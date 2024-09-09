Here's the Level of Media Bias Trump's Up Against at Tomorrow Night's ABC...
Mic. Freakin'. DROP: Sarah Huckabee Sanders FACT-NUKES Liz Cheney Calling Herself a 'Strong Conservative'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:15 PM on September 09, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Liz Cheney still considers herself a strong conservative.

No, really. She said so.

See for yourself:

Stop laughing.

Ok ok fine, laugh. It's bizarre that she expects any of us to believe she's a strong conservative in any way, shape, or form when she's openly supporting, endorsing, and even voting for a progressive Marxist like Kamala Harris. Strong conservatives don't vote for limitless abortion with zero restrictions and raising taxes, and Liz should know this.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders brought the fire:

Narrator: Oh, but she was trying to be rude. And it was GLORIOUS.

That's sort of what we're saying as well. 

BE RUDE.

Liz has it coming.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Not even a little bit.

