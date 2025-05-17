Starving for Attention: Student Mad Her Pro-Palestine Hunger Strike is Being Ignored by Her School

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on May 17, 2025
ImgFlip

‘Listen to meeeeeeeee!!!!’ 

A pro-Palestine UCLA student is mad that administrators are ignoring her hunger strike. She’s starving for food and attention. She’ll be eating tofu way before anyone gives her the attention she’s starving for.

Here’s more background. (READ)

Pro-Palestine protester fumes at UCLA for not acknowledging that she is on a hunger strike as she goes 6 days without food.

Talk about a self-own.

Activist "Maya" is noticeably slimmer as she goes on one full week without food.

"UCLA claims to care deeply about the health and safety of its students, yet has failed to directly speak to me about my hunger strike."

Here’s her whiny propaganda video. (WATCH)

Commenters were quick to point out that she’s missing the point of going to college.

When it comes to fasting, she’s a quick learner.

Some posters say she is learning another, more important lesson. But not all agree.

Hunger strikes are not only lame, but they’re highly ineffective. Will she learn that lesson? Probably not.

