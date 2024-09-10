Whiners Cry Racism in 3 ... 2 ... 1: Here Are the BEST, Funniest Cat Memes Prowling Around on Twitter/X

In case you were wondering what stupid thing our pals on the Left were losing their minds over today ...

We’ve reached the stage where cat memes are now racist.pic.twitter.com/naS71O96SI — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 10, 2024

Advertisement

Apparently Ohioans reporting their animals missing since Haitian migrants were 'delivered' to their communities by the Biden/Harris administration and people are looking to find the humor in this crazy awful situation, that's racist or something.

Hey man, don't look at us, we just work here.

AND since we work HERE, we thought we'd snag some of the best cat memes of the day to give Lefties something else to cry about. We're givers that way.

Start with The Babylon Bee

Ohio Cats Take To The Streets To Protest Immigration https://t.co/jzJ6WtZXDQ pic.twitter.com/jpJG2Ehc08 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 10, 2024

Ha!

Even Ted Cruz:

Of course, Never Trumpers are calling Ted racist for posting that one.

Nobody ever accused them of being the brightest crayons in the box.

Trump is out here literally trying to save the cats of the childless cat ladies that hate him. pic.twitter.com/o5xEI76Rtf — Tim Hardin (@MemesByTim) September 10, 2024

No, no they did not.

Your cat's life might just depend on it.

Poor kitty!

Cats in Ohio right now pic.twitter.com/EuiOIoFJSr — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) September 9, 2024

*snort*

We could actually see this as an ad ... in Haiti?

OH WE'RE JUST KIDDING, calm down.

*cough cough*

If Trump was Rambo saving all the kitties riding his giant cat.

Grok/AI has certainly made Twitter/X super entertaining.

Awww, this one is just cute.

Sing it, Trump.

ALF!

Meep.

Someone has to speak for the cats.

Ok, Kamala cooking the cat is actually pretty disturbing.

We ... have questions.

We’re not in Kansas anymore… pic.twitter.com/AOpdvoJXVv — Ry Brooks (@RyBrooks) September 10, 2024

No we are most definitely not.

Advertisement

TRUMP CAT & DUCK MEMES ARE LIT TODAY pic.twitter.com/G00CMLFUWw — Clarence Worley (@likeyouclarence) September 9, 2024

We especially like Trump riding on the giant cat ... that's really something else.

And fin.

======================================================================

Related:

David Hogg Getting Big and BAD With JD Vance for Being Too HONEST About Haitians Goes Hilariously WRONG

What Adam Schiff Claims Will Be Kamala's 1 BIG Problem Debating Trump Gets Him LAUGHED Off Twitter/X

'We're at Step 4': Aaron Rupar Literally Becomes the MEME Posting About Haitians Eating Pets and ROFL

Scott Jennings Turns CNN Harpy Into BABBLING Mess in Heated Debate About Trump's 'Extreme Agenda' (Watch)

It Is SO ON! --> Melania Calls Out the Lies and DEMANDS Answers for Attempted Trump Assassination (Watch)

=======================================================================