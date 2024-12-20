White House Cover-Up: Scott Jennings Asks Will Dems Who Lied for Biden Be Held Accountable?

The Third Spending Bill Passed the House Avoiding a Government Shutdown
Warren Squire  |  7:40 PM on December 20, 2024
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

A recent Wall Street Journal report details what those close to President Joe Biden say has really been going on in the White House. The stories focus on his inability to carry out the basic functions of the presidency. Of course, a lot of this was obvious years ago. It’s now pretty clear that ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats knew what was going on and chose to keep it from the American people. Scott Jennings was recently on CNN and asked when all those who lied will be held accountable.

Here he is. (WATCH)

The issues with Biden were obvious all the way back to before he took office. That apparently didn’t stop ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats from lying and accusing truth-tellers of spreading ‘cheapfakes’ to maintain their politically-driven Biden cover-up.

These posters agree.

As expected, legacy media, along with their Democrat Party, don’t care they purposely misled and blatantly lied to the American people for the last several years.

Sadly, we are almost certain no apology is coming and there will be no one held personally accountable.

But, there is one silver lining.

The legacy media may feign some concern momentarily, but we know it is not genuine. They will quickly move on to their next fake narrative or destructive act towards our country. Thankfully, this further destroys their credibility and accelerates their eventual demise. So, we do have that to look forward to. Sooner now, than before.

