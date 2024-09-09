HA! Aaron Rupar's Whiny Response to Trump LEADING Kamala Harris in THIS Left-Leaning Poll is DEEELISH

This would have only been funnier if Aaron Rupar had taken his ball and gone home after seeing the NYT poll where Trump is LEADING Kamala.

Yeah, this editor has to be honest, we never thought we'd see that and yet ... it's true.

Trump is beating Kamala in a New York Times poll!

A new national NYT/Siena poll finds Trump leading Harris 48% to 47% — the first time Trump’s led nationally in any major non-partisan national poll in ~3 weeks.



We’ll wait for more data to see if this is a blip or the start of a reversion, but NYT/Siena is an excellent pollster. pic.twitter.com/8VQK8RYCjB — Adam Carlson (@admcrlsn) September 8, 2024

And Aaron Rupar is dealing with it really well.

Or not.

Whether he ultimately gets 48 or 45 percent of the vote, Trump having this level of support is evidence of a profoundly sick society https://t.co/ottWqE7m91 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 8, 2024

WAAAANH.

How dare people want secure borders, safe communities, and more money in their pockets. That's 'profoundly' sick.

This post is everything that is currently wrong with politics. — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 8, 2024

Now now, that doesn't seem very joyful from our pal Aaron.

BREAKING: Putin Officially Announces His Support for Kamala Harris — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) September 8, 2024

And Dick Cheney too!

Man, it has not been a good week for Kamala.

Not sure there's enough cope on the planet for Rupar.

