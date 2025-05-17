Starving for Attention: Student Mad Her Pro-Palestine Hunger Strike is Being Ignored by Her School

‘Listen to meeeeeeeee!!!!’

A pro-Palestine UCLA student is mad that administrators are ignoring her hunger strike. She’s starving for food and attention. She’ll be eating tofu way before anyone gives her the attention she’s starving for.

Here’s more background. (READ)

Pro-Palestine protester fumes at UCLA for not acknowledging that she is on a hunger strike as she goes 6 days without food. Talk about a self-own. Activist "Maya" is noticeably slimmer as she goes on one full week without food. "UCLA claims to care deeply about the health and safety of its students, yet has failed to directly speak to me about my hunger strike."

Here’s her whiny propaganda video. (WATCH)

"UCLA claims to care deeply about the health and… pic.twitter.com/7lTLy15mSn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 16, 2025

Commenters were quick to point out that she’s missing the point of going to college.

I'm sorry, but don't people who go to college actually go to LEARN SOMETHING?



Why am I seeing all these college students just protesting all day and not actually learning anything?



This has to stop being rewarded by the University or it will continue... — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 16, 2025

Exactly. My daughter just finished finals!! Why aren’t they going to class and taking exams?? — Shannon (@rhodes_s) May 16, 2025

Can't pass exams while hungry! — The Squirrel Whisperer (@RogerTodger4) May 16, 2025

They’re learning intermittent fasting techniques… 😂 — T. Tseung (@tungtseung) May 16, 2025

When it comes to fasting, she’s a quick learner.

Some posters say she is learning another, more important lesson. But not all agree.

They’re about to learn a very brutal lesson. No one cares. — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) May 16, 2025

No they need to be just failed.



The world needs to be a little more firmer to these people . — Lisasbaktkake! 🍰🫓🫖 (@Lisasbaktkake) May 16, 2025

she WON'T learn. She'll loudly insist we SHOULD care, and that's the problem with society etc etc — J McIntyre (@JustAnotherJay8) May 16, 2025

Call me when you hit day 40.

Never mind, I still won't care. — Closing with the Enemy (@Yeomanema) May 16, 2025

Sooooo....it's not working? — Bart Macmanus (@X_Bart_Macmanus) May 16, 2025

Hunger strikes are not only lame, but they’re highly ineffective. Will she learn that lesson? Probably not.