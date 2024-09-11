FINISH HIM! JD Vance Wipes the ABC Floor With Jon Karl When Asked About a 'National Abortion Ban' (Watch)

We're not entirely sure what the Hell Jon Karl was thinking last night when he decided to ask JD Vance about a national abortion ban but he learned pretty quickly that it was a huge mistake. Suppose he was feeling pretty high and mighty after watching his ABC cohorts hand Kamala Harris they debate on a shiny silver platter.

As you can imagine, this did not go well for Karl, like at all.

ABC's Jon Karl swerves for the exit ramp after making the mistake of attacking @JDVance over the media myth of a 'national abortion ban.'



"I think that it's so preposterous for the media to focus so much on an issue where Donald Trump has been crystal clear and not on the fact… pic.twitter.com/w52s5IkfDb

His post continues:

"I think that it's so preposterous for the media to focus so much on an issue where Donald Trump has been crystal clear and not on the fact that people can't afford groceries and housing because of Kamala Harris' policies." "This election is actually quite simple and Kamala Harris, and apparently the media, would like to distract Americans on issues, by the way, that Donald Trump's been crystal clear about, but they're not talking nearly enough." "This debate didn't talk nearly enough about the fact that Americans are struggling because they can't afford groceries, they can't afford housing, and a lot of their kids are dying of fentanyl overdoses because Kamala Harris has let the Mexican drug cartels take over the southern border." JD Vance knocks it out of the park

As usually, he really did.

Kamala's Media Lapdogs Get Brutal Beatdown as JD Vance Wipes The Floor With Them Over Grocery Prices! — AmeriPoll (@theAmeriPoll) September 11, 2024

The unfortunate reality is everyone on the Right is always on the defense because the mainstream media is always on the offense, in order to help the Left. We all knew Trump wasn't just up against Kamala Harris last night, but to be fair, we thought they'd at least try and pretend they weren't helping her.

But Muir and Davis didn't even bother to do that.

So Karl got the brunt of it and it was a glorious thing to behold.

======================================================================

