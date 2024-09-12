She TRIED! WATCH Usher SHUT Joy Behar DOWN for Trying to Bully Him...
WOMP WOMPITY WOMP: Team Kamala Hit With MORE Bad News About Another Group She's LOSING Bigly to Trump

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on September 12, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Gosh, with the way the Left has been going on and on insisting Kamala Harris won that gimme of a presidential debate the other night you'd think groups like undecided voters would just be FLOCKING to support her, right?

Unless of course undecided voters saw what the rest of us did as ABC moderators did everything they could to hurt Trump while helping their pal, Kamala. Honestly, if they wanted Kamala to look like a formidable and capable candidate they should never have done that.

But we all know she is anything but formidable and capable.

And so do undecided voters, apparently.

Oof.

That's not good for ol' Kam-Kam.

Coincidence?

We think not.

Heh.

And that's even worse news for Team Kamala. They need an ignorant base to believe she's somehow different from her own administration from the past four years and that she wasn't magically installed by powerful people in the government versus the people.

Otherwise they'll all figure out what we've known all along, Kamala is a big ol' fake and a danger to this country.

We said what we said.

======================================================================

