HA! Aaron Rupar's Whiny Response to Trump LEADING Kamala Harris in THIS Left-Leaning Poll is DEEELISH

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:10 PM on September 09, 2024
Urban Dictionary

This would have only been funnier if Aaron Rupar had taken his ball and gone home after seeing the NYT poll where Trump is LEADING Kamala.

Yeah, this editor has to be honest, we never thought we'd see that and yet ... it's true.

Trump is beating Kamala in a New York Times poll! 

And Aaron Rupar is dealing with it really well.

Or not.

WAAAANH.

How dare people want secure borders, safe communities, and more money in their pockets. That's 'profoundly' sick.

Now now, that doesn't seem very joyful from our pal Aaron.

And Dick Cheney too!

Man, it has not been a good week for Kamala.

Not sure there's enough cope on the planet for Rupar.

