Who Wants to Tell Her? Close-Up Pic of Kamala Makes Her 'on Phone, too Busy to Talk' Act Look Even FAKER

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris was so eager to avoid questions from the press that she actually pretended to be on the PHONE while she exited her vehicle on the way to her plane, with cute little ear buds and everything.

Yeah, it was painfully stupid and embarrassing but then again, so are most things this installed imbecile nobody voted for tries to pull.

Now, we were all pretty sure this was an act from the get-go, but this close-up pic tells us so much.

WHO IS

GONNA

TELL HER pic.twitter.com/63gWWTrDDY — 𝗠3MPH1S-B3113 (@M3mph1sB) September 2, 2024

Why would she have headphones in AND hold the phone up to her ear?

C'mon, Kam-Kam, this was just embarrassing.

Hello?

HELLO?

“I’m calling to inform you that your cars warranty is expiring and I’m here to help” — M.T. Naughan (Vic/Tim) (@ArretCaTabarnak) September 3, 2024

BAHAHAHAHA

That she thought THIS was less embarrassing than just taking questions says so much, and ain't none of it any good.

She’s so fake that she faked trying to be fake and even that looks fake — Perry ♋️ (@PerryBadeaux) September 2, 2024

There's fake and then there's KAMALA fake. But none of us should be surprised, her entire campaign, candidacy, heck, even her years as vice president prove she's nothing but a vapid, empty, desperate-for-power puppet willing to do the bidding of horrible people.

And she thinks so little of the people she expects to vote for her that she'd pretend to be on a call so she doesn't have to talk to her FRIENDLY media.

At least Joe tried, ya' know?

