pot farm of a Gavin Newsom donor, or sent to live with 'sponsors.'
The Biden Administration set up a hotline for those children and teens to report issues with those sponsors.
But it was all a facade.
Watch:
HOLY SHLIT. The Biden administration set up a hotline for unaccompanied migrant children to report safety issues with sponsors.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 23, 2025
65,000 calls went UNANSWERED.
Only ONE person was reportedly assigned to take the calls. pic.twitter.com/QzJ0d0MCjl
Incredible.
And upsetting.
I'M SORRY....ONE?!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) July 23, 2025
PEOPLE NEED TO START GOING TO PRISON OVER THIS STUFF!!!!!!!!!
65,000 PEOPLE WERE CALLING ABOUT ABUSED KIDS AND ONE PERSON WAS STAFFED WITH ANSWERING THE PHONES???!!!!!!
WTF?!!!!!!!!!!!!!
But the government 'cares' about us, y'all.
I saw this yesterday. Yes just horrific. Can you imagine being one of those children in desperate need to be rescued and no one answered! There are no words.— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) July 23, 2025
There are none.
Thanks to them, the United States became biggest sponsor of child /human trafficking— Mrs B (@attackdogX) July 23, 2025
It's a national embarrassment.
On paper they can claim they're addressing the issue.— CueroConservador (@carlos76delgado) July 23, 2025
As the government always does.
A single staffer handling 65,000 calls is government negligence on a MASSIVE scale.— Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) July 23, 2025
Total failure
They. Don't. Care.
This is evil. Performative good to set up a hotline, and pure evil to never answer the phone.— Grummz (@Grummz) July 23, 2025
World deserves better. So may people just pretending to be good, to virtue signal. https://t.co/FH0WxAjQH2
And most of them are Leftists.
No surprise here. Everything his administration did was a complete disaster and joke. Democrats are the party of gaslighting, talk and no actions, and criminality. They should never be in charge of any local, state, or federal government again. They've proven to be complete liars https://t.co/jVM69hO59K— Ted Flint (@TedFlintJr) July 23, 2025
Incompetent liars.
65,000 UNANSWERED CALLS from vulnerable kids.— Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) July 23, 2025
So not only did the Biden Administration lose over 300,000 illegal immigrant children, but they also IGNORED the safety concerns of those they knew about.
Wow. https://t.co/XknYBDZKgQ
Just wow.
Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.
