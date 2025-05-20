Hakeem Jeffries and Dems Announce ‘Look Forward’ Policy to Avoid Talking About Biden Cognitive Cover-Up

After years of looking backward, Democrats suddenly want to ‘look forward’ now that the truth about President Biden’s sham presidency is coming to light. They see Biden’s prostate cancer announcement as the perfect opportunity to deflect and not have to answer for covering up Biden's cognitive decline or discuss the unelected people who were running the government for the last four years.

See for yourself. (WATCH)

🚨Hakeem Jeffries wants talk of the Biden cognitive coverup shut down.



Says it’s “entirely inappropriate” for Republicans to discuss such “conspiracy theories" after the cancer diagnosis.



“Republicans want to look backward…Democrats are going to look forward."



There it is. pic.twitter.com/YGt0e6amNw — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 19, 2025

Wait, you aren’t going to take directions from Jeffries?

That’s racist



😂 😆 — Cheese Crackers 🇺🇸 (@Why45huh) May 19, 2025

Ain’t happening. We need to get louder. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) May 19, 2025

REAL loud. — UltraMAGATommy (@MAGAPatriotTom) May 19, 2025

Yep, not going to let Dems simply move on with no accountability.

Commenters say that despite Biden’s cancer diagnosis, the lid still needs to be blown off the entire cover-up.

What’s inappropriate is for the Democratic Party to cover up his condition to the entire country.



That’s inappropriate. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) May 19, 2025

Not supposed to look backward, Ian! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 19, 2025

Yeah, basically, don't investigate the auto-pen.. — Jay (@ReportsfromJay) May 19, 2025

So no need to talk about slavery, Jim Crow, reparations etc- I admit it does have some positives — Rob Kancler (@rob_kancler) May 19, 2025

I guess that does rule out reparations as a possibility — BillyD422 (@BillyD422) May 19, 2025

Someone needs to remind Democrats that it’s time to ‘look forward’ whenever they bring up all their backward-looking pet causes.

Posters say January 6 is a perfect test case for Jeffries’ new ‘look forward’ stance.

So he isn’t going to bring up J6 ever again since he is so forward thinking? Or Trump’s criminal convictions because that happened in the past? — Big Balls did nothing wrong (@philfinfan) May 19, 2025

Absolute and total hypocrites are every Democrat saying this after all the lawfare, Russia hoax, Hunter’s laptop lies, and I could go on and on because Democrats lie every second of every minute of every day (constant bullshit). Zero standing/credibility! Zero. None. Nada. — Zaidja (@Zaidja1368509) May 19, 2025

That’s (D)ifferent — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 19, 2025

Always is huh? — RipFpsDoug Pronouns: (Supreme Leader) (@RipFpsDoug) May 19, 2025

What Jeffries means is that Republicans can never bring up things that Democrats have done in the past. The convenient rule will never apply to Democrats when talking about Republicans and their past actions.