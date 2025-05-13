Venezuelan Gang Targets Rural America, but Twitter Patriots Are Locked, Loaded, and Laughing

Well, well, well, looks like rural America is about to get a rude awakening—straight from Venezuela. The New York Post dropped a bombshell today about a new gang called 'Anti-Tren,' made up of ex-members of the already notorious Tren de Aragua, and they’re reportedly setting their sights on the heartland. According to experts, this group might be even more violent than their predecessors, targeting rural areas to 'maximize their gain with the least possible risk.' Because nothing says 'low risk' like going after armed farmers in the middle of nowhere, right?

An emerging Venezuelan gang has the potential to be “more violent” than Tren de Aragua and target rural America, according to an expert. Members of the Venezuelan-based gang have formed the “Anti-Tren” gang, which federal authorities say is made up almost exclusively of former members of Tren de Aragua.

In a newly unsealed April federal indictment, prosecutors accused 21 men of running drug and prostitution rings in New York City. According to the indictment, members of Anti-Tren “protect their power and territory through various criminal acts, which includes violence towards members of Tren de Aragua. “Preserving and protecting the power and territory of Anti-Tren and its members and associates through acts involving murder, assault, other acts of violence, and threats of violence, including acts of violence and threats of violence directed at members and associates of Tren de Aragua,” the indictment states.

