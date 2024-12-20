White House Cover-Up: Scott Jennings Asks Will Dems Who Lied for Biden Be Held Accountable?

A recent Wall Street Journal report details what those close to President Joe Biden say has really been going on in the White House. The stories focus on his inability to carry out the basic functions of the presidency. Of course, a lot of this was obvious years ago. It’s now pretty clear that ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats knew what was going on and chose to keep it from the American people. Scott Jennings was recently on CNN and asked when all those who lied will be held accountable.

Here he is. (WATCH)

.@ScottJenningsKY: "I just have to ask when the accountability is going to come for every single person who sat in front of a television, who held some position of responsibility and lied their rear end off about what they were seeing behind closed doors..." pic.twitter.com/zXTKxLA30C — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) December 20, 2024

The issues with Biden were obvious all the way back to before he took office. That apparently didn’t stop ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats from lying and accusing truth-tellers of spreading ‘cheapfakes’ to maintain their politically-driven Biden cover-up.

These posters agree.

All the news media knew. The whole DNC knew. The entire Biden administration knew. If they lie about that, it can be logically assumed that they lie about everything. — on the bass (@phleeen) December 20, 2024

Everybody knew the truth. And yet the Dems kept lying about it. — XRPspider (@XRPspider) December 20, 2024

As expected, legacy media, along with their Democrat Party, don’t care they purposely misled and blatantly lied to the American people for the last several years.

What is that guys smirk at the end? He knows Scott is dropping the truth and he’s just going to dismiss as conspiracy most likely. Per usual. — TBOF (@Birdmeister17) December 20, 2024

The smirking of the panelists as Scott talks is sickening. They are such condescending a$$*****. — @Kojak-419 (@Kojak419) December 20, 2024

Sadly, we are almost certain no apology is coming and there will be no one held personally accountable.

The answer, as you well know, is NEVER. — Eddie from Acworth (@eddyfromacworth) December 20, 2024

They did lie. We have eyes. Nobody will ever be held to account. — Todd Yancey (@yancey_todd) December 20, 2024

Never. Never is the correct answer. — Rich Ruggiero (@ruggiero51) December 20, 2024

But, there is one silver lining.

There was some accountability. They lost all 3 branches of government — jt (@kctaylor35) December 20, 2024

Answer: they lost an election.



That’s all we are going to get — Stallion Pt. 3 (@Stallion_Pt3) December 20, 2024

The legacy media may feign some concern momentarily, but we know it is not genuine. They will quickly move on to their next fake narrative or destructive act towards our country. Thankfully, this further destroys their credibility and accelerates their eventual demise. So, we do have that to look forward to. Sooner now, than before.