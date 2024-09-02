Meet the Press TRIES Backpedaling After Host Defends Kamala with BLATANT Lie About 13 Service Members

Rebekah Jones LAUGHED Off X for Unlocking to Post OBVIOUSLY Fake Melania Story...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on September 02, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Meet the Press has always been hot garbage.

And Kristin Welker has only made it garbage-ier.

Yeah yeah, pretty sure that's not a word but it works, you know. Seems Welker was so desperate to defend Kamala Harris while interviewing Tom Cotton about the Gold Star families she lied ... and it was a WHOPPER.

His post continues:

... and they asked him to take those photos...”

“You know who those families also invited? Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — where were they? Joe Biden was sitting at a beach. Kamala Harris was sitting at her mansion in Washington, DC. She was four miles away — ten minutes. She could've gone to the cemetery and honor the sacrifice of those young men and women, but she hasn't. She never has spoken to them or taken a meeting with them. *It is because of her and Joe Biden's incompetence that those 13 Americans were killed in Afghanistan.*”

And when the anchor pushes back that Harris attended that “they attended the dignified transfer,” Kamala Harris did NOT, just Joe who was seen and photographed repeatedly checking his watch.

She was not there.

Not even a little bit.

Nice try though, Welker.

Not only has she not met with or spoke to any of them, she's REFUSED.

Says a lot about her, don't you think?

Right?

Well, they TRIED to backpedal but they didn't go so far as a correction.

No no.

HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, if we don't laugh we'll never stop throwing up.

As usual.

It's what propaganda machines do.

She's perfect for NBC.

