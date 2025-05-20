The Real ‘Big Lie’: Scott Jennings Says Legacy Media and Dems Should Feel...
Her Body, Her Choice: UCLA Student on Pro-Palestine Hunger Strike Blames School for Being Hospitalized

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on May 20, 2025

A UCLA student who has been on a pro-Palestine hunger strike has been hospitalized after starving herself for nine days. You’ll recall we earlier told you that her school’s administrators were ignoring her. You’ll never guess who her supporters are blaming for her trip to the hospital - yep, her school.

Start here. (READ)

UCLA Pro-Palestine protester rushed to the hospital after collapsing on Day 9 of her hunger strike. 

The protester, 'Maya', and her friend are blaming UCLA for her hospitalization and decision not to eat any food.

"This is what happens when UCLA ignores their students ... This is on you, UCLA."

Here’s the ‘blaming’ video. (WATCH)

Nothing but childish temper tantrums by those who should know better.

Posters noticed that it’s not fair to blame UCLA for a woman exercising autonomy over her body.

She’d be complaining if UCLA forced her to eat against her will. 

Posters agree she bears full responsibility for her actions.

That’s a fool’s errand. No such lefty creature exists.

