Meet the Press TRIES Backpedaling After Host Defends Kamala with BLATANT Lie About 13 Service Members

Meet the Press has always been hot garbage.

And Kristin Welker has only made it garbage-ier.

Yeah yeah, pretty sure that's not a word but it works, you know. Seems Welker was so desperate to defend Kamala Harris while interviewing Tom Cotton about the Gold Star families she lied ... and it was a WHOPPER.

Cotton lays out all the important facts that have been completely misrepresented:



“[Trump] didn't take campaign photos there. These families — Gold Star families — whose children died due to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's incompetence, invited him to the cemetery, and they asked… pic.twitter.com/mfRCJZ7gqu — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 1, 2024

His post continues:

... and they asked him to take those photos...” “You know who those families also invited? Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — where were they? Joe Biden was sitting at a beach. Kamala Harris was sitting at her mansion in Washington, DC. She was four miles away — ten minutes. She could've gone to the cemetery and honor the sacrifice of those young men and women, but she hasn't. She never has spoken to them or taken a meeting with them. *It is because of her and Joe Biden's incompetence that those 13 Americans were killed in Afghanistan.*” And when the anchor pushes back that Harris attended that “they attended the dignified transfer,” Kamala Harris did NOT, just Joe who was seen and photographed repeatedly checking his watch.

She was not there.

Not even a little bit.

Nice try though, Welker.

Lie of the day award on @NBCNews. Host @kwelkernbc claims Kamala met the Gold Star families of the 13 fallen at Abbey Gate.



Totally false. Kamala has refused to meet or speak to any of them. https://t.co/iaD270H03O — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) September 1, 2024

Not only has she not met with or spoke to any of them, she's REFUSED.

Says a lot about her, don't you think?

This should merit an official correction from @NBCNews - in her attempt to defend Kamala Harris from justified criticism that she hasn’t met with the Gold Star families from her catastrophic Afghanistan withdrawal, she said Harris was at the dignified transfer.



She was not. https://t.co/z1lw1TsEZD — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 1, 2024

Right?

Well, they TRIED to backpedal but they didn't go so far as a correction.

No no.

On our broadcast this morning, we incorrectly implied that both President Biden and Vice President Harris attended the dignified transfer of 13 American service members killed during the Afghanistan withdrawal. Biden was in attendance but Harris was not. — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 1, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, if we don't laugh we'll never stop throwing up.

She didn’t “imply,” she stated outright “they” [Biden and Harris] were at the dignified transfer” to defend against the argument that Cotton made that Kamala Harris hasn’t met with the families.



Media has to stop playing Kamala defenders and getting facts wrong. https://t.co/HKDxQ61tBP — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 1, 2024

Propaganda machine caught in another lie. — Free Speech USA (@Free_Speech_1A) September 1, 2024

As usual.

It's what propaganda machines do.

Kristin Welker recently asked JD Vance if he renounced political violence…..while discussing Project 2025.



She is totally unfit as a journalist. 🤦 — NormieUtah (@NormieUtah) September 1, 2024

She's perfect for NBC.

