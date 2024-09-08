Van Jones Can Do NOTHING But Smile AWKWARDLY As Scott Jennings SLAMS Kamala with Dick Cheney's Vote-Watch

If even four years ago, you'd have told us Dick Cheney would completely lose his mind and vote for a communist because 'orange man bad' we'd have pointed and laughed at you. Granted, we would never have expected Liz Cheney, who voted with Trump 97% of the time, to stab the Republican Party in the back and yet, here we are.

Honestly, this whole things has been hilarious because the true Democrats, like Van Jones, know how bad it really is that Dick, Liz, Putin and other RINOS are putting their support behind his candidate.

War mongers are gonna war monger, ya' know?

Watch his face as Scott Jennings points this out:

"Democrats have called Dick Cheney a war criminal for twenty years, and now, all of a sudden, they are clapping like seals to get his endorsement."



😅😅 pic.twitter.com/wYikWuPEzO — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 8, 2024

All he can do is smile so he doesn't start openly weeping.

They’re under the impression conservatives don’t hate him more than they do. They would be wrong. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) September 8, 2024

This is so predictable. Sad. — Laura Kaye (@NonsenseEnd) September 8, 2024

Truth hurts.

It even burns a little.

You love to see it.

Dick Cheney is a lying war criminal. The Democrats can have him.



We got Elon, RJK JR and Tulsi.



We win🏆 — SMHonk (@SMHonk1983) September 8, 2024

It's certainly beginning to look that way.

It was the Democrats who called Cheney "Darth Vader." pic.twitter.com/faYN1D53fs — Terry Van Loon (@terrybythebay) September 8, 2024

This editor personally finds it freakin' hilarious that Green Day and Dick Cheney are not politically aligned.

And Rage Against the Machine.

Crazy times we're living in, peeps.

