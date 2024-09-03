Absolutely Left-Wing TERRORISM: Covenant School Trans Shooter Audrey Hale's Manifesto Writ...
Wait, Are They HIDING Him?! Biden Tells Reporters Secret Service Doesn't Let Him Go Out Anymore (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:15 PM on September 03, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

So ... this is a little disconcerting. Don't get us wrong, we don't necessarily miss Joe Biden (although if we're being completely honest, he was truly the Twitchy gift that kept on giving) but this doesn't seem right. True, Biden has said a lot of things that aren't true like how his Uncle Bootsie was eaten by cannibals but this is strange.

He's the president.

How are crowds suddenly too dangerous for him?

Watch:

Just seems weird, right?

Ding ding ding.

He also serves as a reminder of just how awful the Biden/Harris administration has been and that America really won't survive another four years of more of the same, which is exactly what Kamala would bring to the table.

And they know it.

