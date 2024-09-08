Byron Donalds Takes Dick Cheney's Claim About Trump Being a 'Greater Threat' APART...
'Someone's SENSITIVE': Chip Roy ENDS Democrat Rep. Jason Crow in HEATED Back and...
You're DRUNK, Kammy. Go HOME. Rumor Has it Kamala Harris Is Considering THIS...
Call 9-1-1! Twitter/X Wipes the Floor With Mark Cuban for Claiming the Mainstream...
Kamala SIMP Brags About Dick Cheney Voting for Kamala, Learns the Hard Way...
'EVASIVE' --> Dana Bash Gives DAMNINGLY Honest Review of Her Kamala/Tim Walz Interview...
'It's SO Pathetic': Richard Grenell DROPS Tim Walz for Pushing This DOOZY of...
Mollie Hemingway DISMANTLES Kamala's Entire Campaign Using Her CRINGE Stop at Penzey's Spi...
Los Angeles Times: Why Isn't Anyone Blaming the GOP for California's Failed Policies?
KamalaHQ X Account Releases WILDLY MISLEADING Anti-Trump Ad Calling Venezuelan Gangs Innoc...
Campaign Official Tells Axios Kamala Harris No Longer Wants to Ban Plastic Straws
J.D. Vance's Proposed Childcare Solution to Pay Grandma Boosts Family Values and Cuts...
LA Times Asks Why Republicans Aren’t Fixing the Problems California’s Democrats Caused
Variety Asked Elton John About Donald Trump and the TDS Afflicted Will NOT...

Van Jones Can Do NOTHING But Smile AWKWARDLY As Scott Jennings SLAMS Kamala with Dick Cheney's Vote-Watch

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on September 08, 2024
AP Photo/Kathy Willens

If even four years ago, you'd have told us Dick Cheney would completely lose his mind and vote for a communist because 'orange man bad' we'd have pointed and laughed at you. Granted, we would never have expected Liz Cheney, who voted with Trump 97% of the time, to stab the Republican Party in the back and yet, here we are.

Advertisement

Honestly, this whole things has been hilarious because the true Democrats, like Van Jones, know how bad it really is that Dick, Liz, Putin and other RINOS are putting their support behind his candidate.

War mongers are gonna war monger, ya' know?

Watch his face as Scott Jennings points this out:

All he can do is smile so he doesn't start openly weeping.

Truth hurts.

It even burns a little.

You love to see it.

It's certainly beginning to look that way.

Recommended

'Someone's SENSITIVE': Chip Roy ENDS Democrat Rep. Jason Crow in HEATED Back and Forth About Illegals
Sam J.
Advertisement

This editor personally finds it freakin' hilarious that Green Day and Dick Cheney are not politically aligned.

And Rage Against the Machine.

Crazy times we're living in, peeps.

======================================================================

Related:

Mark Cuban Says Maybe the DUMBEST Thing He's Said YET About Media Protecting TRUMP and HELLOOO Backfire

Oh Honey, NO! LOL! Kamala SIMP Account Thinks These RINOS Voting for Kamala and Not Trump Is a Good Thing

'EVASIVE' --> Dana Bash Gives DAMNINGLY Honest Review of Her Kamala/Tim Walz Interview and WOW (Watch)

'It's SO Pathetic': Richard Grenell DROPS Tim Walz for Pushing This DOOZY of a Lie About Gay Marriage

Mollie Hemingway DISMANTLES Kamala's Entire Campaign Using Her CRINGE Stop at The Spice House (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: DICK CHENEY KAMALA HARRIS VAN JONES SCOTT JENNINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Someone's SENSITIVE': Chip Roy ENDS Democrat Rep. Jason Crow in HEATED Back and Forth About Illegals
Sam J.
'EVASIVE' --> Dana Bash Gives DAMNINGLY Honest Review of Her Kamala/Tim Walz Interview and WOW (Watch)
Sam J.
Byron Donalds Takes Dick Cheney's Claim About Trump Being a 'Greater Threat' APART Point-By-Point (Watch)
Sam J.
Mollie Hemingway DISMANTLES Kamala's Entire Campaign Using Her CRINGE Stop at Penzey's Spices (Watch)
Sam J.
'It's SO Pathetic': Richard Grenell DROPS Tim Walz for Pushing This DOOZY of a Lie About Gay Marriage
Sam J.
Kamala SIMP Brags About Dick Cheney Voting for Kamala, Learns the Hard Way How Unpopular He REALLY Is
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Someone's SENSITIVE': Chip Roy ENDS Democrat Rep. Jason Crow in HEATED Back and Forth About Illegals Sam J.
Advertisement