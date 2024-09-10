Whiners Cry Racism in 3 ... 2 ... 1: Here Are the BEST, Funniest Cat Memes Prowling Around on Twitter/X

OMG-LOL, That's Just SAD! Democrats REEEALLY Had to REACH to Create List of...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:30 PM on September 10, 2024
Twitchy - SJ

In case you were wondering what stupid thing our pals on the Left were losing their minds over today ... 

Apparently Ohioans reporting their animals missing since Haitian migrants were 'delivered' to their communities by the Biden/Harris administration and people are looking to find the humor in this crazy awful situation, that's racist or something.

Hey man, don't look at us, we just work here.

AND since we work HERE, we thought we'd snag some of the best cat memes of the day to give Lefties something else to cry about. We're givers that way.

Start with The Babylon Bee

Ha!

Even Ted Cruz:

Of course, Never Trumpers are calling Ted racist for posting that one.

Nobody ever accused them of being the brightest crayons in the box.

No, no they did not.

Your cat's life might just depend on it.

Poor kitty! 

*snort*

We could actually see this as an ad ... in Haiti?

OH WE'RE JUST KIDDING, calm down.

*cough cough*

If Trump was Rambo saving all the kitties riding his giant cat.

Grok/AI has certainly made Twitter/X super entertaining.

Awww, this one is just cute.

Sing it, Trump.

ALF!

Meep.

Someone has to speak for the cats.

Ok, Kamala cooking the cat is actually pretty disturbing.

We ... have questions.

No we are most definitely not.

We especially like Trump riding on the giant cat ... that's really something else.

And fin.

