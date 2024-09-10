Tulsi Gabbard Claims Kamala's Debate Practice Makes Her Look Like a Certain Profession and Lefties FREAK

Tulsi Gabbard became pretty famous (or infamous if you're a Democrat) the day she ended Kamala Harris's presidential campaign during a debate in 2020. Considering Kamala couldn't even win her own state nobody was surprised when she dropped out HOWEVER, we're pretty sure Gabbard's whoopin' didn't help matters much.

Advertisement

And now she's noticed something pretty damning about how they're training Kamala Harris for tonight's debate against Trump.

To her point, hiring actors and having them behave as the opposition doesn't seem like a normal thing a normal, qualified candidate would do.

Kamala Harris is being trained like an actress—lights, cameras, memorized lines—so she can “win” the debate and act her way through this election. But we’re not choosing the lead in a movie; we’re choosing our Commander-in-Chief. As citizens and voters, we need to recognize our… pic.twitter.com/MQ4QHnv0w4 — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 10, 2024

Her post continues:

But we’re not choosing the lead in a movie; we’re choosing our Commander-in-Chief. As citizens and voters, we need to recognize our solemn responsibility in this regard.

In other words, Democrats are trying to fake it just like they faked Kamala running for president in the first place. Joe Biden didn't suddenly decide he didn't want to run, Nancy Pelosi and the elite Democrat power that be decided he might lose so he had to go. All of this time, they've been trying to pretend Kamala was picked by the people (she was not), is a qualified candidate (she is not), and that somehow even though she's literally running of Biden's platform, she'll be a step forward.

A change.

Of course, none of that is true either.

You're always spot on Tulsi. Glad you're on the Right side #UniteAmerica — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) September 10, 2024

Tulsi is indeed a truth teller ...

No wonder Democrats don't like her anymore.

Ever wonder why Tulsi is SO anti Harris?



It’s almost like it’s her job now — Gary Koepnick (@garykoepnick) September 10, 2024

Oh wanh.

Still hating about your loss 😂🤣😂 — Alien Must (@BlaineDetails) September 10, 2024

Yeah, that's totally it.

That is very rich coming from a politician. — Just.A.Thought 💭 (@e_galv) September 10, 2024

Huh?

Says the puppet! — Avonie (@Islandlatte) September 10, 2024

*eye roll*

If Tulsi was a character in a movie she’s the random little kid character who’s only around because someone’s parents made them bring her along. She serves no purpose except for obnoxious dialogue every now and then. — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) September 10, 2024

They're so mad at her.

Ain't it great?

======================================================================

Related:

OMG-LOL, That's Just SAD! Democrats REEEALLY Had to REACH to Create List of Kamala's Accomplishments

Advertisement

Whiners Cry Racism in 3 ... 2 ... 1: Here Are the BEST, Funniest Cat Memes Prowling Around on Twitter/X

David Hogg Getting Big and BAD With JD Vance for Being Too HONEST About Haitians Goes Hilariously WRONG

What Adam Schiff Claims Will Be Kamala's 1 BIG Problem Debating Trump Gets Him LAUGHED Off Twitter/X

'We're at Step 4': Aaron Rupar Literally Becomes the MEME Posting About Haitians Eating Pets and ROFL

=======================================================================