On the Anniversary of September 11, Mark Ruffalo and Other Actors Demand Freedom...
Trump War Room Has a Question About What All These Buses Are for...
Such a LOW BAR! CBS Reports Kamala Harris, One of the Least Popular...
WaPo Fact-Checker and Hack Glenn Kessler PRAISING ABC Moderators for Their Fact-Checking G...
After Ignoring Biden's Issues, Absolute Potato Brian Stelter Wants the Press to Scrutinize...
So, NOW You Can Define a Woman? Joe Biden's Intern REALLY Eff'd Up...
'I'll Be There for You': Singer Jon Bon Jovi Saves a Woman in...
Trump and Harris-Biden Got Very Different Receptions When Visiting the Same Pa. Fire...
Conflict of Interest MUCH?! If You Thought ABC Moderators Were Bad Already, You...
Scott Jennings Sets Ana Navarro Off SO BAD Over Haiti She Starts Shrieking...
HOO BOY! Newly Released Data Collected in Real-Time During Presidential Debate DISASTROUS...
Oh, Honey, OUCH! Kamala Harris Debunking Kamala Harris Over and OVER Again Is...
Tom Elliott's Then vs. Now Supercut of Dems' One-Eighty About Dick Cheney Might...
REEE! Mark Levin aka The Great One Triggers Never Trumpers with One Very...

WHOA: ABC Whistleblower Reportedly Coming Forward With Deets Proving Kamala Had Questions BEFORE Debate

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:50 PM on September 12, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Ok, so we all know the ABC Presidential Debate was a hot mess, yes? And we know there were a ton of conflicts of interest going into the debate and many people have even openly wondered if Kamala Harris had the questions beforehand.

Advertisement

Hey, these outlets have done it before, see Hillary Clinton and CNN.

Sounds like there is an ABC whistleblower ready to come forward with proof that Kamala did indeed have the questions before the debate which basically tells us everything else we needed to know about this dumpster fire of an outlet.

And candidate.

We're not surprised, that's for sure.

His post contiues:

... that were given during the debate and separate assurances of fact checking Donald Trump and that she would NOT be fact checked. Accordingly, the affidavit states several other factors that were built into the debate to give Kamala a significant advantage. I have seen and read the affidavit and after the attorney blacks out the name of the whistleblower and other information that could dox the whistleblower, I will release the full affidavit.  I will be releasing the affidavit before the weekend is out.

Recommended

Trump War Room Has a Question About What All These Buses Are for at Kamala Harris' NC Rally
Doug P.
Advertisement

Sounds like one way or another we're going to find out what happened.

We are keeping an eye on this story and will update as we learn more.

Stay tuned!

======================================================================

Related:

WaPo Fact-Checker and Hack Glenn Kessler PRAISING ABC Moderators for Their Fact-Checking Goes SO Wrong

Scott Jennings Sets Ana Navarro Off SO BAD Over Haiti She Starts Shrieking About Scandinavians (Watch)

HOO BOY! Newly Released Data Collected in Real-Time During Presidential Debate DISASTROUS for Kamala

Oh, Honey, OUCH! Kamala Harris Debunking Kamala Harris Over and OVER Again Is GLORIOUSLY Funny (Watch)

REEE! Mark Levin aka The Great One Triggers Never Trumpers with One Very Simple TRUTH About Reagan

DAMN! Mollie Hemingway WRECKS Biden/Harris Admin With Their Own Very REAL 'Suckers and Losers' Vet Snafu

=======================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump War Room Has a Question About What All These Buses Are for at Kamala Harris' NC Rally
Doug P.
On the Anniversary of September 11, Mark Ruffalo and Other Actors Demand Freedom to Support Terrorism
Amy Curtis
WaPo Fact-Checker and Hack Glenn Kessler PRAISING ABC Moderators for Their Fact-Checking Goes SO Wrong
Sam J.
HOO BOY! Newly Released Data Collected in Real-Time During Presidential Debate DISASTROUS for Kamala
Sam J.
Trump and Harris-Biden Got Very Different Receptions When Visiting the Same Pa. Fire Station
Doug P.
Scott Jennings Sets Ana Navarro Off SO BAD Over Haiti She Starts Shrieking About Scandinavians (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump War Room Has a Question About What All These Buses Are for at Kamala Harris' NC Rally Doug P.
Advertisement