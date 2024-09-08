Mark Cuban Says Maybe the DUMBEST Thing He's Said YET About Media Protecting...
Oh Honey, NO! LOL! Kamala SIMP Account Thinks These RINOS Voting for Kamala...
'EVASIVE' --> Dana Bash Gives DAMNINGLY Honest Review of Her Kamala/Tim Walz Interview...
'It's SO Pathetic': Richard Grenell DROPS Tim Walz for Pushing This DOOZY of...
Los Angeles Times: Why Isn't Anyone Blaming the GOP for California's Failed Policies?
KamalaHQ X Account Releases WILDLY MISLEADING Anti-Trump Ad Calling Venezuelan Gangs Innoc...
Campaign Official Tells Axios Kamala Harris No Longer Wants to Ban Plastic Straws
J.D. Vance's Proposed Childcare Solution to Pay Grandma Boosts Family Values and Cuts...
LA Times Asks Why Republicans Aren’t Fixing the Problems California’s Democrats Caused
Variety Asked Elton John About Donald Trump and the TDS Afflicted Will NOT...
Prosecute Elon Musk for His Opinions, Say the Same People Who Tell Us...
Liar, Liar, Pants on Fire Joe Biden Once AGAIN Lies About His Time...
Political Cartoon BEAUTIFULLY Takes Down Kamala's Wealth Tax Proposal - WATCH
Now Rep. Rashida Tlaib Cares About Americans Killed in Gaza

Mollie Hemingway DISMANTLES Kamala's Entire Campaign Using Her CRINGE Stop at The Spice House (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:30 AM on September 08, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Kelley

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are running out of steam even faster than we thought they would. When we didn't see the expected bump after the DNC we thought maybe they were in trouble but man, they are sinking like a rock.

Advertisement

Glorious, ain't it?

The fact media made a big deal of Kamala stopping at The Spice House (a spice company made extra infamous by being the wokest of the woke) tells us they can see it too. Look you guys, she is TOTALLY relatable and normal, she shops for spices! WHEEEEEE.

And even in these surroundings, surrounded by adoring fans (the media) and Leftest crazies at this particular spice house, she couldn't get it right.

Mollie Hemingway summed it up PERFECTLY and brutally.

And break it down she did.

Fake, fake fake, fake.

Yup.

Recommended

'EVASIVE' --> Dana Bash Gives DAMNINGLY Honest Review of Her Kamala/Tim Walz Interview and WOW (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

It does feel a little bit like someone somewhere is setting her up to fail.

But not to worry, the media are working very hard to protect her.

======================================================================

Related:

DAMNING Receipt-Filled Thread Takes WOKE Stanley Black & Decker APART for Becoming 'Tools of the Left'

WOW: Kamala Reminds Everyone How Much Democrats LOVE Segregation By Making THIS Policy Promise (Watch)

Sounds SUPER Dictator-y --> Kamala Straight-Up BRAGS About Ending Freedom of Speech if Elected (Watch)

Even CNBC Can't Believe How Stupid Mark Cuban Is for Endorsing Kamala Harris and Her Tax Plan (Watch)

He LOVES Her Laugh! Putin Just Threw a Big Ol' Wrench in Dems' Plans to Resurrect Russia Hoax (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS MOLLIE HEMINGWAY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'EVASIVE' --> Dana Bash Gives DAMNINGLY Honest Review of Her Kamala/Tim Walz Interview and WOW (Watch)
Sam J.
Oh Honey, NO! LOL! Kamala SIMP Account Thinks These RINOS Voting for Kamala and Not Trump Is a Good Thing
Sam J.
'It's SO Pathetic': Richard Grenell DROPS Tim Walz for Pushing This DOOZY of a Lie About Gay Marriage
Sam J.
Variety Asked Elton John About Donald Trump and the TDS Afflicted Will NOT Like His Answer
Doug P.
Political Cartoon BEAUTIFULLY Takes Down Kamala's Wealth Tax Proposal - WATCH
Laura W.
LA Times Asks Why Republicans Aren’t Fixing the Problems California’s Democrats Caused
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'EVASIVE' --> Dana Bash Gives DAMNINGLY Honest Review of Her Kamala/Tim Walz Interview and WOW (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement