Scott Jennings Turns CNN Harpy Into BABBLING Mess in Heated Debate About Trump's 'Extreme Agenda' (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on September 10, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Democrats need Americans to believe Trump's EVIL agenda is EXTREME ... mwahahaha! Because you know, otherwise they have to run against lower taxes, a stronger economy, secured borders, safer communities, and protecting women in their spaces and sports. Yeah, it's hard to be on the wrong side of everything so Democrats try and deflect by claiming Trump is going to PROJECT 2025 the country and it's extreme and REEEEEE.

Sadly, they know many Democrats are too stupid to know any better and they feed the fear. Okay, some Democrats are too stupid to know any better.

Luckily, Scott Jennings is around to set the record straight.

Watch her face:

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Projection.

Joy.

And vibes.

Heh.

Nope.

They do not realize that because ANYONE who dares disagree with them is an extremist which ironically makes them the extremists but let's not pretend they're bright enough to figure that out.

Heh.

======================================================================

Tags: AGENDA CNN TRUMP SCOTT JENNINGS

