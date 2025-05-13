Sure, Blame the Old Guy With Dementia! Tapper Book Excerpts Show Dems Have KNIVES OUT for Biden

There's a lot of stuff coming out about the Biden White House and how it -- along with the media -- covered up Biden's cognitive and physical decline.

Twitchy readers know that the media will say they had no idea Biden was so bad until the June 2024 debate. That's a lie; we all saw Biden was in bad shape going back to 2020.

But now that the Democrats and their propagandists in the media have to clean up this mess, they're going to blame someone -- for the coverup and their loss in November.

And it seems that someone is ... Joe Biden.

The KNIVES are out for Joe Biden:



“Trying to defeat Donald Trump in just 107 days was a “f***ing nightmare,” admits Harris campaign adviser David Plouffe, who appears to have gone on the record in Thompson and Tapper’s book to make his anger crystal clear. “And it’s all Biden,”… pic.twitter.com/cYPpqs86Jt — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 13, 2025

The post continues:

'And it’s all Biden,” Plouffe adds. “He totally f***ed us.'

Now, this writer isn't going to defend Joe Biden. But to say this is entirely his fault is a lie.

The fault lies with Plouffe, with Jake Tapper, Alex Thompson, Jill Biden -- there's a long list. Including Kamala Harris.

This is on all democrats. They wanted to hide Biden’s condition and pull Biden over the finish line like they did in 2020. They got caught. Voters got mad. — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) May 13, 2025

ALL on Democrats.

They f***ed themselves the moment they elected a pudding brained puppet as a place holder. The coverup of his condition was plan of the plan.

Too bad, so sad it all blew up in their faces. pic.twitter.com/dNNJwqeLb3 — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) May 13, 2025

They truly believed they could get away with this.

I'm sure 4 years of a "do nothing" Kamala Harris had nothing to do with it. Also, the constant word salad could have helped. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) May 13, 2025

Kamala Harris either worked so closely with Joe Biden that they hyphenated the Biden-Harris administration and she was too stupid to see his decline or she knew and covered it up, too.

Either way, not a good look.

But let's be real: Kamala knew.

Can a prog say anything anymore without a f-bomb? Is it now a rule, the "I'm so sooper serious" tell?



They're a bunch of arrested adolescents. — Gambare (@gambare21) May 13, 2025

The 'adults are in charge' apparently.

I’m glad their coup was a nightmare. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) May 13, 2025

All self-inflicted. And they deserve every ounce of suffering.

The DNC and every network “journalist” pic.twitter.com/RJuSBLxOJM — The Narcissist Element (@seeemmeffell) May 13, 2025

Bingo.

Wait, so she was NOT the "last person in the room" on all his decisions? Was she totally blind to what she was getting into? — dbetzel (@dbetzel) May 13, 2025

She was the last person in the room. And she knew what was going on.

Hahahahahaha.

Perfection.

All joking aside the Harris campaign is wrong that they needed more time to beat Trump. They needed LESS time. Harris was doing great in the polls initially - it was only after people got to know her that they realized she was one coconut shy of a tree. https://t.co/C5taDCGkrP — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) May 13, 2025

She would've lost regardless, but true. The more people see of Kamala, the less they like her.

Which is why, despite rumors she's running again in 2028, we haven't seen that much of her.

Biden’s unfitness was obvious going back to the 2020 campaign. The media attacked anyone who dared notice. Instead of blaming Biden, look in the mirror, journos. https://t.co/8h7BfxLgXV — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) May 13, 2025

Someone should send CNN, NBC, and CBS a mirror because their offices clearly don't have any.

In 2020, Biden was running his campaign from a hidey hole. It was obvious *then* that he wasn't fit. https://t.co/w74ENojyEu — Boo (@IzaBooboo) May 13, 2025

COVID gave them cover to hide it.

The biggest lie here is the claim that Biden’s cognitive decline suddenly appeared out of nowhere in 2023, shortly before election season kicked in. Biden’s mental deficits were clear to anyone who was paying attention long before that point, but speaking of them would get you… https://t.co/opBdrCFcMr — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 13, 2025

All of this.

Kamala was obviously a horiffic candidate - but Plouffe and the "campaign professionals" ran one of the worst campaigns in modern history.



Everything was terrible - the media strategy, the ad buys, the policy rollouts, the travel decisions.



Can't blame it ALL on Biden. https://t.co/vrVRCtJTbc — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 13, 2025

There's enough blame to go around.

