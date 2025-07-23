Adam Schiff Warns Us Trump Hacked Our Personal Data, Forgets Why HE Was Kicked Off House Intel Committee

A few days ago, we told you that Adam Schiff might be in a world of hurt, as there are allegations of mortgage fraud, insurance fraud, and tax evasion against the Cali senator.
So what does Schiff do?
Blames President Trump, of course:
Consider this your warning – your personal data may have been breached.— Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) July 23, 2025
And the culprit wasn't a hacker. It was Donald J. Trump. pic.twitter.com/P3UZfVPrgY
Whatever you say, Schiffy.
Spoiler: This is yet another lie by Adam Schiff pic.twitter.com/yluedAY0p9— Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) July 23, 2025
All he does is lie.
This is pathetic — even for you.— Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 23, 2025
Yes it is.
Rent free, Adam.— Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) July 23, 2025
Rent free. pic.twitter.com/fobHmR4MJN
Absolutely rent free.
Oh? And what does he plan to do with it? You fell for a radio call in prank, FFS.— Mike “The Jeep Guy” Watkins (@XJ_Country) July 23, 2025
He's not the brightest bulb.
lol, get bent https://t.co/dNy7SvrmOZ pic.twitter.com/wyTQNg52F4— walkafyre (@walkafyre) July 23, 2025
Yeah. What he said.
Consider this your warning - every document in the mortgage fraud case against you is public record.— Christine Bish (@BishForCongress) July 23, 2025
We, the people, have had enough of you.
Nancy Pelosi and Shirley Weber can't cover for you.
It's not a data breach or even the President of the United States taking you down.… https://t.co/elL003nxRL
Get him, Bish.
Adam Schiff was literally thrown off of the House Intelligence Committee for leaking information. https://t.co/Ngv8t5DCZ0— Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) July 23, 2025
And he said nothing when President Trump's tax returns were leaked from the IRS.
That's (D)ifferent, we suppose.
Lol what. https://t.co/DVkBn4tKbN— Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) July 23, 2025
He's a piece of work.
And a piece of Schiff.
