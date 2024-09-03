Trump WON! Mark Cuban Throws YUGE HISSY-FIT Over Trump/Kamala Poll Results, Cries About Anonymous Users

You'd think by now, Mark Cuban would know better than to put out a poll on Twitter especially about Trump and Kamala Harris. Oh, we get what he was trying to do here, and that he wanted to prove that somehow people would rather their children turn out to imbeciles installed on a ticket instead of a billionaire who spent his life building and creating wealth in and for America.

Advertisement

As you all likely already know or can guess, it did not go the way he wanted it to.

Who’s persona and character would you like to see young children grow up to have: — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 31, 2024

Womp womp womp.

All the womps.

Wompity womp womp even.

So Cuban started whining about the results of his free and fair poll:

Hey @elonmusk @nypost , how come there were 804k votes for the poll , but only 656k engagements in the analytics ? https://t.co/N3cnV7WgtA pic.twitter.com/FfRS4y65O8 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 1, 2024

Sounds sorta insurrection-y, Mark.

Are you questioning the results of a free and fair election, Mark? 🤨 — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) September 1, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yes, yes he is. THE FIX WAS IN on his Twitter/X poll.

Great point. How nice would it be to get rid of anonymous accounts on twitter ? https://t.co/t4oAOUc6MX — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 1, 2024

Oh FFS.

Mark Cuban thinks we should require IDs to vote in a Twitter poll but not in an actual election https://t.co/U9D1cgXhVC — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) September 2, 2024

But that's racist and stuff. Democrats said so.

Oh so now you want voter ID. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 1, 2024

Well of course he does.

His candidate lost.

Next thing you know, Cuban will be insisting on some sort of Electoral College for Twitter/X.

Heh.

======================================================================

Related:

Wealthy Leftist Insisting Democrats LOVE Being Told Who to Vote for Is EVERYTHING Wrong with Their Party

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Tells DAMNING Truth About Blue States Sucking and CNN Just Can't DEAL (Watch)

Fakest Faker Who Ever Faked a FAKE! Here's Three Minutes STRAIGHT of Kamala Changing Accents (Watch)

Wait, Are They HIDING Him?! Biden Tells Reporters Secret Service Doesn't Let Him Go Out Anymore (Watch)

Absolutely Left-Wing TERRORISM: Covenant School Trans Shooter Audrey Hale's Manifesto Writings RELEASED

=======================================================================