Wait, Are They HIDING Him?! Biden Tells Reporters Secret Service Doesn't Let Him Go Out Anymore (Watch)

So ... this is a little disconcerting. Don't get us wrong, we don't necessarily miss Joe Biden (although if we're being completely honest, he was truly the Twitchy gift that kept on giving) but this doesn't seem right. True, Biden has said a lot of things that aren't true like how his Uncle Bootsie was eaten by cannibals but this is strange.

Advertisement

He's the president.

How are crowds suddenly too dangerous for him?

Watch:

Reporter: "How was the campaign trail... How do you feel about Pennsylvania?



Biden: "I'm not able to go out in the crowds anymore. The Secret Service doesn't let me."



Reporter: "Why not?"



Biden: "They say it's too dangerous."pic.twitter.com/uiOrjadpeB — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 3, 2024

Just seems weird, right?

Since he is no longer the candidate, they have stopped giving him his medicine. — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) September 3, 2024

It would be embarrassing for the Secret Service to have to issue a silver alert. — Billy Ray Kay (@billyraykay) September 3, 2024

To dangerous for Kamala’s polling?? — Brad Smith (@HillbilyHeroe) September 3, 2024

Ding ding ding.

It's too dangerous for Biden to campaign but NOT Trump or Kamala 🤔 — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) September 3, 2024

[ghost noises] pic.twitter.com/uleV95VWYI — Brian Cates - Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) September 3, 2024

They just don’t want him speaking. Massive cover up because Biden is not fit for office. — Bella Cowgirl (@Bella_CowgirlTX) September 3, 2024

He also serves as a reminder of just how awful the Biden/Harris administration has been and that America really won't survive another four years of more of the same, which is exactly what Kamala would bring to the table.

And they know it.

======================================================================

Related:

Absolutely Left-Wing TERRORISM: Covenant School Trans Shooter Audrey Hale's Manifesto Writings RELEASED

While Amazon's Alexa Has NO Opinion on Trump She Openly Campaigns for Kamala Harris (No Really, Listen)

America Won't SURVIVE 4 More Years of Kamala --> Venezuelans Take Over Chicago Apt. Building (911 Call)

Who Wants to Tell Her? Close-Up Pic of Kamala Makes Her 'on Phone, too Busy to Talk' Act Look Even WORSE

Kamala's Position AGAINST Free Speech (Especially X) SO Horrific Even Jake Tapper Can't Believe It -Watch

=======================================================================