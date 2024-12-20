Depressed Mode: Fashion-Forward or Step Backward? Reactions to Ella Emhoff’s Prada Pics

Vice President Kamala Harris‘s stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, has just landed some lucrative modeling work with Prada. The fashion company is known for sophistication, beauty and elegance. These are three things posters say Emhoff is sorely lacking. So, Prada’s choice to partner with her has many shaking their heads and wondering what the fashion industry icon was thinking.

NEW: Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff posts modeling content as part of partnership with fashion brand Prada pic.twitter.com/EjPfo5ib9l — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 20, 2024

Posters are wondering if Harris has some sort of damaging information on Prada which is forcing them to employ Emhoff.

There has to be some kind of leverage Kamala has besides her iffy political position. There’s just no way the world of haute couture would torpedo itself with this styleless, homely, cheap looking person otherwise. Obama’s daughters didn’t get this treatment. It’s weird. — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) December 21, 2024

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and all that, but I just don’t see model worthy. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) December 21, 2024

Emhoff’s fashion career and ‘appeal’ is a mystery to people who are used to models of the past like Elle Macpherson or Cindy Crawford. Posters just don’t get it.

Acne, Mr Magoo glasses… and all that …. she’s a stunner…. — JustHereToReadTheNews (@ronnieroberts84) December 21, 2024

Fear the brow pic.twitter.com/JnqYiachhW — JL Metcalf (@metcalf0917) December 20, 2024

This can’t be real. Zits and Prada? Stahp. — Sally R Hemmer (@SallyRoth) December 21, 2024

Some say that Emhoff’s ‘look’ severely clashes with the high-class clothing she’s wearing.

How can he/ she still manage to look so homely wearing thousands of dollars worth of designer clothes for a professional photoshoot? — HadEnough (@HadEnoughCA1) December 21, 2024

This is very sad

Prada could do much better than this, even if the brand is no longer as hot as it used to be — JulieSimone (@JulieSimone15) December 21, 2024

She must have same agent who was selling Hunter's artwork — Michael Alan (@Michael_Alan3) December 21, 2024

Listening to @michaeljknowles talk about his hatred of ugliness at AmFest, and I see this post. Feels very related. Miss the days of seeing beautiful models in gorgeous, elegant fashion spreads for iconic brands like Prada instead of this 💩 — Based Blonde 👱🏻‍♀️✝️🇺🇸 (@Kris10WithAnE) December 21, 2024

It does feel like the things we used to agree were beautiful are no longer elevated in society. That even applies to fashion models. Instead, it feels like the clothing brands are pushing back against the stereotype of the beautiful model, but some are saying Prada definitely pushed back a little too hard with its latest decision.