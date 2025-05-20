Her Body, Her Choice: UCLA Student on Pro-Palestine Hunger Strike Blames School for Being Hospitalized

A UCLA student who has been on a pro-Palestine hunger strike has been hospitalized after starving herself for nine days. You’ll recall we earlier told you that her school’s administrators were ignoring her. You’ll never guess who her supporters are blaming for her trip to the hospital - yep, her school.

UCLA Pro-Palestine protester rushed to the hospital after collapsing on Day 9 of her hunger strike. The protester, 'Maya', and her friend are blaming UCLA for her hospitalization and decision not to eat any food. "This is what happens when UCLA ignores their students ... This is on you, UCLA."

NEW: UCLA Pro-Palestine protester rushed to the hospital after collapsing on Day 9 of her hunger strike.



The protester, 'Maya', and her friend are blaming UCLA for her hospitalization and decision not to eat any food.



"This is what happens when UCLA ignores their students ...… pic.twitter.com/fQwuTZIQSn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 19, 2025

Hunger strikes are the adult equivalent of I’m going to hold my breath. — Paul Fairfield (@PaulFairfield18) May 19, 2025

Nothing but childish temper tantrums by those who should know better.

Posters noticed that it’s not fair to blame UCLA for a woman exercising autonomy over her body.

Her body, her choice. — RAMZPAUL (@ramzpaul) May 19, 2025

The left trying to respond to this: pic.twitter.com/Q90NsRIfJk — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 19, 2025

He’s right. She is responsible for her nine day temper tantrum. — Karen Smith 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@karen1smith1) May 19, 2025

Their argument is:

Her body, Her choice, YOUR RESPONSIBILITY. — Onward and Upward (@1ogicalthinker) May 19, 2025

She’d be complaining if UCLA forced her to eat against her will.

Posters agree she bears full responsibility for her actions.

REFUSED to eat food for NINE DAYS but somehow it’s the University’s fault



Can’t make this sht up 🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 19, 2025

She did the meme. pic.twitter.com/uSwYXBTA1a — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 19, 2025

Always the victims aren’t they? — MustangMedic (@MustangMedicX) May 19, 2025

Find me 1 liberal that will blame themselves for anything they ever do .... — Kobie_3408 (@Kobie3408) May 19, 2025

That’s a fool’s errand. No such lefty creature exists.