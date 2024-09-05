Even CNN's Calling Out Harris for Border Wall Hypocrisy and Ripping Off Trump...
He LOVES Her Laugh! Putin Just Threw a Big Ol' Wrench in Dems' Plans to Resurrect Russia Hoax (Watch)

Sam J.
September 05, 2024
Grok

For the past several days, the Biden/Harris administration and media have been working very hard to claim Russia is actively working to interfere in the 2024 election. Now, where have we heard this before? OH, that's right.

Every time they think they're going to lose to Trump.

Reminder, Putin endorsed Joe Biden when he was running for a second term as president and now he's endorsed Kamala Harris. And, considering what we've learned about certain pundits allegedly taking money from Russia, pundits who for instance have been trying to convince people Trump isn't pro-life enough ... this is quite eye-opening.

Watch:

Notice, he even says her laugh makes him hope she won't be as hard on Russia as Joe has been.

Or Trump.

So ok, if our pals out there in the Democratic Party want to play the Russia Russia Russia game again, that's fine, but we're pretty sure they won't like the results this time around. Heck, they didn't like them much the last time either but for different reasons.

Awkward.

Absolutely. But they didn't really cover it when Putin said he's prefer Joe to Trump and now they're not going to cover him saying he prefers Kamala. 

Yay.

Whoa.

We see what they did there.

Heh.

