Life in Prison? Biden Reportedly Mulling Erasing Death Sentences for Several Inmates

President Joe Biden is reportedly considering commuting the sentences of several death row inmates in federal prisons. If this decision is made, it means they will serve life in prison instead of being put to death. The possibility of this happening has several observers furious.

President Biden is considering commuting sentences of most, if not all, of the 40 men on federal death row.



If he does commute, they would serve life without parole.



A broad coalition of religious and civil-rights groups has been pressing him to take the step.

Some are worried the commutations will erase the death sentences of some of the most notorious killers of the last several years.

Also on death row are the Boston Marathon Bomber, Dylan Roof, and Robert Bowers who killed 11 people in the Tree of Life Synagogue massacre in 2018. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) December 21, 2024

Biden is CONSIDERING commuting Dylan Roofs death sentence… pic.twitter.com/09gZ0ta5ET — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) December 21, 2024

If he commutes the death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, people are going to be pissed. — Matt Paulus 🇺🇸 (@mdpaulus) December 21, 2024

The Boston Marathon bomber is among this evil. Absolutely NO to anything that extends his miserable existence. — Dryheatwriter (@dryheatwriter) December 21, 2024

Those individuals are on death row for a reason. Not happy at all about this. — Whitney 💀🔥 (@WhitKors) December 21, 2024

Many posters believe if this happens it won’t be Biden making the decision, but whomever has been running things behind the scenes.

Well Biden isnt considering anything more than regular or strawberry apple sauce so, someone else is behind this — Prodigy Futures (@PradageeX) December 21, 2024

more like the leftoids who actually run the Administration are trying to push through a radical precedent — VJ Maxwell 📡 (@vortmax79) December 21, 2024

This would be an absolute abomination — Conservative Georgian (@2A_guyfromGA) December 21, 2024

In a normal presidency, doing something this controversial would be considered a legacy-breaker. But, with Biden lying to the American people about Hunter Biden’s pardon and reports of him not really being in charge of the country, nothing would surprise us.