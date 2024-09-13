DAMNING Thread Shows Exactly 'Step-By-Step' How the Left Behaves During ANY Debate on Mass Immigration

We've all been there, debating a leftist about why mass immigration is a bad idea but when you see it broken down in thread form, and you see how they say and do the same things almost EVERY TIME they have this debate, it's really pretty amazing to see.

And not in a good way.

As we've said before, sometimes threads are so good they can speak for themselves.

This is one of those threads.

This how every single argument for mass immigration goes.



Step 1: "Oh, you have concerns about [X group] coming into your country? Well, here's one person from that group who's good. What do you think of that, huh? Do you hate this person, too??" pic.twitter.com/DRLIo0YVkh — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) September 13, 2024

The tear is a nice touch.

[when presented with evidence that said person isn't representative of said group writ large]



Step 2: Actually, all those bad things you just mentioned are America's fault. And anyways, it's good for them to come here. I don't have to explain why. It just is. pic.twitter.com/Io6Iy3GonV — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) September 13, 2024

It's always America's fault.

[no, I think that would probably be bad for us]



Step 3: Honestly, who even is "us"? Who is "we"? Does America even exist? Do you know what America is? Because other people think America's something else. So how can you be so sure that America is anything at all? pic.twitter.com/d59eP56dc2 — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) September 13, 2024

*popcorn*

Step 3.5: Actually, America is a real thing. But that real thing is just values—values that just so happen to require us to accept unlimited amounts of people from every single place in the world. And if you disagree, you actually hate America. pic.twitter.com/ql60iOAeK5 — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) September 13, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Hoo boy.

Step 4: Statue of Liberty quote. Obligatory. pic.twitter.com/xno7DHzaOm — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) September 13, 2024

Awww yes. Give us your tired, your poor means we should take in every third-world illegal immigrant in the world even if it's not good for our communities.

Pro-tip: At this point, you start really layering the moral condescension on thick. You can't believe that anybody would be so stupid as to not want infinite Haitians. It's insulting. It's outrageous. Frankly, it's un-American. Does your interlocutor know anything about America? pic.twitter.com/czmRiRn9Jr — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) September 13, 2024

Now we enter into the 'argle-bargle-rar' phase of the debate.

Step 5: Google "quotes about why immigration is awesome."



Try to find one from somebody that you think the guy you're arguing with might like and/or respect. Boom. Owned. pic.twitter.com/JYT1fOtsAS — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) September 13, 2024

Boom. Owned.

Step 6: Alright, you know what? None of that worked. Change of plans. Pivot to just googling pictures of the guy you're arguing with and posting them in his mentions. pic.twitter.com/yRRJwaGWPk — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) September 13, 2024

Awww yes, when they start Googling pictures of you, you know they've lost the argument.

Step 7: Double down. Then bizarrely claim at the end that you're not saying the thing that everyone knows you're obviously saying. (At this point you're not even talking about immigration anymore, which is good, because you know you lost that argument). pic.twitter.com/JqmbHzeIvl — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) September 13, 2024

Heck, they lost that argument several steps ago.

Anyways, none of this is actually an abstract thought experiment—as much as the other side wants it to be. Real people. Real consequences.@America_2100 is going to Charleroi, PA next week to report on what’s happening on the ground. Follow our account to keep up with the story. https://t.co/TCDLneBrDd — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) September 13, 2024

And we'll be keeping an eye on it.

