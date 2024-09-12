Tom Elliott's Then vs. Now Supercut of Dems' One-Eighty About Dick Cheney Might...
DAMN! Mollie Hemingway WRECKS Biden/Harris Admin With Their Own Very REAL 'Suckers and...
OOF! Seattle Times' Trump Fact-Check Gets a Community Notes Nuking (Using Their Own...
She TRIED! WATCH Usher SHUT Joy Behar DOWN for Trying to Bully Him...
Team Harris Touts Frank Luntz's Election Prediction (Don't Take That to the Bank...
WOMP WOMPITY WOMP: Team Kamala Hit With MORE Bad News About Another Group...
Don Lemon Writes Check His Butt Can't CASH Attacking Melania for Video Speaking...
WATCH: Crowd Shouts Their Support For Trump as He Stands With Biden and...
Trump's Best Strategy to Tackle Questions About the Ohio Immigration Crisis
WATCH: Deliberate or Dementia? Biden puts on … a Trump Hat?! (UPDATE: More...
Ben Collins Reminds Us That Haitians Have Made Springfield, Ohio Awesome
Alexander Vindman Reminds Senile Trump That Russia Was at War With Ukraine During...
CNN Analyst Says Trump Showed His Racism and Senility in a Single Word
The NAACP Joins with Other Lying Liars Who Lie and Claim Late Term...

REEE! Mark Levin aka The Great One Triggers Never Trumpers with One Very Simple TRUTH About Reagan

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on September 12, 2024
ImgFlip

Liz Cheney and other Never Trumpers like to pretend they are the keepers of Ronald Reagan while insisting THEY are more like him than Trump. Liz has gone so far as to say Reagan would absolutely never support Trump.

Advertisement

As if she'd know.

Cue 'The Great One':

From Issues & Insights:

There’s also the fact that vast numbers of never-Trumpers – who all claimed to oppose Trump because he was abandoning Reaganism – have since outed themselves as not just establishment Republicans, but straight-out liberals. They supported Biden, turned a blind eye to his disastrous presidency, and are now backing “radical liberal” Harris. These people are not conservatives.

There’s no question that Reagan was more charming than Trump, had a better wit, and a more pleasant demeanor. Unlike Trump (and every never-Trumper as well), Reagan didn’t attack fellow Republicans, and he was much better at winning the crowd. (Trump’s approval rating has almost never topped 50%.)

Nevertheless, we have no doubt that, had they been around in 1980, the never-Trumpers of today would have denounced Reagan in 1980 for the same reasons they are denouncing Trump and would have urged Republicans to re-elect Jimmy Carter.

That's it. Never Trumpers would have denounced Reagan in 1980.

Cue the b**ching and moaning:

Recommended

OOF! Seattle Times' Trump Fact-Check Gets a Community Notes Nuking (Using Their Own Previous Story)
Doug P.
Advertisement

ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

They're such sensitive, easily triggered little creatures.

Comparing Liz Cheney to him is far worse.

Rick seems upset.

Ugh ... the 'actually' people are the worst.

Ahem.

Advertisement

Well, something is embarrassing ...

======================================================================

Related:

DAMN! Mollie Hemingway WRECKS Biden/Harris Admin With Their Own Very REAL 'Suckers and Losers' Vet Snafu

She TRIED! WATCH Usher SHUT Joy Behar DOWN for Trying to Bully Him Into Saying He's Voting Kamala (Video)

WOMP WOMPITY WOMP: Team Kamala Hit With MORE Bad News About Another Group She's LOSING Bigly to Trump

Don Lemon Writes Check His Butt Can't CASH Attacking Melania for Video Speaking OUT About Trump Shooting

SAVAGE! Megyn Kelly Takes CNN 'Hack' APART for Smugly DEFENDING ABC Moderators Fact-Checking ONLY Trump

=======================================================================

Tags: LIZ CHENEY NEVER TRUMP REAGAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OOF! Seattle Times' Trump Fact-Check Gets a Community Notes Nuking (Using Their Own Previous Story)
Doug P.
DAMN! Mollie Hemingway WRECKS Biden/Harris Admin With Their Own Very REAL 'Suckers and Losers' Vet Snafu
Sam J.
She TRIED! WATCH Usher SHUT Joy Behar DOWN for Trying to Bully Him Into Saying He's Voting Kamala (Video)
Sam J.
WOMP WOMPITY WOMP: Team Kamala Hit With MORE Bad News About Another Group She's LOSING Bigly to Trump
Sam J.
Tom Elliott's Then vs. Now Supercut of Dems' One-Eighty About Dick Cheney Might Give You Whiplash
Doug P.
Don Lemon Writes Check His Butt Can't CASH Attacking Melania for Video Speaking OUT About Trump Shooting
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OOF! Seattle Times' Trump Fact-Check Gets a Community Notes Nuking (Using Their Own Previous Story) Doug P.
Advertisement