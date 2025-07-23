Adam Schiff Warns Us Trump Hacked Our Personal Data, Forgets Why HE Was Kicked Off House Intel Committee

A few days ago, we told you that Adam Schiff might be in a world of hurt, as there are allegations of mortgage fraud, insurance fraud, and tax evasion against the Cali senator.

So what does Schiff do?

Blames President Trump, of course:

Consider this your warning – your personal data may have been breached.



And the culprit wasn't a hacker. It was Donald J. Trump. pic.twitter.com/P3UZfVPrgY — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) July 23, 2025

Whatever you say, Schiffy.

Spoiler: This is yet another lie by Adam Schiff pic.twitter.com/yluedAY0p9 — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) July 23, 2025

All he does is lie.

This is pathetic — even for you. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 23, 2025

Yes it is.

Absolutely rent free.

Oh? And what does he plan to do with it? You fell for a radio call in prank, FFS. — Mike “The Jeep Guy” Watkins (@XJ_Country) July 23, 2025

He's not the brightest bulb.

Yeah. What he said.

Consider this your warning - every document in the mortgage fraud case against you is public record.



We, the people, have had enough of you.

Nancy Pelosi and Shirley Weber can't cover for you.

It's not a data breach or even the President of the United States taking you down.… https://t.co/elL003nxRL — Christine Bish (@BishForCongress) July 23, 2025

Get him, Bish.

Adam Schiff was literally thrown off of the House Intelligence Committee for leaking information. https://t.co/Ngv8t5DCZ0 — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) July 23, 2025

And he said nothing when President Trump's tax returns were leaked from the IRS.

That's (D)ifferent, we suppose.

He's a piece of work.

And a piece of Schiff.

