Adam Schiff Warns Us Trump Hacked Our Personal Data, Forgets Why HE Was Kicked Off House Intel Committee

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on July 23, 2025

A few days ago, we told you that Adam Schiff might be in a world of hurt, as there are allegations of mortgage fraud, insurance fraud, and tax evasion against the Cali senator.

So what does Schiff do?

Blames President Trump, of course:

Whatever you say, Schiffy.

All he does is lie.

Yes it is.

Absolutely rent free.

He's not the brightest bulb.

Yeah. What he said.

Get him, Bish.

And he said nothing when President Trump's tax returns were leaked from the IRS.

That's (D)ifferent, we suppose.

He's a piece of work.

And a piece of Schiff.

