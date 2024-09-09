Scott Presler 'Infiltrated' PA Democrat Facebook Group and BAHAHA WOW They Are PANICKING...
BOOM: BRUTAL, Receipt-Filled Thread Takes Tim Walz APART for His Latest BETRAYAL of Combat Soldiers

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on September 09, 2024
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Would appear our buddy Tim Walz has once again deserted soldiers who have served in combat. Sure, the first time when he literally bailed on his unit after finding out they were going into combat was far worse, but this is pretty awful as well.

Advertisement

The man has no respect for those who serve our country in any capacity.

And we're not even sorry for saying so.

One last betrayal.

We imagine he will continue to betray our soldiers but that's besides the point.

This was low, even for Walz.

And Walz couldn't be bothered to acknowledge it.

Wow.

Advertisement

Consider us not at all shocked.

Good of Grage to protect their anonymity - as we have seen firsthand, the Left will destroy most anyone who speaks out against their cult.

Continues to leave soldiers behind.

Indeed he does.

Walz was too busy trying to make fun of JD Vance (another man who served) for making something of himself.

Advertisement

Yeah, Walz is just a bad guy.

======================================================================

DEMOCRAT MILITARY 2024 ELECTION TIM WALZ

