Trump WON! Mark Cuban Throws YUGE HISSY-FIT Over Trump/Kamala Poll Results, Cries About Anonymous Users

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:40 PM on September 03, 2024
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

You'd think by now, Mark Cuban would know better than to put out a poll on Twitter especially about Trump and Kamala Harris. Oh, we get what he was trying to do here, and that he wanted to prove that somehow people would rather their children turn out to imbeciles installed on a ticket instead of a billionaire who spent his life building and creating wealth in and for America.

Advertisement

As you all likely already know or can guess, it did not go the way he wanted it to.

Womp womp womp.

All the womps.

Wompity womp womp even.

So Cuban started whining about the results of his free and fair poll:

Sounds sorta insurrection-y, Mark.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yes, yes he is. THE FIX WAS IN on his Twitter/X poll.

Oh FFS.

But that's racist and stuff. Democrats said so.

Advertisement

Well of course he does.

His candidate lost.

Next thing you know, Cuban will be insisting on some sort of Electoral College for Twitter/X.

Heh.

======================================================================

