Peter Doocy Couldn't Help but Notice This Mixed Messaging at Kamala Harris' Rally
I Made a Bunch of Anti-Religion Haters in Chris Hayes' Mentions CRY and...
DAMNING Thread Shows Exactly 'Step-By-Step' How the Left Behaves During ANY Debate on...
Tulsi Gabbard Calls BS on Merrick Garland After AG's Gaslighting About Non-Politicized DOJ
Ignorant, Racist, and Senile CNN Analyst's Dunk on Trump Over Taliban's 'Abdul' Turns...
'Mind Your Own Damn Business' Candidate Says Harris-Walz Have a Plan for You...
Associated Press - Please Delete Twitter
ROFL! Tim Walz's Freudian Slip About Kamala Harris Is THE Freudian Slip to...
'Fake News!' Texans NUKE Mark Cuban for Telling WHOPPER of a Lie About...
Did They Fall Out of a Coconut Tree? Ben and Jerry's Release a...
WATCH: Pro-Israel Protester Shoots Pro-Hamass Protester. Was It Self-Defense?
Kamala Harris Warns About ’Trump’s’ Extreme Project 2025’
President Biden Says the Best Decision He Made Was Selecting Kamala Harris
The Most Fragile (and DUMB) White Woman Has Responded to Matt Walsh's Epic...

About Those Buses We Keep Seeing at Kamala's Rallies, There's MORE and It's Even WORSE Than We Thought

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on September 13, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

If you're like us, you can't help but notice the long lines of buses at Kamala Harris's rallies. One would think if she's as popular as Democrats want us to believe that she wouldn't have to bus anyone in for her rallies but still.

Advertisement

It's weird enough to see the buses but then when you find out where they came from and WHO is riding them?

Yeah.

It gets worse.

Now, to be fair we can neither confirm nor deny these claims but if this is at all true, this would mean Team Kamala is not only busing people in but paying the same people to attend her rallies over and over again.

Check this out:

So if this is true, her rallies are as fake as her campaign and overall candidacy.

Gosh, we're shocked. Surely the candidate installed by powerful Democrat elites is already super popular even though nobody voted for her and the candidate they did vote for got kicked out of the race, right?

Possible.

*cough cough*

Recommended

DAMNING Thread Shows Exactly 'Step-By-Step' How the Left Behaves During ANY Debate on Mass Immigration
Sam J.
Advertisement

And her rally was short.

Hrm.

Now, why oh why would he have deleted that?

Enquiring minds wanna know.

======================================================================

Related:

'Ignorant, Racist, and Senile' CNN Analyst's Dunk on Trump Over 'Abdul' Turns Into EPIC Self-Own

ROFL! Tim Walz's Freudian Slip About Kamala Harris Is THE Freudian Slip to End ALL Freudian Slips (Watch)

'Fake News!' Texans NUKE Mark Cuban for Telling WHOPPER of a Lie About His 'TX Friends' Voting for Kamala

WHOA: ABC Whistleblower Reportedly Coming Forward With Deets Proving Kamala Had Questions BEFORE Debate

WaPo Fact-Checker and Hack Glenn Kessler PRAISING ABC Moderators for Their Fact-Checking Goes SO Wrong

=======================================================================

Tags: BUS KAMALA HARRIS RALLY TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DAMNING Thread Shows Exactly 'Step-By-Step' How the Left Behaves During ANY Debate on Mass Immigration
Sam J.
Peter Doocy Couldn't Help but Notice This Mixed Messaging at Kamala Harris' Rally
Doug P.
Ignorant, Racist, and Senile CNN Analyst's Dunk on Trump Over Taliban's 'Abdul' Turns Into EPIC Self-Own
Sam J.
Tulsi Gabbard Calls BS on Merrick Garland After AG's Gaslighting About Non-Politicized DOJ
Doug P.
'Fake News!' Texans NUKE Mark Cuban for Telling WHOPPER of a Lie About His 'TX Friends' Voting for Kamala
Sam J.
ROFL! Tim Walz's Freudian Slip About Kamala Harris Is THE Freudian Slip to End ALL Freudian Slips (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DAMNING Thread Shows Exactly 'Step-By-Step' How the Left Behaves During ANY Debate on Mass Immigration Sam J.
Advertisement