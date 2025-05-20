Seashell of a Man: Golly Gee ‘Grandpa’ Comey Isn’t Fooling Anyone About His...
Hakeem Jeffries and Dems Announce ‘Look Forward’ Policy to Avoid Talking About Biden Cognitive Cover-Up

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:46 AM on May 20, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

After years of looking backward, Democrats suddenly want to ‘look forward’ now that the truth about President Biden’s sham presidency is coming to light. They see Biden’s prostate cancer announcement as the perfect opportunity to deflect and not have to answer for covering up Biden's cognitive decline or discuss the unelected people who were running the government for the last four years.

See for yourself. (WATCH)

Yep, not going to let Dems simply move on with no accountability.

Commenters say that despite Biden’s cancer diagnosis, the lid still needs to be blown off the entire cover-up.

Someone needs to remind Democrats that it’s time to ‘look forward’ whenever they bring up all their backward-looking pet causes.

Posters say January 6 is a perfect test case for Jeffries’ new ‘look forward’ stance.

What Jeffries means is that Republicans can never bring up things that Democrats have done in the past. The convenient rule will never apply to Democrats when talking about Republicans and their past actions.

