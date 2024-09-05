He LOVES Her Laugh! Putin Just Threw a Big Ol' Wrench in Dems' Plans to Resurrect Russia Hoax (Watch)

For the past several days, the Biden/Harris administration and media have been working very hard to claim Russia is actively working to interfere in the 2024 election. Now, where have we heard this before? OH, that's right.

Every time they think they're going to lose to Trump.

Reminder, Putin endorsed Joe Biden when he was running for a second term as president and now he's endorsed Kamala Harris. And, considering what we've learned about certain pundits allegedly taking money from Russia, pundits who for instance have been trying to convince people Trump isn't pro-life enough ... this is quite eye-opening.

Watch:

NEW — Putin Says Russia Supports Kamala Harris For President



“If we can name a favorite candidate, it used to be Joe Biden but now he's not participating in the election campaign. And he recommended to all his allies to support Ms. Harris, so that is what we are going to do.” pic.twitter.com/Qf5dNI8xPz — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) September 5, 2024

Notice, he even says her laugh makes him hope she won't be as hard on Russia as Joe has been.

Or Trump.

So ok, if our pals out there in the Democratic Party want to play the Russia Russia Russia game again, that's fine, but we're pretty sure they won't like the results this time around. Heck, they didn't like them much the last time either but for different reasons.

Awkward.

A very humorous way to deal with the bizarre media situation. If he spoke out in favor of Trump, the mainstream would immediately frame Trump as Putins puppet again. — Hanjo Girke (@GirkeHanjo) September 5, 2024

Absolutely. But they didn't really cover it when Putin said he's prefer Joe to Trump and now they're not going to cover him saying he prefers Kamala.

Yay.

Is Putin cultivating Kamala Harris, wittingly or unwittingly, to do his bidding?



Did Kamala Harris collude with Russia to frame Joe Biden as losing his mental capacity so he would be forced to drop out?



We need an FBI investigation to get to the bottom of this. — Unauthorized Narrative (@mgEyesOpen) September 5, 2024

Whoa.

We see what they did there.

Heh.

