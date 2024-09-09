BOOM: BRUTAL, Receipt-Filled Thread Takes Tim Walz APART for His Latest BETRAYAL of Combat Soldiers

Would appear our buddy Tim Walz has once again deserted soldiers who have served in combat. Sure, the first time when he literally bailed on his unit after finding out they were going into combat was far worse, but this is pretty awful as well.

The man has no respect for those who serve our country in any capacity.

And we're not even sorry for saying so.

The MN National Guard’s 1-194th Armor was awarded the Presidential Unit Citation (PUC).



Tim Walz was invited to the ceremony.



He did not attend and has yet to even acknowledge their historic achievement.



A soldier who deployed tells me:



“It felt like one last betrayal.” 🧵1/ pic.twitter.com/eu9xK1zoVd — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 9, 2024

One last betrayal.

We imagine he will continue to betray our soldiers but that's besides the point.

This was low, even for Walz.

PUC is the highest award a unit can receive for valorous service in combat operations.



President Biden awarded The PUC to Task Force Bastard for their heroic actions in Kabul, Afghanistan in August of 2021.



The first time it’s been awarded to Task Force Bastard since WWII.🧵2/ pic.twitter.com/ylJFrcZAot — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 9, 2024

And Walz couldn't be bothered to acknowledge it.

Wow.

Here I have attached a clip from the award ceremony for Task Force Bastard.



They received the following awards:



- Presidential Unit Citation

- Meritorious Unit Commendation

- Superior Unit Award



Despite his invite, Governor Walz did not acknowledge or attend the ceremony. 🧵3/ pic.twitter.com/MwZDjNziAC — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 9, 2024

Consider us not at all shocked.

The soldier who contacted me about Governor Walz’s absence had been struggling over the past two years.



Many have also felt a similar sentiment.



I’ve taken measures to maintain their anonymity in fear of retaliation for speaking out.🧵4/



Here is their full quote: pic.twitter.com/uUZxxV9tSG — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 9, 2024

Good of Grage to protect their anonymity - as we have seen firsthand, the Left will destroy most anyone who speaks out against their cult.

Governor Tim Walz was the Commander in Chief to Task Force Bastard during the operations in Kabul, Afghanistan.



Just as Walz did more than 20 years ago, he continues to leave his soldiers behind.



All while he has continued to embellish his service for political gain. 🧵5/ pic.twitter.com/TJU4fJxwCz — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 9, 2024

Continues to leave soldiers behind.

Indeed he does.

The ceremony for the Presidential Unit Citation occurred on Friday, September 6th. pic.twitter.com/6USfEO8QxF — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 9, 2024

Walz was too busy trying to make fun of JD Vance (another man who served) for making something of himself.

Yeah, Walz is just a bad guy.

