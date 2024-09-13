Matt Walsh MOCKS Un-Glitter-Glued Lefty Movie Employees Trying to Keep People from Seeing 'Am I Racist'

FINALLY Some Justice: Rotherham Grooming Gang Get 106 Years in Prison (It Only...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:00 PM on September 13, 2024
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, Matt Walsh has done an exceptional job of showing the crazy woke racists for who they really are with a simple movie called, 'Am I Racist.' Walsh was able to interview some of the wokest of the woke and none of them are happy about this movie.

So you know we all want to see it. More than once.

Well, ok, not all, seems there are plenty of leftist whiners on Reddit who claim they are movie theater employees trying to find ways to prevent customers from seeing the movie.

They're such good little fascists, aren't they?

Walsh seems amused, to say the least.

Woof.

There's bats**t nuts and then there's these people.

It's. A. Movie.

Because again, they believe they should keep people from seeing it for the GREATER GOOD. If people are allowed to see something these woke morons disagrees with they might actually think for themselves and God forbid that happens.

But wait, there's more.

There's always more.

GLAD She's On Our Side! Nicole Shanahan Shares SPECTACULAR Ad Showing Who MAGA People Really Are (Watch)
Sam J.
Her post continues:

The left believes that when you shine a light on their own words and views, it’s literal violence.

Nobody ever accused any of these people of being the brightest crayons in the box.

Funny how that works out.

