Scott Jennings Turns CNN Harpy Into BABBLING Mess in Heated Debate About Trump's 'Extreme Agenda' (Watch)

Democrats need Americans to believe Trump's EVIL agenda is EXTREME ... mwahahaha! Because you know, otherwise they have to run against lower taxes, a stronger economy, secured borders, safer communities, and protecting women in their spaces and sports. Yeah, it's hard to be on the wrong side of everything so Democrats try and deflect by claiming Trump is going to PROJECT 2025 the country and it's extreme and REEEEEE.

Sadly, they know many Democrats are too stupid to know any better and they feed the fear. Okay, some Democrats are too stupid to know any better.

Luckily, Scott Jennings is around to set the record straight.

Watch her face:

.@ScottJenningsKY goes SCORCHED EARTH on this CNN political commentator:



"If people believe [Trump] is an extremist, then why isn't [Kamala] winning...?! If it's a tied race nationally, there's a 100% chance he's gonna win the electoral college!" pic.twitter.com/F9NZNcUL8L — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 9, 2024

Projection is the only thing they have. After her extremist left values were displayed, NOW he’s an extremist. — jill (@jkgroves) September 10, 2024

Projection.

Do they realize that a man who has the support of about half of the country cannot be considered an extremist?



When they use this language, they are effectively calling a near majority of the voting American public extremists. The reality is that they are the real extremists. — RJ Carr 🇮🇱 (@RJCarr5) September 9, 2024

They do not realize that because ANYONE who dares disagree with them is an extremist which ironically makes them the extremists but let's not pretend they're bright enough to figure that out.

So the woman that did not even get one vote in the Democratic primary running on her values and

her belief system now all of a sudden is going to win not only the popular vote but the electoral college? This lady needs to be drug tested. — Rangers71 (@LogisticsATX) September 9, 2024

