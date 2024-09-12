WOMP WOMPITY WOMP: Team Kamala Hit With MORE Bad News About Another Group She's LOSING Bigly to Trump

Gosh, with the way the Left has been going on and on insisting Kamala Harris won that gimme of a presidential debate the other night you'd think groups like undecided voters would just be FLOCKING to support her, right?
Unless of course undecided voters saw what the rest of us did as ABC moderators did everything they could to hurt Trump while helping their pal, Kamala. Honestly, if they wanted Kamala to look like a formidable and capable candidate they should never have done that.
But we all know she is anything but formidable and capable.
And so do undecided voters, apparently.
NEW: Undecided voters are breaking for Trump. HARD.— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 12, 2024
A Reuters survey of ten undecided voters shows that two-thirds of them choose Trump over Harris (6 to 3) after the first presidential debate. pic.twitter.com/3py3wXIF7X
Oof.
That's not good for ol' Kam-Kam.
But, but...the legacy media said she won! pic.twitter.com/BHJa4OymAn— robvsnature (@robvsnature) September 12, 2024
Every pool that I've seen done on twitter has Trump around 70% and Kamala around 30%. Oddly enough mental illness is also around 30%— Gitit Growin (@GititStyle) September 12, 2024
Coincidence?
We think not.
Heh.
The American people aren't as ignorant as our gov makes us out to be.— JacobWi 🇺🇸 (@parallelprank) September 12, 2024
And that's even worse news for Team Kamala. They need an ignorant base to believe she's somehow different from her own administration from the past four years and that she wasn't magically installed by powerful people in the government versus the people.
Otherwise they'll all figure out what we've known all along, Kamala is a big ol' fake and a danger to this country.
We said what we said.
