Mollie Hemingway DISMANTLES Kamala's Entire Campaign Using Her CRINGE Stop at The Spice House (Watch)

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are running out of steam even faster than we thought they would. When we didn't see the expected bump after the DNC we thought maybe they were in trouble but man, they are sinking like a rock.

Advertisement

Glorious, ain't it?

The fact media made a big deal of Kamala stopping at The Spice House (a spice company made extra infamous by being the wokest of the woke) tells us they can see it too. Look you guys, she is TOTALLY relatable and normal, she shops for spices! WHEEEEEE.

And even in these surroundings, surrounded by adoring fans (the media) and Leftest crazies at this particular spice house, she couldn't get it right.

Mollie Hemingway summed it up PERFECTLY and brutally.

“The spice store is a great example. It was kind of a cringe-inducing thing. She also couldn't get her messaging right. She goes to a store known for bigotry and says we wants to move past divisiveness..."@MZHemingway breaks down Kamala's fake campaignpic.twitter.com/EcufrT6p5W — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 8, 2024

And break it down she did.

Fake, fake fake, fake.

Yup.

It's well beyond cringe, it's completely fake from top to bottom... — JU5T_F4CT5 (@JU5T_F4CT5) September 8, 2024

The party hates her to keep setting her up like this. — Cori Hyland (@CoriHyland) September 8, 2024

It does feel a little bit like someone somewhere is setting her up to fail.

But not to worry, the media are working very hard to protect her.

======================================================================

Related:

DAMNING Receipt-Filled Thread Takes WOKE Stanley Black & Decker APART for Becoming 'Tools of the Left'

WOW: Kamala Reminds Everyone How Much Democrats LOVE Segregation By Making THIS Policy Promise (Watch)

Sounds SUPER Dictator-y --> Kamala Straight-Up BRAGS About Ending Freedom of Speech if Elected (Watch)

Even CNBC Can't Believe How Stupid Mark Cuban Is for Endorsing Kamala Harris and Her Tax Plan (Watch)

He LOVES Her Laugh! Putin Just Threw a Big Ol' Wrench in Dems' Plans to Resurrect Russia Hoax (Watch)

=======================================================================