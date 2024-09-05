Only Way to be Sure: JD Vance Nukes Liz Cheney from Orbit for Endorsing Kamala and It's LEGEND (Watch)

SO Genuine and Authentic! Reporter Points to Hundreds Waiting to Leave Harris Rally...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on September 05, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Liz Cheney endorsed Kamala Harris.

And nobody was at all surprised.

C'mon, the moment she became Nancy Pelosi's puppet she gave up any sort of semblance she may have had as a conservative. There's a reason the good people of Wyoming kicked ol' Liz to the curb in an historic loss (almost 40 points!).

We all knew Liz would do it, she's all about what is the most beneficial to herself these days. Ok fine, she's always been that way ...

And JD Vance nailed it.

Watch:

His post continues:

... children to fight and die for her military conflicts and her ridiculous ideas that somehow we were going to turn Afghanistan into a thriving liberal democracy and for that, Liz Cheney was willing to kill thousands of her children -- Kamala Harris and Liz Cheney make interesting partners. They get rich when America's sons and daughters go off to die. They get rich when America loses wars instead of wins war. They get rich when America gets weaker in the world."

He's right, you know.

Democrats have truly become the party of war. Liz knows who's buttering her bread these days.

Sorry, not sorry.

See?

A most deserved dose of their own medicine.

Yes.

That really says it all about both Kamala and Liz.

After all, you are the company you keep.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS LIZ CHENEY TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

