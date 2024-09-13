Matt Walsh MOCKS Un-Glitter-Glued Lefty Movie Employees Trying to Keep People from Seeing 'Am I Racist'

As Twitchy readers know, Matt Walsh has done an exceptional job of showing the crazy woke racists for who they really are with a simple movie called, 'Am I Racist.' Walsh was able to interview some of the wokest of the woke and none of them are happy about this movie.

So you know we all want to see it. More than once.

Well, ok, not all, seems there are plenty of leftist whiners on Reddit who claim they are movie theater employees trying to find ways to prevent customers from seeing the movie.

They're such good little fascists, aren't they?

Walsh seems amused, to say the least.

Movie theater employees are currently on Reddit plotting ways to prevent their customers from seeing our film pic.twitter.com/nKVxyc7YmU — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 13, 2024

Woof.

There's bats**t nuts and then there's these people.

It's. A. Movie.

Some of these comments are pretty amazing. These people really believe that conservatives don’t have the moral right to make movies. Film is an art form that belongs to them. That’s truly how they see it. pic.twitter.com/sVDnWP4Ik8 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 13, 2024

Because again, they believe they should keep people from seeing it for the GREATER GOOD. If people are allowed to see something these woke morons disagrees with they might actually think for themselves and God forbid that happens.

But wait, there's more.

There's always more.

A theater in California canceled their showing of “Am I Racist?” after leftwing activists bullied them.



They caved to the pressure and are now claiming the movie causes “division” and can harm their staff. Cowards!



The left believes that when you shine a light on their own… pic.twitter.com/o0gzC1tTVI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 13, 2024

Her post continues:

The left believes that when you shine a light on their own words and views, it’s literal violence.

Nobody ever accused any of these people of being the brightest crayons in the box.

These are the same people arguing to keep sęxually graphic books and materials in schools. And protesting because of the boogeyman “book bans.” — KayKayElle (@LaKayKayElle) September 13, 2024

Funny how that works out.

