Depressed Mode: Fashion-Forward or Step Backward? Reactions to Ella Emhoff’s Prada Pics

Warren Squire  |  11:10 PM on December 20, 2024
ImgFlip

Vice President Kamala Harris‘s stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, has just landed some lucrative modeling work with Prada. The fashion company is known for sophistication, beauty and elegance. These are three things posters say Emhoff is sorely lacking. So, Prada’s choice to partner with her has many shaking their heads and wondering what the fashion industry icon was thinking.

Take a look. (READ)

Posters are wondering if Harris has some sort of damaging information on Prada which is forcing them to employ Emhoff.

Emhoff’s fashion career and ‘appeal’ is a mystery to people who are used to models of the past like Elle Macpherson or Cindy Crawford. Posters just don’t get it.

Some say that Emhoff’s ‘look’ severely clashes with the high-class clothing she’s wearing.

It does feel like the things we used to agree were beautiful are no longer elevated in society. That even applies to fashion models. Instead, it feels like the clothing brands are pushing back against the stereotype of the beautiful model, but some are saying Prada definitely pushed back a little too hard with its latest decision.

