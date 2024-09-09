Mic. Freakin'. DROP: Sarah Huckabee Sanders FACT-NUKES Liz Cheney Calling Herself a 'Strong Conservative'

Liz Cheney still considers herself a strong conservative.

No, really. She said so.

See for yourself:

Strong conservatives don’t endorse and vote for candidates who push limitless abortion, unions, and raising taxes. @Liz_Cheney is such a fraud. pic.twitter.com/HnoQdSUPcp — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 8, 2024

Stop laughing.

Ok ok fine, laugh. It's bizarre that she expects any of us to believe she's a strong conservative in any way, shape, or form when she's openly supporting, endorsing, and even voting for a progressive Marxist like Kamala Harris. Strong conservatives don't vote for limitless abortion with zero restrictions and raising taxes, and Liz should know this.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders brought the fire:

Sarah Huckabee Sanders to Liz Cheney: "I’m not trying to be rude, but you don't get to call yourself a conservative or Republican when you support the most radical nominee that the Democrats have ever put up."https://t.co/B9zegguAc0 — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) September 8, 2024

Narrator: Oh, but she was trying to be rude. And it was GLORIOUS.

AWW GO AHEAD BE RUDE — Chet Hayes (@ChetHayes73) September 9, 2024

That's sort of what we're saying as well.

BE RUDE.

Liz has it coming.

Sarah is something else!! I mean that in the best way, I’m a southern and here, that’s a compliment. She nailed it!! 👍 🇺🇸 💯 — Jon, No H 🇺🇸 (@jmt29609) September 8, 2024

She is my governor!! ❤️ — StephanyB (@madysyn870) September 9, 2024

Not even a little bit.

