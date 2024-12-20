Trope Trounced: Van Jones Foolishly Plays the ‘Unelected Billionaire’ Card on Scott Jennin...
Life in Prison? Biden Reportedly Mulling Erasing Death Sentences for Several Inmates

Warren Squire  |  11:38 PM on December 20, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

President Joe Biden is reportedly considering commuting the sentences of several death row inmates in federal prisons. If this decision is made, it means they will serve life in prison instead of being put to death. The possibility of this happening has several observers furious.

Here’s more. (READ)

Some are worried the commutations will erase the death sentences of some of the most notorious killers of the last several years.

Many posters believe if this happens it won’t be Biden making the decision, but whomever has been running things behind the scenes.

In a normal presidency, doing something this controversial would be considered a legacy-breaker. But, with Biden lying to the American people about Hunter Biden’s pardon and reports of him not really being in charge of the country, nothing would surprise us.

