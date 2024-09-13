About Those Buses We Keep Seeing at Kamala's Rallies, There's MORE and It's Even WORSE Than We Thought

If you're like us, you can't help but notice the long lines of buses at Kamala Harris's rallies. One would think if she's as popular as Democrats want us to believe that she wouldn't have to bus anyone in for her rallies but still.

Advertisement

It's weird enough to see the buses but then when you find out where they came from and WHO is riding them?

Yeah.

It gets worse.

GPS—5,003 mobile devices at Kamala Harris’ rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday afternoon at Bojangles Coliseum. It appears over 3,600 came from Georgia. Mainly Atlanta, Georgia and approximately 720 from Savannah, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/v9j3rgZLUu — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) September 12, 2024

Now, to be fair we can neither confirm nor deny these claims but if this is at all true, this would mean Team Kamala is not only busing people in but paying the same people to attend her rallies over and over again.

Any of the same ones from previous event? — JonDallas🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JonDall16651771) September 12, 2024

Check this out:

~90% have been to 3+ rallies. 54% were even at Arizona and Nevada rallies. — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) September 12, 2024

So if this is true, her rallies are as fake as her campaign and overall candidacy.

Gosh, we're shocked. Surely the candidate installed by powerful Democrat elites is already super popular even though nobody voted for her and the candidate they did vote for got kicked out of the race, right?

I'm guessing busses go to NC from GA 💁‍♀️ https://t.co/4c08235J2B — bboopster (@booptweet) September 12, 2024

Possible.

These guys organize crowds of any size for any event.https://t.co/c2OoacFS3x — KrazInAz (@Kraz_in_Az) September 12, 2024

*cough cough*

Its a four hour drive from Atlanta to Charlotte. In order for those bus drivers to be under their 10 hours of DOT Hours of Service limitation, Harris had to cut her talk to only 25 minutes so they could get back on the road back to Atlanta. — XRPspider (@XRPspider) September 12, 2024

And her rally was short.

Hrm.

A Democrat activist in North Carolina posted a video showing a ton of busses outside Kamala’s rally in Charlotte.



He has now deleted it. pic.twitter.com/87JGYeHFoG — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 12, 2024

Now, why oh why would he have deleted that?

Enquiring minds wanna know.

======================================================================