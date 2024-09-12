WHOA: ABC Whistleblower Reportedly Coming Forward With Deets Proving Kamala Had Questions BEFORE Debate

Ok, so we all know the ABC Presidential Debate was a hot mess, yes? And we know there were a ton of conflicts of interest going into the debate and many people have even openly wondered if Kamala Harris had the questions beforehand.

Advertisement

Hey, these outlets have done it before, see Hillary Clinton and CNN.

Sounds like there is an ABC whistleblower ready to come forward with proof that Kamala did indeed have the questions before the debate which basically tells us everything else we needed to know about this dumpster fire of an outlet.

And candidate.

We're not surprised, that's for sure.

Let’s see the receipts. But absolutely NO ONE will be surprised by this. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 12, 2024

I will be releasing an affidavit from an ABC whistleblower regarding the debate. I have just signed a non-disclosure agreement with the attorney of the whistleblower. The affidavit states how the Harris campaign was given sample question which were essentially the same questions… — Black Insurrectionist--I FOLLOW BACK TRUE PATRIOTS (@DocNetyoutube) September 12, 2024

His post contiues:

... that were given during the debate and separate assurances of fact checking Donald Trump and that she would NOT be fact checked. Accordingly, the affidavit states several other factors that were built into the debate to give Kamala a significant advantage. I have seen and read the affidavit and after the attorney blacks out the name of the whistleblower and other information that could dox the whistleblower, I will release the full affidavit. I will be releasing the affidavit before the weekend is out.

Sounds like one way or another we're going to find out what happened.

We are keeping an eye on this story and will update as we learn more.

Stay tuned!

======================================================================