Sure, Blame the Old Guy With Dementia! Tapper Book Excerpts Show Dems Have KNIVES OUT for Biden

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on May 13, 2025
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

There's a lot of stuff coming out about the Biden White House and how it -- along with the media -- covered up Biden's cognitive and physical decline.

Twitchy readers know that the media will say they had no idea Biden was so bad until the June 2024 debate. That's a lie; we all saw Biden was in bad shape going back to 2020.

But now that the Democrats and their propagandists in the media have to clean up this mess, they're going to blame someone -- for the coverup and their loss in November.

And it seems that someone is ... Joe Biden.

The post continues:

'And it’s all Biden,” Plouffe adds. “He totally f***ed us.'

Now, this writer isn't going to defend Joe Biden. But to say this is entirely his fault is a lie.

The fault lies with Plouffe, with Jake Tapper, Alex Thompson, Jill Biden -- there's a long list. Including Kamala Harris.

ALL on Democrats.

They truly believed they could get away with this.

Kamala Harris either worked so closely with Joe Biden that they hyphenated the Biden-Harris administration and she was too stupid to see his decline or she knew and covered it up, too.

Either way, not a good look.

But let's be real: Kamala knew.

The 'adults are in charge' apparently.

All self-inflicted. And they deserve every ounce of suffering.

Bingo.

She was the last person in the room. And she knew what was going on.

Hahahahahaha.

Perfection.

She would've lost regardless, but true. The more people see of Kamala, the less they like her.

Which is why, despite rumors she's running again in 2028, we haven't seen that much of her.

Someone should send CNN, NBC, and CBS a mirror because their offices clearly don't have any.

COVID gave them cover to hide it.

All of this.

There's enough blame to go around.

