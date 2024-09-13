DAMNING Thread Shows Exactly 'Step-By-Step' How the Left Behaves During ANY Debate on Mass Immigration

Peter Doocy Couldn't Help but Notice This Mixed Messaging at Kamala Harris' Rally
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:35 AM on September 13, 2024
Meme

We've all been there, debating a leftist about why mass immigration is a bad idea but when you see it broken down in thread form, and you see how they say and do the same things almost EVERY TIME they have this debate, it's really pretty amazing to see.

And not in a good way.

As we've said before, sometimes threads are so good they can speak for themselves.

This is one of those threads.

The tear is a nice touch.

It's always America's fault.

*popcorn*

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Hoo boy.

Awww yes. Give us your tired, your poor means we should take in every third-world illegal immigrant in the world even if it's not good for our communities.

Now we enter into the 'argle-bargle-rar' phase of the debate.

Boom. Owned.

Awww yes, when they start Googling pictures of you, you know they've lost the argument.

Heck, they lost that argument several steps ago.

And we'll be keeping an eye on it.

