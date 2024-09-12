REEE! Mark Levin aka The Great One Triggers Never Trumpers with One Very Simple TRUTH About Reagan

Liz Cheney and other Never Trumpers like to pretend they are the keepers of Ronald Reagan while insisting THEY are more like him than Trump. Liz has gone so far as to say Reagan would absolutely never support Trump.

As if she'd know.

Cue 'The Great One':

Never Trumpers would’ve hated Reagan, toohttps://t.co/iQ6LrOtNPX — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 12, 2024

From Issues & Insights:

There’s also the fact that vast numbers of never-Trumpers – who all claimed to oppose Trump because he was abandoning Reaganism – have since outed themselves as not just establishment Republicans, but straight-out liberals. They supported Biden, turned a blind eye to his disastrous presidency, and are now backing “radical liberal” Harris. These people are not conservatives. There’s no question that Reagan was more charming than Trump, had a better wit, and a more pleasant demeanor. Unlike Trump (and every never-Trumper as well), Reagan didn’t attack fellow Republicans, and he was much better at winning the crowd. (Trump’s approval rating has almost never topped 50%.) Nevertheless, we have no doubt that, had they been around in 1980, the never-Trumpers of today would have denounced Reagan in 1980 for the same reasons they are denouncing Trump and would have urged Republicans to re-elect Jimmy Carter.

That's it. Never Trumpers would have denounced Reagan in 1980.

Cue the b**ching and moaning:

Reagan would have been a Never-Trumper. He would have been right there with W. Bush. Mitt Romney, John McCain, Dick Cheney and the host of other true conservatives who understand Trump is not only unqualified but a danger to our Democracy. — AntiTrumpTexan (@GROWUPREPUBLIC1) September 12, 2024

ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

There are a lot of never Trumpers that loved Reagan. So guys like George Will and Jonah Goldberg hated Reagan? Wrong! Trump is no Reagan and stop acting like he is. — Melanie (@mheinz16) September 12, 2024

They're such sensitive, easily triggered little creatures.

Comparing trump to President Reagan is laughable and insulting.. — Michael (@Michael95cms12) September 12, 2024

Comparing Liz Cheney to him is far worse.

You’re so full of it. You’re an absolute embarrassment. I can’t believe I used to respect you. — Rick Popp (@PoppRick) September 12, 2024

Rick seems upset.

Actually Mark, I mostly see MAGA dissing Reagan. They hate him because most conservatives love him and they can’t abide with someone besides Trump getting love and respect. Promote and vote for Trump all you want but comparing Trump to Reagan in a favorable way is insane. — Dwight Duncan (@RDwightDuncan) September 12, 2024

Ugh ... the 'actually' people are the worst.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Ahem.

Reagan would NEVER support Trump. This is not a political party. It is a cult. Whatever Trump says or feels immediately becomes the position of the entire Republican party. It's embarrassing. — Asher Hamilton, Esq. (@insideyourfuego) September 12, 2024

Well, something is embarrassing ...

======================================================================