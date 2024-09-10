Tulsi Gabbard Claims Kamala's Debate Practice Makes Her Look Like a Certain Profession and Lefties FREAK

The Leftists Are Panicking as They Demand Taylor Swift Endorse Kamala Harris
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:45 PM on September 10, 2024
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Tulsi Gabbard became pretty famous (or infamous if you're a Democrat) the day she ended Kamala Harris's presidential campaign during a debate in 2020. Considering Kamala couldn't even win her own state nobody was surprised when she dropped out HOWEVER, we're pretty sure Gabbard's whoopin' didn't help matters much.

And now she's noticed something pretty damning about how they're training Kamala Harris for tonight's debate against Trump.

To her point, hiring actors and having them behave as the opposition doesn't seem like a normal thing a normal, qualified candidate would do.

Her post continues:

But we’re not choosing the lead in a movie; we’re choosing our Commander-in-Chief. As citizens and voters, we need to recognize our solemn responsibility in this regard.

In other words, Democrats are trying to fake it just like they faked Kamala running for president in the first place. Joe Biden didn't suddenly decide he didn't want to run, Nancy Pelosi and the elite Democrat power that be decided he might lose so he had to go. All of this time, they've been trying to pretend Kamala was picked by the people (she was not), is a qualified candidate (she is not), and that somehow even though she's literally running of Biden's platform, she'll be a step forward.

A change.

Of course, none of that is true either.

Tulsi is indeed a truth teller ...

No wonder Democrats don't like her anymore.

Oh wanh.

Yeah, that's totally it.

Huh?

*eye roll*

They're so mad at her.

Ain't it great?

